8 Signs You May Have A Weakened Immune System & What To Do About It

In this new age of coronavirus, immunity is certainly top of mind. As it should be—after all, a healthy body is dependent on a strong immune system, which helps us fend off not only viruses like COVID-19, but also pathogenic bacteria and parasites.

While supporting the immune system is important, it begs the question: how do we know if our immune system is lagging in the first place?

Chronic diseases or autoimmune diseases are the most obvious risk factors for impaired immunity. But “there are definitely things lifestyle wise that can set you up for infection,” says Randy Horwitz, M.D., PhD, immunologist and Medical Director of the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine. For the generally healthy population with no underlying medical conditions, these can include an unhealthy diet, a high-stress job or home environment, and poor sleep.

All of these factors, in turn, may lead to physical and even psychological manifestations (think: frequently getting sick, or feeling chronically overwhelmed and exhausted) that could indicate your immune health is less than ideal.

Below, experts break down these and other warning signs—and how to give your immune system some extra TLC.