What started as a must-read lifestyle blog has far surpassed its humble beginnings—The Skinny Confidential, created by Lauryn Evarts Bosstik entered the vast world of podcasts (with over 500 episodes, we might add) and even become a stand-alone lifestyle brand over the past few years.

Joined by her husband Michael Bosstik, The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast covers countless topics—from skin care to sex to gut health to hormone balance and even motherhood—all with a punchy, no B.S. attitude that Bosstik has preached since her early days in media.

The Skinny Confidential brand is filled with hot pink ice rollers for depuffing, quippy daily organizational tools, and even good-for-you vegan cookie dough. The brand is ever-evolving, as is Bosstik herself.

Yes—there’s more. Bosstik has a strong reputation for being an trusted product reviewer and recommender for those who watch, listen, or read her content—myself included. As someone who used to watch Bosstik on YouTube in my high school bedroom, I couldn’t turn down the chance to ask her what she’s been loving as of late.