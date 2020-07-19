For many, smoothies and overnight oats are the only meals that come to mind when thinking of plant-based breakfasts. While both options can be healthy and delicious, they can get old pretty fast. Thankfully, there are plenty of other protein-packed, plant-based options for your morning meal.

Incorporating protein and fiber into your breakfast can keep you satiated and energized for longer, which may prevent overeating later in the day. These 17 easy and delicious plant-based breakfasts go beyond boring oatmeal. Plus, they'll give you the nutrients you need to get through the day.