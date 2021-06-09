6 Low-Lift Tips To Have A Strong Immune System That’s Ready For Anything

If there’s one thing the past year and a half has taught us, it’s that immune resilience is everything. Pre-pandemic, perhaps you focused on your immune health only when you were feeling under the weather or braving allergy season. Now? Daily immune support is top of mind for many—so that your immune system stays sharp and ready for anything that comes its way.

“If your immune system doesn't have the daily tools it needs, it won't be ready for offenders, whatever form they may be,” says mbg Director of Scientific Affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. It begs the question: How can you make sure your immune system is primed and ready?

The answer, you see, isn’t so cut and dried—everyone’s body has different needs, after all. However, according to Ferira, everyone can benefit from a few well-rounded practices. Below, she offers her top tips to help bolster your natural defenses.*