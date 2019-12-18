Vitamin D Deficient? Here Are The Best Foods To Naturally Boost Your Levels

Also known as "the sunshine vitamin," vitamin D is an essential nutrient. It contributes to many important functions in the body, but it's undoubtedly most well-known for its ability to assist in calcium absorption and contribution to bone health.

In the not-so-distant past, individuals at risk of vitamin D deficiency might be told to sunbathe, sans sunscreen, more frequently. Sun exposure can result in healthy levels of vitamin D as the human skin absorbs it through UVB light rays. But as skin cancer diagnoses become more and more common, health-conscious people are increasingly looking for safer sources of vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiencies have been linked to heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and beyond. Thankfully, there are healthy foods that are naturally high in vitamin D, as well as fortified foods for those who don't eat animal products (although, fortified foods are not just for vegans—people who eat animal foods may also be vitamin D deficient). The options are limited if you don’t like fish, but there are options nonetheless! Read on for a full list of vitamin-D-rich foods that you can easily incorporate into your daily diet.