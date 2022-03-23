These orbs have a completely different shape than many other options. They don't have a handle but rather a base you place the orb in for easy rolling. Because they come in two sizes, you can choose to use the orbs for body or face, reaping the maximum benefit from your tool. Also cool: These tools can be used warm or chilly, depending on what you prefer. Place the orbs in either cold or warm water for 30 to 60 minutes before putting them into the base and screwing on the securing ring.

Cryo Massaging Orb, Nurse Jamie ($19)