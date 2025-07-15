Skip to Content
Beauty

Want Fuller, Thicker Strands? Vegamour's New Launch Takes A Unique Approach With 89% Efficacy* 

July 15, 2025
Author:
Braelyn Wood
July 15, 2025
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Women holding Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Supplements in hand
Image by Vegamour / mbg creative
July 15, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

By midlife, about up to 50% of women experience hair loss—but hair thinning doesn’t just occur with age. Stress, hormonal shifts, and even nutritional gaps can all trigger excessive shedding, especially for women.

The worst part? We often don’t notice hair thinning until it’s relatively advanced. It starts with a few extra hairs in the shower drain, and a few months later, your ponytail and hairline are suddenly sparser.  

As someone who has gone through cycles of thinning strands, I make a point of staying ahead of hair loss. I prioritize scalp care and regularly use hair growth serums. And now there’s a new secret weapon in my fight against hair thinning: Vegamour’s GRO+ Advanced Hair Growth & Density Supplements.*

Launching today, the vegan formula combines a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens to boost hair growth and strengthen strands.* Here’s why I’m adding the new launch to my hair care lineup. 

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Growth & Density Supplements

$88
Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Growth & Density Supplements package with capsules lined up

What is Vegamour?

Best-known for their GRO Hair Serum, Vegamour is a hair care company specializing in plant-powered formulas to promote fuller hair, brow, and lashes. 

Focused on addressing the underlying causes of hair thinning, the company leans into unique biotech innovations to create clinically tested products, including shampoo, serums, hair masks, oils, and supplements.

opened box of Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Supplement with single serving in front of box
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

How makes this new launch unique?

Developed by dermatologists, the GRO+ Advanced Supplements encourage hair growth and density with an array of hero ingredients, including reishi mushroom, turmeric extract, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, as well as pumpkin and millet seed extract.*

We know: It’s a lot of ingredients into a single serving. Vegamour accomplishes this robust profile by opting for a dual-delivery format for maximum bioavailability. 

Each daily serving includes one botanical capsule and two vitamin-rich softgels, which work synergistically to nourish hair from the follicle up.*

Botanical Capsule

Delivers plant-based DHT blockers and adaptogens like saw palmetto, pumpkin seed, turmeric, reishi, and PQQ (pyrroloquinoline quinone).*

Not only can these botanicals help reduce DHT in the body—a hormone that shrinks the hair follicle—but they also promote mood balance, healthy inflammatory response, and mitochondrial health to address other causes of hair thinning.*

Vitamin Softgels 

A powerful blend of hair-essential nutrients, including biotin, zinc, selenium, B12, and vitamins A, C, D, and E. These additions encourage healthy scalp function and follicle strength.*

This holistic combination targets the four root causes of hair thinning—hormones, suboptimal inflammatory responses, stress, and nutrition—while also supporting long-term follicular health for hair longevity.*

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Growth & Density Supplements opened package with three capsules next to it
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

What the research says

While the GRO+ Advanced Supplements are designed as an addition to the brand’s GRO+ system, they can still deliver meaningful change when used independently.

In a 120-day independent clinical study, participants reported:

  • Up to 91% reduction in shedding*
  • 89% saw an improvement in hair density*

Why they pass my vetting

True to Vegamour’s clean beauty philosophy, GRO+ Advanced Supplements are 100% vegan and free from marine collagen, synthetic fillers, and major allergens. 

What’s more, these bioavailable supplements are gentle on my stomach. I don’t need to take them with food to avoid any stomach aches. Plus, they’re individually packaged to easily take on the go. 

And while thicker strands can do wonders for your confidence, I love that the ingredients in this hair growth supplement deliver perks beyond thicker strands. They also encourage stress resilience, healthy inflammatory response, and hormone balance.*

Vegamour capsules in hand
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Other ways to boost hair longevity

If you want to support thicker, fuller strands at every stage, then it’s worth checking out Vegamour’s full GRO+ Advanced System. Designed to transform your hair from the inside out, it's the brand’s most comprehensive offering to date.

This complete routine includes:

The takeaway

Hair thinning is complicated—and we don’t always know the root cause. By taking a multiprong approach to promoting hair growth and density, the GRO+ Advanced Supplement addresses as many causes as possible: stress, hormones, DHT, and even nutrition.* If you’re aiming for hair longevity, this new launch is a must-add to your routine.

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Growth & Density Supplements

$88

$88
Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Growth & Density Supplements package with capsules lined up

†Based on a 120-day independent, third-party clinical study with 46 participants taking GRO+ Advanced Supplements daily.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

