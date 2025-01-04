Skip to Content
Beauty

The Budget-Friendly Skin Care That Transformed My Dry, Thirsty Skin (Hint: It's Clinically Formulated)

Carleigh Ferrante
January 04, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
January 04, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

On a mission to keep my skin healthy and glowing, I’m particularly selective about my product lineup this time of year. My sensitive skin craves a routine that will cleanse, nourish, and moisturize, while still maintaining my natural barrier. 

Thankfully, right as the air started to get dry in New York City, I had the opportunity to test Remedy Skincare’s hypoallergenic, fragrance free lotion and cream—and now my skin is on its A-game.

Keep reading for my honest Remedy Skincare review, including the exact products I tried and how long it took to see results.

What is Remedy Skincare?

Remedy Skincare is part of Medline Industries, a fourth generation, family-owned company that’s been around for over 100 years. Medline offers a wide range of products, including medical devices and patient service items. Remedy Skincare is a line of skin care products clinically formulated to protect, nourish, and restore the skin.

The brand’s Remedy Nutrient Complex contains emollients, vitamins, proteins, and soothing antioxidants for your skin. Made with hypoallergenic ingredients like dimethicone, aloe, and vitamin E, Remedy’s line of simple-yet-effective skin care solutions hydrate, soothe, and protect the skin from irritation, dryness, and damage. 

Many Remedy Skincare products are free from parabens, harsh chemicals, and fragrances, offering a gentle solution for sensitive skin.

Medline Remedy New Skincare Launch
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Remedy has products in four categories:

The products are formulated for specific skin care concerns. They’re easy to fit into your routine, and gentle enough to use on sensitive skin types.

Every Remedy Skincare product I tested

I spent the past four weeks testing Remedy’s Hydrating Shampoo & Body Wash, No-Rinse Foam Cleanser, Moisturizing Body Lotion, and Specialized Skin Moisturizing Cream. For the purpose of this review I’ll be focusing on the Moisturizing Body Lotion and Specialized Skin Moisturizing Cream.   

What I love about Remedy Skincare

The ingredients are clinically backed

Whenever I try a new product, I do a deep dive on the ingredients. I loved learning that Remedy Skincare’s entire lineup is clinically formulated—which isn’t surprising considering it comes from a medical company!

Any brand can make bold claims about their ingredients, but it gives peace of mind to know that there’s a clinical component to these products (especially when you have sensitive skin like I do).

The Body Cream is enriched with a premium blend of natural emollients and humectants. With 1.5% dimethicone to help alleviate skin dryness, the cream is slightly richer than the lotion and was developed by skin care experts specifically to restore extremely dry and chapped skin.

The Moisturizing Body Lotion contains phospholipids, safflower oleosomes and essential fatty acids that penetrate deeply into the skin. It’s designed to offer gentle hydration to sensitive skin.

The products streamline my routine

One thing about me: I hate adding steps to my routine. That’s why I was so excited to discover that Remedy Skincare’s products are so versatile.

The wash can be used as a shampoo and body soap, and the cleanser and moisturizing lotion are both safe for your face and body. This alone helped me actually streamline my routine over the past four weeks—which was a huge relief!

There are immediate and long term benefits

I’m all about instant gratification, but skin care is a long game; and I love that Remedy Skincare checks both boxes. I felt and saw a change the very first time I used the moisturizer, and I love knowing that the ingredients are also supporting my skin’s longevity.

The products are specifically formulated to protect your natural barrier in the long run, while nourishing and hydrating in the moment.

The products are affordable

Turns out, you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg for effective skin care solutions. I love that Remedy Skincare offers clinically formulated products at a much lower price point than most skin care I’ve tested.

Remedy Tries on by the reviewer
Image by Remedy Skincare

My results

Like I said, my skin is sensitive. It doesn’t take long for me to see the impact of dryer air and colder weather. When I began testing Remedy Skincare at the end of October, my skin was already feeling fairly dull and stripped of its natural moisture.

The first product I tried was the clinical moisturizer. As I rubbed it onto my legs, I could literally feel my skin drinking it in. And my legs immediately looked more hydrated. 

The coolest part? Over the course of my four weeks testing Remedy Skincare, I found myself needing to use less and less of the products—simply because my skin was more nourished from regular use.

Is Remedy Skincare worth it?

I test a lot of skin care products as a perk of my job, and Remedy is one of the most affordable lines I’ve tried—but it still offers great results. While I do wish the ingredient list was a bit shorter, I do believe Remedy Skincare is worth it for anyone (especially those with sensitive skin!) who wants to simplify their routine. 

It’s gentle enough for all skin types, and you have the added peace of mind knowing the products are clinically formulated, hypoallergenic, paraben-free. Plus, the moisturizers I tried are fragrance-free.

The takeaway

I’ll never be a 10-step skin care routine person, so I’m always on the hunt for simple products that streamline my routine—and Remedy Skincare delivered. I love how nourishing and hydrating the products are, plus the fact that they’re made for sensitive skin types and any budget.

If your skin is feeling dry or lackluster, I highly recommend giving these gentle products a try!

