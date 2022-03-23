The 9 Best Ice Globes To Buy For Your Skin + How to Use Them In Your Routine
If you want to give yourself an at-home facial, you’ll likely include a cleanse, face mask, and hydrating face cream. But you can upgrade your DIY spa treatment a step further by including some facial massage to promote healthy circulation. Perhaps one of the most enjoyable ways to do this is by using chilled tools to get that refreshing feel while also benefiting the health of your skin.
Let us introduce you to the coolest step in any skin care routine and at-home spa treatment: cryo ice globes.
What are ice globes?
So you’re probably wondering, what are ice globes? These chilly tools are wands that you place in the refrigerator or freezer (depending on the product, but more on that later), and then roll across your face and neck to reap a plethora of benefits. Not to mention, they feel amazing on the skin.
They fall into the family of facial massage tools, but offer different benefits than others, like gua sha and jade rollers to name a few. The main difference is the shape and the fact that they’re designed to be used cold. Studies have shown that facial massage benefits the skin both right after use and over time with continued use.
Benefits of ice globes include:
- Decreasing irritation and depuffing the face. While facial puffiness and irritation can both be caused by many factors, one quick fix is to apply cold tools to reduce overall inflammation.
- Tending to eye circles. For many, dark circles are caused by expanded blood vessels in the area—and since the skin is so thin, it’s easier to see the mauve or purple hues underneath. Cool temperatures constrict the circulation, limiting flow to the area and reducing the pigmentation that comes with it.
- Promoting lymphatic drainage. Facial massage in general promotes lymphatic drainage and circulation, so using tools such as ice globes can optimize your massage techniques.
- Cooling the skin. Sometimes, you just need to chill out, no?
- Relaxing tense facial muscles and sinus pressure. While these are certainly not remedies for facial tension of any kind, applying cold compresses can provide temporary relief from aches.
- Cryo Facial Freeze Tools, Georgia Louise
- Cryo Massaging Orb, Nurse Jamie
- Ice Roller, ESARORA
- Cryo Skin Icing Dual-Ended Roller, BeautyBio
- Cryo Sculpting Roller, StackedSkincare
- Hot Mess Roller, The Skinny Confidential
- Ice Globes Set, Dermstore
- Paris Ice Globes Massager, Fraicheur
- The Original Blue Ice Facial Massager, Aceology
Georgia Louise Cryo Facial Freeze Tools
Designed by the pro-facialist herself, these globes are my go-to for morning depuffing. Made out of stainless steel, they get extra chilly, making them perfect to roll over a sheet mask as well. If you’re feeling tired in the morning, these globes are the perfect pick-me-up. Georgia Louise’s Pro Tip: “I recommend rolling these tools 10 to 20 times in the same area of your face, especially if you’re feeling puffy or tired.”
Cryo Facial Freeze Tools, Georgia Louise: ($130)
Nurse Jamie Cryo Massaging Orb
These orbs have a completely different shape than many other options. They don’t have a handle, but rather a base you place the orb in for easy rolling. Because they come in two different sizes, you can choose to use the orbs for body or face, reaping the maximum benefit from your tool. Also cool: These tools can be used warm or chilly, depending on what you prefer. Place the orbs in either cold or warm water for 30 to 60 minutes before putting them into the base and screwing on the securing ring.
Cryo Massaging Orb, Nurse Jamie ($19)
ESARORA Ice Roller
If you’re looking for a classic, affordable option, this ice roller is a go-to. It’s a larger size, so it can be used on the body as well as the face. This one can be placed in the freezer, and is a great starting point if you’re looking to explore cryo tools on a budget. Bonus: it’s on Amazon.
Ice Roller, ESARORA ($19)
BeautyBio Cryo Skin Icing Dual-Ended Roller
If you’ve enjoyed using a jade roller in the past, this might be the perfect cryo tool for you. With a similar design, this dual-ended roller has one side perfect for cheek, neck, and jawline massaging, while the smaller end can get right under the eyes. It’s made out of stainless steel and chills to 45 degrees which is known to help microcirculation and collagen production.
Cryo Skin Icing Dual-Ended Roller, BeautyBio ($85)
StackedSkincare Cryo Sculpting Roller
With an ergonomic handle, this tool makes it easier than ever to depuff those hard-to-reach spots. Created by celebrity aesthetician Kerry Benjamin, StackedSkincare creates innovative skin care products and tools to help you treat your skin from home, and provide guided education to help you do so in the safest, most effective way possible. So if you’re looking for a tool that’s quite literally designed for easy use, voilà.
Cryo Scultping Roller, StackedSkincare ($75)
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Roller
The creator behind this brand struggled with facial swelling and constant puffing after a jaw surgery. Lauryn Evarts Bosstick created these rollers after years of trying out countless icing techniques that just weren’t all that effective. So what makes this different? This roller is made from aluminum, meaning it gets cold faster and stays cold longer than many other materials. If you prefer a roller style for your chilly daily depuff rather than globes, this is a fantastic option created with thoughtful and conscious design.
Hot Mess Roller, The Skinny Confidential ($69)
Dermstore Ice Globes Set
These globes are a budget-friendly option for those who prefer cryo globes to rollers. These tools are made out of glass and should be placed in the refrigerator or ice water before use. You can roll these glassy globes across clean, dry skin either before or after putting on your favorite serum, moisturizer, or face mask.
Ice Globes Set, Dermstore ($18)
Fraicheur Paris Ice Globes Massager
It’s no wonder these globes have a near 5-star review. They’re a great glass option filled with medical-grade liquid and made with freeze-proof glass. You can pop these colorful globes in the freezer for as little as 30 minutes or if you have time, overnight. If you want glass ice globes that get extra chilly, there are the perfect freeze-proof option.
Paris Ice Globes Massager, Fraicheur ($69)
Aceology The Original Blue Ice Facial Massager
Packed to the brim with glowing reviews, these face globes provide a divine sensorial experience. Beyond that, they can be placed in the fridge for 10 minutes for that easy, time-efficient depuffing action. If you’re looking for something to add to your morning routine that won’t take away from that extra few minutes in bed, these globes are ideal.
The Original Blue Ice Facial Massager, Aceology ($64)
How to use ice globes:
You should play around with your globes to see how they best fit into your routine—these tools are meant to be played with.
But if you want some quick t ips on how to fold them into your skin care symphony, here are some our favorite ways to add them in.
- Roll your ice globes over your face in the morning to reduce puffiness.
- Use them to decrease redness if you’re having an irritation flare up.
- Massage your face with ice globes before applying makeup to prep the skin.
- Run the globes along your jawline to reduce tension.
- Roll the globes over a sheet mask to level-up your at-home facial.
- Place them on an inflamed pimple to decrease redness, size, and tenderness.
- Use the globes under your eyes to reduce morning grogginess and swelling. It’ll feel oh-so-good.
- Roll the tools on the face to reduce sinus pressure.
- Use ice globes on any area of the body or face that has a sunburn to ease discomfort
If you want a visual demonstration to nail down the technique for using ice globes, critically-acclaimed facialist and facial massage expert Georgia Louise uploaded a quick demonstration video to Youtube so you don’t have to navigate using these face tools without proper instruction.
And remember: always cleanse your ice globes after using them with soap and water.
The takeaway.
Ice globes make an excellent addition to any skin care routine, especially for those who are looking for a cool new way to incorporate facial massage. Don't care for the cold? No problem—here are our favorite facial massage tools.
