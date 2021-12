Regular exercise can be a helpful way to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Your muscles need glucose for fuel, so when you crank out a Pilates or strength workout, blood sugar moves from the bloodstream to the muscles.

As for the optimal time of day to break a sweat? Integrative physician Amy Shah, M.D., recommends first thing in the morning, before you've eaten. "Your body uses up blood sugar overnight," she says. "Once that runs out, it uses liver glycogen (stored sugar)."

According to Shah, that means, when you fast overnight (also referred to as a circadian fast) and do a fasted workout, "you are using up all the glucose in your system, so that when do you start eating again, your body is sensitized to insulin."

So whether blood sugar is already top of mind or you just want to support overall health, these expert-backed tips should help you reach your goals!