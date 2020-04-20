“For people who thrive on a dairy-free diet it's a great alternative thanks to its versatility,” says Cording. “It does offer more protein than almond, coconut, and rice milk, but a little less than pea protein or soy milk.”

That said, "if you get plenty of protein from elsewhere—and most Americans get more protein than they need—oat milk can be a healthy swap, especially if you have trouble digesting cow’s milk, are looking to eat more plants, or just prefer the taste of oatmilk," says Moon.

“I like oat milk compared to other non-dairy milks because it has a natural sweetness, so even the unsweetened varieties taste good,” says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN.

As far as how it compares to cow’s milk, “Oat milk doesn’t contain the same level of nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and protein,” says Largeman-Roth. “Cow’s milk is nutrient-packed and is a great choice, as long as you can digest it.”