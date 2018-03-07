Vitamin D: Guide to Deficiency Symptoms, Foods, Benefits, and More

Unless you live in the tropics year-round or take supplements proactively, chances are you aren’t getting enough vitamin D. And despite widespread educational campaigns to raise awareness, vitamin D deficiency has persisted to the point that most forward-thinking doctors recommend testing your levels annually.

And for nearly everyone over 30, supplementation is indicated. However, as a functional medicine doctor (and a busy mother of three), I recommend my patients get their vitamin D levels checked more frequently and as early in their adult lives as possible. Why? Because optimal vitamin D levels are crucial to nearly every single bodily function, including successful conception―for men and women―and maintaining a healthy pregnancy. Plus, optimizing your vitamin D levels sooner rather than later can prevent a slew of modern chronic ailments from manifesting later in life.

Here is everything you need to know about vitamin D for health, conception, pregnancy, in prenatal vitamins, disease prevention, and beyond.