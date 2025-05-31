Advertisement
I Tested The Bon Charge Red Light Neck Mask For 3 Weeks — My Results
I have been using red light therapy for years. I remember the first time I saw a red light mask, over a decade ago: I was a young beauty editor and it was one of the first at-home masks to hit the market in the U.S. Myself and my coworkers all remarked at how “sci-fi” it looked.
Years later, the technology has become fairly mainstream—with health experts and beauty pros all backing red light and near-infrared light therapy. Not to mention, the devices have come a long way, too. From full body panels to hand-held wands, you can red light your whole body if you wanted to—including your neck and chest.
Often an area of skin that’s neglected by skin care serums and SPF, both the neck and chest are notorious for developing dark spots and fine lines sooner than the rest of the body. And as much as I loathe to admit it, I am someone who was not always as diligent about caring for this skin as I knew I should be.
Determined to do something about it, I decided to try Bon Charge’s Neck and Chest Mask. Here is everything you need to know about my experience.
Product snapshot:
- Best for: Neck and décolletage firming, collagen support, reducing fine lines, addressing dark spots
- Price: $349
- Pros: Easy to wear, science-backed wavelengths
- Cons: Pricey, need to recharge frequently
Why I wanted to try red light therapy on my neck & chest:
I’m 34 years old, and for the most part, have pretty good skin. Through a diligent skin care routine and healthy lifestyle habits, I’ve been able to keep my complexion clear and skin firm. (Of course, this comes with the huge caveat that I’m a beauty editor, and thus, it’s part of my job to test out new gadgets, skin care products, and facial treatments.) But as I've alluded to, my neck and chest have started to show signs of aging.
While not a significant amount of dark spots, I do have more freckles and sun spots on my chest than anywhere else on my body. When I wake up in the morning, there are deep creases across my décolletage (common for side and stomach sleepers) that stick around til afternoon. And like most people with a smart phone and desk job, I have horizontal lines across my neck, which didn’t used to be so obvious.
I have no one else to blame but myself: I have had many sunburns on my chest over the years, which I deeply regret now that I’m wiser. In addition, I rarely treat the area with as much care as I do my face. And I have never done a treatment on the area, other than when a facialist might spend a few seconds rubbing in a cream.
I’m in desperate need of a skin care kick-start to help the area, so I don’t regret my choices even more in 10 or 20 years.
That kickstart is red light and near infrared therapy—using the Bon Charge Red Light Neck and Chest Mask.
Benefits of red light & near infrared therapy
Red light therapy—sometimes red LED light therapy, low-level light therapy (LLLT), photobiomodulation, and cold laser therapy—involves exposing the body to red and near-infrared light between the wavelengths of 660 nm and 890 nm with either low-level lasers or red LED lights. They're thought to be absorbed by the skin up to 10 millimeters.
Researchers aren’t totally sure how red light therapy works via photobiomodulation, but they do know it has something to do with cellular and mitochondrial function.
"Different components of our cells are activated or respond to different wavelengths of light," board-certified dermatologist Erum Ilyas, M.D., MBE, FAAD, previously told mbg about red light. “Studies seem to show that light acts on the mitochondria of cells, which leads to increased production of different factors that increase the proteins and factors that allow cells to communicate.”
And with improved communication between the cells, the body is able to perform essential tasks more efficiently.
While we’re still learning more, over the past decade, researchers have illuminated several key skin benefits of this groundbreaking technology.
- Acne: In clinical settings, red light therapy has been shown to significantly reduce acne lesions—particularly when lower wavelengths (630 nm) are used. In one 2017 study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology1, low-level blue and red light therapy was shown to be both well tolerated and effective at reducing the total count of acne lesions2 over the 12-week study compared with the baseline.
- Skin Aging: Regular use of red light therapy (twice a week in one study) led to noticeable improvements in skin tone, texture, and overall complexion. Researchers also observed an increase in collagen density, confirmed by ultrasound imaging. And notably for those of us who have a history of sun burns, red light may even help reverse some of the damage caused by UV exposure.
- Psoriasis: Psoriasis is categorised as a chronic inflammatory skin disease, meaning it must be managed with regular treatments. A 2017 review suggests that red light therapy can help reduce the appearance of plaque psoriasis, offering a gentle and noninvasive way to manage flare-ups. In fact, the study authors reported: "Sixty to 100% of clearance rates3 were achieved without any significant side effects."
- Inflammation: Near-infrared wavelengths, which are able to penetrate deeper into the skin, can boost circulation to reduce the negative impacts of inflammation4.
What is Bon Charge?
Bon Charge is a longevity company that creates biohacking essentials, like infrared sauna blankets, PEMF mats, and red light LED masks. Launched in 2017, the company offers a wide range of products that span beauty, sleep, and recovery.
Along with a wide range of red and near-infrared light products, the company offers blue-light-blocking glasses, EMF protection devices, and cold therapy devices.
mindbodygreen editors have previously reviewed a handful of Bon Charge products, such as:
What makes Bon Charge’s Red Light Neck and Chest Mask unique
To harness the power of red and near-infrared light technology, you need to make sure you’re using high-quality tools.
The only way to ensure you’re getting a product that’s worth using is to find a brand that’s transparent about the tech behind the mask. It's important to pay attention to the number of LED bulbs, irradiance (or strength) of the light, and the specific wavelengths offered by the device.
Here are the details on Bon Charge Red Light Neck and Chest Mask:
- Wavelengths: red (630nm) and infrared (850nm).
- LED bulbs: 242
- Irradiance: 34.2mw/cm2
- Material: A-grade silicone
My Experience Using Bon Charge’s Red Light Neck and Chest Mask
I’m already a user of red light therapy on my face, so I’ve already seen the benefits of the technology firsthand. And several mindbodygreen team members are regular users of Bon Charge’s other products, from the red light panels to sauna blankets, so I felt more comfortable since the brand came pre-vetted.
When I got my hands on the Bon Charge Red Light Neck and Chest Mask, I was relieved with how straightforward it was. I'm a busy new mom, and simply don't have time or energy for complicated contraptions. If you want guidance, there’s a QR code so you can get directions on your phone, but I was able to figure it out on my own.
After charging the remote, I wrapped the mask around my neck and chest and gave it my first go. It’s a flexible, light silicone, so it sits comfortably on the skin. Thanks to the strap that goes around your neck, it’s incredibly wearable. It moved with me as I did chores around the house (you just need to wear something with pockets so you can carry the attached remote).
The remote attachment makes the device customizable: Select the amount of time (up to 30 minutes), the wavelengths (red light, near infrared, or both), and strength (3 settings: low, medium, high). So you can fit in a session anytime, depending on your comfort level, need, and time availability.
Because I was determined to get the best results possible, I committed to a 30-minute protocol with both red and near-infrared at max strength 5 days a week for three weeks.
By the second day, using it became an afterthought. Over the course of my testing, I used it in every setting imaginable: In the mornings while brewing my coffee and brushing my teeth, at night while I relaxed in bed reading, in the middle of the day between meetings, on the weekends while I swept and mopped the floors.
Some red light devices start to feel warm after a while, but I didn’t notice any meaningful temperature difference. Most of the time, I forgot it was even on. In fact, on several occasions, I realized several minutes after the fact that the mask had shut off after the scheduled 30 minutes—and I had simply been wearing it regardless.
This made sticking to the routine a no-brainer. The biggest hurdle with red light tools, I find, is adherence. If you don’t commit to wearing it, you’re not going to see results. And unfortunately, many tools aren’t the most user-friendly or easy to add to an otherwise busy schedule. This did not have that problem.
My results Using Bon Charge’s Red Light Neck and Chest Mask
After three weeks of using the Bon Charge Red Light Neck and Chest Mask, the skin on my neck and chest visibly improved. The biggest difference I noticed was that the vertical lines on my décolletage smoothed out pretty dramatically. In the mornings—when they were the worst after a night sleeping on my side—I found my skin looked more supple and soft.
I also found that my chest experienced less flushing. With my sensitive skin, I often turned red and blotchy when overheated or overwhelmed. But I suspect the red light and near-infrared light helped calm inflammation, helping keep my complexion looking bright and even.
The other note I’ll make about red light therapy is that part of the reason I use it is as a proactive measure. Meaning: I’m using it to avoid things like dark spots and wrinkles. It’s hard to prove something works when the evidence is the fact that nothing happened.
So, for this, we simply have to rely on research. While more research is needed on the long-term effects of red light therapy, studies have shown us that red light and near-infrared light has the ability to increase dermal collagen density.
This is important because collagen is what keeps your skin looking firm and lifted—so if you improve collagen production in the dermal layer, you can help support your skin’s appearance as you age.
What I like about Bon Charge’s Red Light Neck and Chest Mask
- The Bon Charge Red Light Neck and Chest Mask is so comfortable I often forgot I had it on. The light, flexible silicone lays weightlessly on the skin. It doesn’t get hot or uncomfortable.
- The biggest reason people don’t see results from red light therapy is because they don’t commit to it. So one of the most important things to consider when buying a red light mask is whether or not you can easily fit into your schedule. Without a doubt: This mask was. I was able to fit in a session during chores, my morning and evening routine, and during relaxation time.
- The ability to customize your preferred protocol with 3 strengths, preferred wavelengths, and timing just makes it that much easier to create a routine that works for you.
- As with any skin care product I use, I want to make sure I trust the brand. Bon Charge makes that easy with how transparent they are with their technology.
What I’d change about Bon Charge’s Red Light Neck and Chest Mask
- The truth about red light therapy is that it’s an investment. If you want a quality product, that means you have to pay for it. At $349, many would consider this expensive — especially since it's only for one area of the body. But if you factor in how many times you’ll use it across its lifespan (guaranteed 1 year, but I suspect it’ll last much longer than that), the cost per use makes it more justifiable.
- Because of the very specific shape (made to fit perfectly on the décolletage), it’s not suitable for other areas of the body. If you’re someone who wants full body or multiuse benefits, you may consider a wand or a panel. (Of course, these come with their own downsides, such as not being hands-free or not suitable for multitasking.)
- I found I had to recharge it after every 3-4th use. This isn't a deal-breaker, but worth noting.
- Given it’s a neck and chest mask, it goes over the thyroid. Red light and near-infrared therapy may affect thyroid function. So for those with thyroid concerns, you should consult with a medical professional before using. For some thyroid conditions, using near-infrared therapy has proven beneficial. But given it’s an area the research is still looking into, it’s best to get a doctor’s go-ahead before using.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a user-friendly, science-backed solution to target signs of aging on your neck and chest, the Bon Charge Red Light Neck and Chest Mask delivers.
With a sleek, comfortable design and customizable settings, it’s easy to work this treatment into your daily routine—which is key to seeing real results with red light therapy. After consistently using the Bon Charge Red Light Neck and Chest Mask for three weeks, I noticed smoother skin, fewer creases, and a more even tone across my décolletage.
While the $349 price tag is an investment, the quality, effectiveness, and ease of use make it a worthy addition to a serious skin care regimen—especially for those ready to give their often-neglected neck and chest the attention they deserve.