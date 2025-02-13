Advertisement
Want Your Dog To Live Longer? Add This Longevity Booster To Their Food*
We all want our pup to live as long as possible—but the quality of those years matters. Similar to humans, canines experience aging as a progressive decline in biological function1. This can show up as decreased muscle mass, a slower metabolism, or even reduced cognitive abilities.
While these changes can certainly slow your pet down, they’re overshadowed by two bigger concerns as your dog ages: a dysregulation of their immune response2 and an increase in oxidative stress. This duo is linked to inflammaging—a hallmark of aging1—that has a direct impact on your pup’s healthspan.
There’s no way to turn back the (biological) clock for dogs, but adding POP-Topper’s to their routine comes pretty darn close. This daily supplement encourages whole body health by promoting immune, cognitive, and heart health without changing up your pup’s routine.*
And the sooner you start adding this multi-benefit supplement to your pup’s diet, the better. POP-Topper is specifically formulated to support your dog’s inflammatory response—which makes it a longevity superhero for young pups and aging dogs alike.*
Why your dog needs a nutrient boost
We know eating a diverse diet is essential for humans to eat an array of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. This makes it easy to fill nutritional gaps with food, but most dogs consistently eat the same diet every single day.
Lack of variety isn’t always a bad thing. Dogs prefer routine and won’t get bored of eating the same meal, as they have just 1,7000 tastebuds on average compared to human’s 9,000. However it’s important to remember most pet food brands formula their foods to account for the necessary nutrients for a dog.
If your dog struggles with a particular deficiency or absorption of a nutrient, their food may not account for their individual needs. What’s more, most pet food brands won’t splurge on ingredients that are not deemed essential to a dog’s health. This means your pup is missing out on beneficial ingredients that have been proven to boost their overall well-being, such as antioxidants, collagen, and dietary fiber.
Supplementing their meals is the easiest way to add a quick nutrient boost to their existing food without overhauling their routine—and it’s possible to find a daily supplement that can account for all their health needs.
What is POP-Topper™?
Developed by a team of scientists from leading animal science and foodtech research institutions in New Zealand, the human-grade patent-pending formula combines six superfoods that have been clinically proven to support the canine’s inflammatory response by targeting specific biomarkers and pathways.*
Specifically, POP-Topper leverages the health benefits of six superfoods:
- Green lipped mussels: Native to New Zealand, these bivalve molluscs are rich in glycosaminoglycans (GAGs), which support joint health. Plus, they contain omega 3 fatty acids to promote a healthy skin and coat*
- Curcuvet®: A bioavailable form of turmeric for dogs that encourages a healthy inflammatory response, which promotes joint health and encourages natural detox.*
- Beef Bone Broth: A rich source of collagen to promote skin and hair health; glycine and gelatin to encourage gut health; and essential minerals, like calcium, to support immune health.*
- Blueberry: A nutrient-dense addition with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants—so every serving delivers dietary fiber, while also aiding cognitive function and immune response.*
- Kiwi Fruit: Another powerhouse with antioxidants and dietary fiber, along with compounds like lutein and zeaxanthin to promote eye health.*
- Echinacea: The ultimate healing compound for immune system support.*
And while there are plenty of nutrients to make POP-Topper a worthy addition to your pup’s diet, it’s important to remember the daily stickpack is just that—an addition. POP-Topper is not meant as a replacement for your pup’s current food. Rather this science-backed meal topper delivers additional micronutrients and bioactives to boost your dog’s overall health.*
Best of all, these ingredients are all premeasured into the optimal dose for your canine based on their weight, so your pet only receives what their body needs to promote overall longevity.*
And it’s also pup-approved
It’s easy to see why pet owners would be pumped about POP-Topper—but it’s also dog-approved. The daily health supplement underwent formal palatability trials to ensure it could please even the pickiest eaters (and sniffers). And surprisingly, it didn’t take any artificial flavors or colors to get these fussy eaters onboard.
Why you should stick with POP-Topper
There are a lot of dog supplements on the market—and it’s hard to decipher what makes a quality product. POP-Topper makes it easy.
Unlike other brands on the market, POP-Topper put its formula to the test. POP-Topper completes third-party testing on its formulas and offers a Certificate of Analysis (COA).
Plus, POP-Topper opts for a no-heat processing method to protect the integrity of the superfoods. Yet the final product doesn't include fillers, additives, or preservatives.
The takeaway
You don’t just want your dog to live as long as possible—you also want them to live well. That makes POP-Topper a no-brainer for pet parents who want to support every element for their dog’s well-being, from joint and cognitive health to immunity and digestion.*