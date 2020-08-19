You do all the right things: You stick diligently to your skin care routine, you toss on the occasional treatment (a la a mask or enzyme facial), you eat a balanced diet full of whole foods, you take your supplements, and you just generally care for that beautiful skin of yours. And, still, up pops up a zit.

OK, don’t fret. Blemishes are, for many of us, just a part of life. But sometimes they come up during the most inopportune of moments—like, say, the evening before an important day. When this happens, keep finicky fingers as far away as possible: Popping it will only make it worse, create an open wound, and cause an even more obvious scab to form over by the next day. (Trust: It’s easier to cover up a zit than it is to cover up a scab).

So what can you do if you need to tend to a zit ASAP? Well, there are a few natural remedies that will help dissolve excess oil, unclog the pores, temper inflammation, and make a pimple look less noticeable overall. Read on below for our 9 favorites.