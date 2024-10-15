HigherDose PEMF Mat Review: I Used It Daily To Improve Sleep For 2 Years
The HigherDOSE Infrared PEMF Mat first popped on my radar after a few well-being influencers shared photos on the glowing mat—and I immediately needed to know about the $1,300 device.
The tool combines two forms of health technology—infrared light and a pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF)—into a practical tool that claims to deliver deeper sleep, faster recovery, and a better mood. But does it really work?
I've been using the HigherDose PEMF mat for more than two years, and I've seen firsthand how it can boost your well-being. Here's everything you need to know to decide whether the mat is worth it for you (plus a special promo code if you do decide to make the splurge).
- The combination of PEMF and infrared is simultaneously calming yet energizing. The lower settings put me into a trance-like state.
- I sleep better and see a rise in my heart rate variability (HRV) when I use my infrared mat (see my photo proof below).
- I used the PEMF mat as part of my marathon training and found I was significantly less sore.
- I wish the mat was lighter (it weighs 43 pounds) but it doesn't discourage me from regularly using it—and it thankfully comes with a carrying case.
- If you're choosing between the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket and PEMF mat, I would go with the mat first.
What is HigherDose?
You may recognize HigherDose from its viral Infrared Sauna Blanket, in which case you know the brand has the infrared thing down pat.
"We built our business on the belief in infrared therapy as the ultimate way to detox, improve sleep, reduce inflammation, and support muscle recovery," says Katie Kaps, co-founder and co-CEO at HigherDose.
While the sauna blanket is the brand's most talked-about item, it's not the only offering worth shopping.
The PEMF mat is another popular pick with people such as New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein. It's also part of lifestyle blogger Lauren Bosstik's meditation practice and, of course, my daily routine for the past year.
What does the PEMF mat do?
By marrying together infrared and PEMF technologies, this mat becomes a true all-in-one relaxation and recovery tool.
Personally, I noticed some pretty staggering results after just a couple weeks with my PEMF mat—results that have continued to build over a year of regular use (more on that below).
PEMF benefits:
The PEMF mat utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology to "recharge" your cells by sending electromagnetic waves through your body. These waves are delivered in small bursts, mimicking the natural healing frequencies of the Earth.
PEMF technology is meant to work with the body’s natural recovery process to restore cellular function and relieve pain1—and it's been studied for its ability to do just that.
In a four-year study performed by NASA, PEMF was shown to significantly speed up growth and repair of nerve tissue, and was also associated with an improved cellular life cycle. These findings and other research indicate that the technology could be a beneficial treatment for inflammation2, joint and muscle pain, improved tissue regeneration2, sleep issues3, and energy fatigue4.
Infrared heat benefits:
As an infrared mat, the HigherDose PEMF mat channels the science-backed benefits of infrared technology (think speedier recovery5 and pain relief6) using a layer of low-EMF infrared lights. Far infrared technology also has a significant anti-inflammatory effect7.
While the brand's sauna blanket helps me work up a pretty intense sweat, the optional heat in this PEMF mat is much milder. And, of course, you're not enveloped in it.
That said, if you do crank it up to 7 (the mat's highest heat setting), you'll likely find yourself getting a bit toasty, which I find adds to the mat's relaxation benefits.
How to use the HigherDose PEMF mat
What's great is you can use the HigherDose PEMF mat as often as you want. Simply plug it in, give it about 15 minutes to warm up, and select the setting of your choice using the attached controller.
The brand even has a smaller version, which uses the exact same technology and can be easily placed on your chair throughout the day.
The larger mat is about the size of a yoga mat. In fact, many reviewers say they like to do their yoga flows on it for boosted results and grounding.
Just know the mat is not light. It weighs 43 pounds in total. It does come with a storage bag, though, which makes it easier to stow away.
HigherDose PEMF Mat settings:
The HigherDose PEMF mat has four settings, each representing natural frequencies. And honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of them.
The lower levels are a bit more relaxing, while the higher levels give a more noticeable energy boost. Below, find a brief description of each.
*The frequency, noted in hertz (hz), measures how many times the electromagnetic waves cycle per second.
- Level 1: 3hz - Delta Brain Wave is recommended for when you are feeling anxious and want to restore balance or to help prepare for a restful sleep.
- Level 2: 7.8hz - Theta Brain Wave + Schumann Resonance is great for relaxation after being overstimulated by technology usage, or if you've been stuck inside all day.
- Level 3: 10hz - Alpha Brain Wave helps promote mindfulness and wakeful relaxation and is especially beneficial when used during meditation.
- Level 4: 23hz - Beta Brain Wave helps promote mental function, increased concentration, and improved memory. Not meant to be used before bedtime or if you are feeling anxious, this setting is like a healthier alternative to an afternoon coffee.
HigherDose Infrared PEMF mat benefits
It's incredibly calming, yet energizing:
While at first I was mainly seeking faster muscle recovery during intense marathon training, I can't ignore the immediate sense of calm I felt when I initially laid on my PEMF mat.
Still to this day, level 1 and 2 put me into what some reviewers have described as a "trance-like state," and the mat truly relaxes me no matter how much my mind has been racing.
How the same tool does this and also somehow re-energizes me with just a few different clicks of a button, I have no idea. But I've experienced all of the above.
It helps me sleep better:
Also worth noting: On nights when I skip my HigherDose PEMF mat session, I notice a pretty significant dip in my sleep scores.
Specifically, I see an increase in deep sleep and an improvement in my heart rate variability (HRV) when I use the mat. Need proof? Just take a look at the side-by-sides from my Oura ring app.
My mood is also better:
Maybe it's because I'm sleeping better, or maybe it's the 20 pounds of healing amethyst and tourmaline crystals. Either way, the mat has some pretty impressive mood boosting benefits.
When heated, the crystals are meant to produce negative ions, which are widely used as a natural way to cleanse the air8 and neutralize free radicals. Negative ions have also been studied for their potential to improve psychological health, productivity, and overall well-being8.
My muscles recover way faster:
This mat has proven itself as a useful part of my marathon training regimen. During months of heavy mileage, I spend 20 minutes on my HigherDose PEMF mat each morning and evening—and I feel significantly less sore than during training cycles when I didn't have the mat.
Research backs these results too, with studies showing a significant improvement in pain or stiffness9 while using PEMF therapy.
FAQ:
Does PEMF reduce inflammation?
Pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) has shown promise as a treatment for inflammation and improved tissue regeneration.
Far infrared technology (as featured in this PEMF mat) has also shown a strong anti-inflammatory effect.
Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, previously told mindbodygreen, far infrared waves can travel well over 2 inches below the skin to heal injury and reduce inflammation.
"A big part of the game plan when seeking longevity is keeping inflammation down," she explained. "Since infrared therapy improves circulation in the skin, it helps promote healing by bringing oxygen and nutrients to injured tissues."
What should I look for in a PEMF mat?
To choose the best PEMF mat, think about your space, budget, and intended use. For example, this HigherDose PEMF mat utilizes PEMF technologies and infrared heat, plus rare crystals to enhance its benefits.
If portability is important to you, you might consider the brand’s PEMF Go Mat instead, which costs less and is easier to move around and store.
The takeaway
A ton of brands make claims for products that improve your physical and mental health, and spending money on something that's not worth the price tag or the time is simply not my cup of tea. The HigherDose PEMF Mat is one tool that fully surpassed my expectations.
This advanced technology comes at a higher cost, but we've got a way around that with promo code MINDBODYGREEN (over $150 in savings). Bonus: The discount works on the brand's bestselling sauna blanket, too.
9 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9213303/#:~:text=Some%20studies%20have%20reported%20the,proliferation%20and%20extracellular%20matrix%20production.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370292/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9371528/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8743351/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4299734/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2539004/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4935255/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6213340/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32251502/