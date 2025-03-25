This New Body Care Line Is Your Secret To A Head-To-Toe Glow

Scent is a powerful tool for connection, linking us to specific places, people, or even moments in time. So, when Brazilian beauty brand Nativa SPA launched a new line of body care products for glowing skin—all deliciously fragranced with a bright, bold Acerola cherry–inspired scent—it only felt right to gather our favorite beauty and well-being lovers together into an intimate space to try (and smell) the new line firsthand.