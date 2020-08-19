How To Get Rid Of A Pimple Overnight: 9 Skin Care Tips From Derms
You do all the right things: You stick diligently to your skin care routine, you toss on the occasional treatment (a la a mask or enzyme facial), you eat a balanced diet full of whole foods, you take your supplements, and you just generally care for that beautiful skin of yours. And, still, up pops up a zit.
OK, don’t fret. Blemishes are, for many of us, just a part of life. But sometimes they come up during the most inopportune of moments—like, say, the evening before an important day. When this happens, keep finicky fingers as far away as possible: Popping it will only make it worse, create an open wound, and cause an even more obvious scab to form over by the next day. (Trust: It’s easier to cover up a zit than it is to cover up a scab).
So what can you do if you need to tend to a zit ASAP? Well, there are a few natural remedies that will help dissolve excess oil, unclog the pores, temper inflammation, and make a pimple look less noticeable overall. Read on below for our 9 favorites.
1. AHAs or BHAs
Alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids are two classes of chemical exfoliators. BHAs (such as salicylic acid) work by dissolving oil, so they have an incredible ability to shimmy down into pores, break down sebum, and unwedge buildup. "It is able to penetrate the skin deeper into pores to help remove dead skin cells, fight bacteria, and control excess sebum," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D.
AHAs (like glycolic or lactic acid) break up bonds between skin cells, ideally unclogging the sticky skin cells that caused the blockage in the first place. These are often more moisturizing than their BHA counterparts. “They can be simultaneously exfoliating and hydrating, making them very beneficial to many skin types," says board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D.
These are so widely used in masks, peels, spot treatments, washes, and serums for a reason: They work against acne. If you have a spot treatment, serum, or mask formulated with an AHA or BHA, tap a bit more on top of the blemish before bed. The extra dose will help unclog the breakout throughout the night. If you are looking for all-natural alternatives to skin care products, use willow bark extract as a sub for salicylic acid and fruit acids as a sub for AHAs.
2. Clay
Clay has been used as a medicinal modality to heal skin since the earliest of recorded history. In its modern skin care iteration, clay masks are ideal for a skin care Sunday or 10-minute pore refresher. Clay is an extremely absorbent material (this is due to the mineral’s porous structure), with the ability to suck in and hold oil, until you wash it off down the sink.
To use clay for treating a pimple, you can apply it all over (so you are simultaneously tending to other budding zits) or repurpose it for a spot treatment by gently dabbing atop the blemish. Don’t rub it in and let the goop sit overnight. When you wake up, wash off the remaining residue and apply a calming, hydrating moisturizer. Clays are by their nature drying, so you’ll want to replenish the area after.
3. Witch hazel
This classic acne-fighting ingredient is most often found in natural toners, thanks to its astringent properties. (It’s so astringent, in fact, that many derms don’t recommend it for sensitive skin folk or suggest finding one that’s buffered with hydrators, too).
In a pinch it can also be used as a spot treatment, thanks to said astringency as well as it’s anti-inflammatory benefits: "Witch hazel is a botanical anti-inflammatory that is often used in the skin care industry. It is a liquid extracted from parts of a flowering plant called the witch hazel plant," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D. "Topical witch hazel is an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory, and because many acne lesions are inflammatory, witch hazel has been used to decrease the redness and inflammation on the skin."
Simply grab your go-to witch hazel and dab it on the offending blemish.
4. Tea tree oil
You can help tame acne by using tea tree oil. Thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it's beloved as a natural acne remedy. One double-blind placebo controlled study found that a 5% tea tree oil gel blend was an effective treatment for mild to moderate acne.
To use, make sure to blend the tea tree oil with a carrier oil like argan or jojoba—both non-comedogenic and acne-friendly—you should never apply essential oils directly to the skin. After blending, dab tea tree oil and carrier oil blend onto a damp cotton ball or Q-tip and applying to trouble spots.
5. Tea
Many teas have anti-inflammatory benefits. Thus, if yours is an angry, red pimple, you’d benefit from tempering the inflammation, along with the clogged pores. Treating the inflammation, at the very least, will help the zit appear smaller and less noticeable. So even if you can’t magically rid you skin of breakouts overnight, you can improve the appearance. Two of the most common teas used? Green tea and chamomile.
Joyce Park, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, certainly agrees: "When used in topical skin care products, chamomile can help calm and soothe the skin," she says.
According to board-certified dermatologist Suneel Chilukuri, M.D., same goes for green tea: "Green tea has been shown to decrease sebum production, and the caffeine in the tea will increase blood flow to allow more rapid healing of the blemish," says Chilukuri.
Whatever tea you choose, start by boiling water and make the tea just as you would if you were drinking it. After letting the tea bag cool (so as not to burn yourself), squeeze out the excess tea, and apply the tea bag directly to the blemish. Let the bag sit on the blemish for two minutes and rinse.
6. Aloe vera
Aloe vera may be most famous for its use as a sunburn healer and soother, but some swear by its powers to calm zits as well as improve post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. And there’s some truth to these anecdotal claims. Not only is the juice anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial, but it comes with a natural source of salicylic acids,
"There is data to suggest that aloe may have antimicrobial properties and may help acne-prone skin," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research, department of dermatology, at Mount Sinai Hospital. "It should not take the place of your traditional acne medications but can be used alongside them."
And while this may not be an overnight benefit, it will certainly help your breakout from becoming an long-term annoyance: It has been shown to help inflammation marks thanks to the aloesin. In one study specifically, when aloe was applied onto skin four times per day for two weeks, aloesin was shown to effectively fade post-acne hyperpigmentation. Another study showed that topical application of aloesin can directly inhibit hyperpigmented skin from producing more melanin, which is the natural pigment in skin that causes dark spots to form.
You can actually find aloe vera in plenty of acne-fighting products, or extract it yourself and apply one of these face masks.
7. Manuka honey
Manuka honey features a cocktail of substances like simple sugars, water, enzymes, and vitamins. What makes it so special, though, is its rich content of methylglyoxal (MGO), a medicinal compound with impressive antimicrobial properties. For thousands of years, Manuka honey has been used as both food and medicine. Traditionally, manuka honey (and honey, in general) has been used to ease a wide range of ailments, from sore throats, digestive upset, boost the immune system, increase energy levels, and improve skin health.
That last point comes up with acne, quite a bit. As we’ve noted manuka honey has significant antimicrobial properties, which help it target acne-causing bacteria. Specifically, it’s extremely effective at targeting and stopping the growth of P. acnes. It’s also soothing, so it will reduce redness and tenderness associated with pimples.
For use, turn a small dollop into a spot treatment or try a manuka honey mask.
8. Ice
This one is a great option if you need to calm down inflammation, like, right now—not overnight. Ice is cooling, and since inflammation retracts from cooler temperatures, you can reduce swelling of blemishes by holding a bit of ice on top of a zit. Cool temperatures also constrict the circulation, limiting flow to the area. (It’s the same reason doctors give patients ice packs for injuries, or sports medicine practitioners do so for athletes).
Simply take a cube and wrap it with a paper towel. Apply gentle pressure to the blemish for a few minutes. Let the area dry and top it with a moisturizer.
9. Zit patches
These skin care products are a K-beauty staple that has since exploded on the scene, well, everywhere. The standard options are basically just a small sticker with hydrocolloid dressing, a dry, cellulose-feeling fabric that absorbs dirt, sebum, and various debris.
They work so well for a few reasons: The first is, well, because they are good at sucking out all the gunk in trapped pores; second, they provide a literal physical shield to protect you from touching and picking at the zit (if you’re particularly drawn to doing so, consider these your friends). Finally, several new versions also contain acne-healing ingredients to help speed up the process. Find our favorite zit patches here.
