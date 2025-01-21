Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family’s Story

By the time she started this treatment, Chloe was iron deficient and immunocompromised in the midst of the COVID- 19 pandemic. While the treatment did improve her cholesterol, she found it difficult to maintain this routine. She was behind in school from doctor’s appointments and days spent receiving apheresis treatment. Scott noticed that she was struggling. It was around this time that Scott, an avid motorcycle rider, decided to teach Chloe how to ride and work on bikes, which slowly began to boost her confidence.