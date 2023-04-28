Vitamin D is an essential nutrient—but it's rare to get enough of it from food and sunshine alone without being very intentional. In fact, research has shown that 931 to 100%2 of Americans fail to consume just 400 IU from their diet each day, and many experts say 5,000 IU per day is needed for optimal health. Further, almost half the population3 in the U.S. is insufficient in the sunshine vitamin (considering all inputs from sun, diet, etc.!), which just really isn't great news for our overall health.

If you're one of those people (and there's a pretty good chance you might be) it's important to up your vitamin D intake wherever you can. Here's what you need to know about this crucial vitamin—and how to get your levels up (and keep them up).