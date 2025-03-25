Advertisement
This New Body Care Line Is Your Secret To A Head-To-Toe Glow
Scent is a powerful tool for connection, linking us to specific places, people, or even moments in time. So, when Brazilian beauty brand Nativa SPA launched a new line of body care products for glowing skin—all deliciously fragranced with a bright, bold Acerola cherry–inspired scent—it only felt right to gather our favorite beauty and well-being lovers together into an intimate space to try (and smell) the new line firsthand.
Introducing the Acerola Cherry Collection
In partnership with Nativa Spa, this intimate rooftop dinner at the Moxy Hotel Williamsburg introduced attendees to the Acerola Cherry Collection. The body care line harnesses the power of antioxidant-rich Acerola extract, a cherished Brazilian beauty secret, to help restore your skin's natural radiance.
Guests were invited to slather, scrub, and renew their skin by testing out the just-released formulas—including the Renewing Body Scrub, Body Oil, Body Butter, and Body Serum. Not only could attendees feel the nourishing effect of Nativa's signature quinoa oil, but they had an exclusive opportunity to smell the new line firsthand.
If the skin renewal stations were busy, guests could head to the skyline bar for complimentary cocktails and mocktails exclusively crafted for the event. The refreshing libations, aptly named Glow and Revitalize, drew inspiration from the new line to transport guests to either the tropical beaches of Arraial do Cabo or the colorful streets of Rio.
Once guests had enough time to mingle, they were invited to sit for a family-style dinner to learn more about the new line from actress and Nativa SPA brand ambassador Caylee Cowan and product developer Mark Knitowski, who helped develop the new fragrance.
Connected by fragrance
The night started with a speech from Cowan, an actress and environmentalist. Cowan started working with the brand six months ago and shared her passion for the new fragrance—along with the brand's sustainability efforts. As the third most sustainable brand in the world, Nativa SPA stood out to Cowan for its sustainable packaging, naturally derived ingredients, and vegan formulas.
"When you choose Nativa, you're not only making a difference for your body, you're making a difference for the world," Cowan shared. (P.S. Cowan also shared that Madagascar Vanilla Body Oil is one of her favorite picks!)
After Cowan, product developer Mark Knitowski took center stage to share a bit more about the development of the new Acerola fragrance, which is the first scent offering from Nativa SPA specifically curated for the U.S. market.
Knitowski shared the brand's goal to harness the energy of Brazil with just "a little bit of American." The final fragrance encompasses the bold energy of Brazil with a warm, passionate scent of citrus, red fruits, and cherry, which are balanced by notes of jasmine and freesia.
"Fragrance is a dream. It's a journey. It's supposed to take you where you want to go," Knitowski explained about the new line. "When you smell this, you're going to find yourself embraced and enamored by how it smells."
Experience the new line for yourself
Whether you're looking to upgrade your beauty cabinet with naturally derived products that work or simply want to transport yourself to a new dream destination, you can't go wrong with Nativa SPA's new Acerola Cherry Collection.
Formulated for a head-to-toe glow, the body care line combines glow-inducing Acerola cherry extract, nourishing quinoa oil, and renewing fruit enzymes into a powerful routine that revitalizes your skin at every step. And with a brand-new scent you won't be able to resist, these products will help you transform a mundane shower into a luxurious spa-like experience.