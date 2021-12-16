"Getting enough fiber each day is essential for healthy blood sugar levels," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition expert and author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen. "Adults should get 25 to 35 grams each day, but most of us fall short. If you spread it out to five meals (including snacks) a day, that's 5 grams of fiber per meal."

Incorporating a greens powder can help: mindbodygreen's organic veggies+, in particular, contains a good source of prebiotic fiber in every serving. In addition to a blend of many nutritious leafy greens and veggies, the formula features a fiber blend of flaxseed and inulin from the agave plant.

"It also provides cinnamon bark extract, which promotes healthy blood sugar balance by slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates during digestion,"* Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, previously told mindbodygreen. In fact, some research indicates that cinnamon supports healthy blood sugar by promoting insulin sensitivity, or making insulin more efficient at moving glucose into cells.* All-in-all, mbg organic veggies+ is a targeted nutritional tool to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.*