mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Nature Made
SPONSORED BY Nature Made

Vitamin D Deficient? Here Are The Best Foods To Naturally Boost Your Levels

mbg Contributor By Elsbeth Riley
mbg Contributor
Elsbeth Riley is a writer and editor living in Oakland, California. She is an ACE-certified personal trainer and holds a B.A. in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz.
Expert review by Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced relationship with food and exercise.

Image by Suzanne Clements / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on December 18, 2019

Also known as "the sunshine vitamin," vitamin D is an essential nutrient. It contributes to many important functions in the body, but it's undoubtedly most well-known for its ability to assist in calcium absorption and contribution to bone health.

In the not-so-distant past, individuals at risk of vitamin D deficiency might be told to sunbathe, sans sunscreen, more frequently. Sun exposure can result in healthy levels of vitamin D as the human skin absorbs it through UVB light rays. But as skin cancer diagnoses become more and more common, health-conscious people are increasingly looking for safer sources of vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiencies have been linked to heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and beyond. Thankfully, there are healthy foods that are naturally high in vitamin D, as well as fortified foods for those who don't eat animal products (although, fortified foods are not just for vegans—people who eat animal foods may also be vitamin D deficient). The options are limited if you don’t like fish, but there are options nonetheless! Read on for a full list of vitamin-D-rich foods that you can easily incorporate into your daily diet.

The overall best food sources of vitamin D

When it comes to foods high in vitamin D, fatty, fishes lead the pack (or should we say "lead the school"?).

Article continues below

Cod liver oil

Cod liver oil is one of the most vitamin D rich food or supplement products available for consumption. It comes in an easy-to-swallow capsule form, or the liquid can quickly be added to a salad dressing, smoothie, or a simple cup of water.

One teaspoon of cod liver oil contains 113% of your daily recommended intake.

Salmon

Salmon is one of the most commonly consumed fish in the sea. You can find it at your favorite sushi joint or grill it up at home in no time at all.

Three ounces of cooked salmon contains 112% of your daily recommended intake.

Article continues below

Herring

While perhaps not the most commonly consumed fish, herring is a fantastic source of vitamin D. It can be eaten raw, pickled, fermented, or smoked. Beyond vitamin D, it's a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids.

One ounce of raw herring contains 115% of your daily recommended intake.

Sardines

Canned sardines can be found at almost any supermarket and served on a cracker with cheese, as a substitute in tuna salad, scrambled into eggs, or eaten directly out of the can with a squeeze of lemon.

One ounce of canned sardines contains 19% of your daily recommended intake.

Article continues below

Oysters

While their texture is not for everyone, these mollusks are a reliable source of vitamin D. Best consumed raw, oysters are also high in zinc, iron, and calcium.

Six medium-size oysters eaten raw contain 67% of your daily recommended intake.

Shrimp

One of the most versatile foods on this list, these crustaceans can be eaten in a wide variety of dishes. Like herring, shrimp is also notably high in omega-3 fatty acids.

One ounce of shrimp contains 11% of your daily recommended intake.

Article continues below

Egg yolk

Whatever side of the camp you're on when it comes to the seemingly never-ending debate of whether or not eggs are healthy, there's no denying their high levels of vitamin D.

One large egg yolk contains 5% of your daily recommended intake.

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

Vegetables rich in vitamin D

If you're not a meat eater, but you want a natural food source that contains vitamin D, you'd better like mushrooms. Mushrooms are truly the only natural source of vitamin D in the produce aisle. And it's not even the best type of vitamin D.

While fatty fishes contain vitamin D3, mushrooms contain vitamin D2. Vitamin D3 is superior when it comes to sustaining vitamin D levels in the blood. But what's unique about mushrooms is that you can actually increase their levels of vitamin D by simply leaving them in sunlight before consuming.

Article continues below

White mushrooms

Even though they might contain only low levels of vitamin D2, mushrooms are a healthy addition to your diet. Pair them with some of the fortified foods listed below and you've got yourself a vitamin "D"elightful meal.

One cup of raw white mushrooms contains 3% of your daily recommended intake.

Fruits rich in vitamin D

Unfortunately, no fruits are naturally rich in vitamin D. The only fruit product commonly sold with vitamin D is fortified orange juice.

Fortified orange juice

From concentrate or not, pour it into some sparkling wine and start your Sunday brunch off with a healthy dose of the sunshine vitamin.

One cup of fortified orange juice contains 35% of your daily recommended intake.

Fortified foods rich in vitamin D

As you can tell from the list above, natural sources of vitamin D are somewhat limited—especially for people who consider themselves herbivores. But fear not. Many manufacturers add vitamin D to their food products.

Milk

From cow to almond to soy, fortified milk is easy to come by and a great way to get your daily dose.

One cup of fortified milk can contain 29 to 31% of your daily recommended intake.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a versatile snack. Pair it with some granola and a banana for breakfast, top it with a drizzle of olive oil and some chickpeas, or experiment with your own favorite sweet or savory nibbles. Perhaps even try it with mushrooms for an extra vitamin D kick!

Six ounces of fortified yogurt typically contains about 20% of your daily recommended intake.

Cereal

Vitamin-D-fortified cereal is easy to find and makes for a healthy start to your day.

One packet of Nutrition For Women oatmeal by Quaker contains 38% of your daily recommended intake.

Tofu

Perhaps it's not everyone's favorite food, but there's no denying that tofu can be prepared in so many different ways, it rarely gets boring.

Three ounces of extra-firm, fortified tofu from Nasoya contains 28% of your daily recommended intake.

How vitamin D works

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. This is just a fancy way of saying it dissolves in oils and fats and can be retained in the body for long periods of time. It plays a role in many different aspects of bone health, muscle, teeth and immune health.

Vitamin D undergoes two conversion processes before becoming an active substance in your body. The first step occurs in the liver, where the enzyme 25-hydroxylase forms 25-hydroxyvitamin d (or 25OHD). The second step occurs in the kidney, where 25OHD is converted to the hormone calcitriol. Calcitriol is the active type of vitamin D that can be measured in your blood and is critical to bone health and beyond.

The effects of vitamin D deficiency

A study conducted in 2011 found that about 42% of people in the United States are vitamin D deficient. There are several risk factors and symptoms that are important to be aware of.

Risk factors

Risk factors for vitamin D deficiency include:

  • being elderly
  • obesity
  • limited consumption of vitamin-D-rich foods
  • living far from the equator
  • infrequent sun exposure
  • genetically darker skin pigmentation

Symptoms

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include:

  • bone frailty
  • depression
  • general fatigue and weakness
  • weight gain
  • irritability
  • hair loss

The bottom line

Sustained levels of vitamin D are important to healthy bodily function. While there are many naturally vitamin-D-rich food options and dietary supplements, manufacturers also make an abundance of vitamin-D-fortified foods to help you get your daily recommended intake.wave

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Elsbeth Riley
Elsbeth Riley mbg Contributor
Elsbeth Riley is a writer and editor living in Oakland, California. She is an ACE certified personal trainer, and holds a B.A. in literature from the University of California, Santa...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-d-rich-foods

Your article and new folder have been saved!