Quercetin may be useful in the prevention and treatment of a wide range of viral infections, including upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) such as the common cold and the flu. In one study published in Journal of Clinical & Experimental Cardiology, supplementation with 1,000 mg quercetin per day reduced the incidence of URTIs after a period of intense exercise—three hours of cycling, three days in a row, during winter.

This flavonoid has even helped reduce the frequency and severity of herpes outbreaks among Rountree’s patients. According to Rountree, quercetin’s mechanism of combating viruses isn’t totally understood, but it appears to be a combination of immune modulation, prevention of viral entry into cells, and inhibition of viral replication.

Quercetin also acts synergistically with other immune-boosting nutrients. For example, “quercetin acts as a zinc shuttle, getting natural antiviral zinc into cells where it can help mitigate viral replication,” Vincent Pedre, M.D., integrative physician, recently told mbg.

It’s too early to say whether or not quercetin would help against Covid-19—but research is beginning to be published on quercetin’s potential value in prevention and treatment, and it’s been one of Rountree’s top recommendations to support the immune system during the pandemic. Several studies are underway to explore this, so stay tuned.