I Tested The Best Infrared Sauna Blankets — These Actually Make You Sweat
- Best far-infrared sauna blanket: Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket
- Best rated sauna blanket: HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
- Best low EMF sauna blanket: Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket
- Best budget sauna blanket: Sun Home Saunas Infrared Sauna Blanket
I love the health benefits of sweating it out (and I don't just mean in the gym). Regular sauna use is linked to a variety of health benefits, including pain relief1, post-exercise muscle recovery2, and improved heart function.
As a city-dweller with limited space and budget, I've turned to the best infrared sauna blankets to get my detox fix. Like infrared saunas, these blankets use thermal light to heat your core temperatures from within, and they're similar in size to a sleeping bag (albeit an extremely heavy one).
But while I love using my infrared sauna blanket, I know the dangers of poorly made designs: electrical issues, EMFs, and even toxic chemicals. That's why I've made it my mission to find the safest and most effective infrared sauna blanket on the market.
After vetting 25+ infrared sauna blankets, I found six designs that met my strict standards for low-EMF construction with trusted materials. From there, I worked with editors to test at least six different designs to find sauna blankets that unleashed the most sweat.
Why you should trust mindbodygreen
How do infrared sauna blankets work?
Infrared light is an invisible wavelength that's longer than red light—which has its own science-backed benefits.
Emitted by all objects in the universe (including the sun), infrared light can be felt as heat, which "penetrates human tissue, cells, and organs more easily than conventional heat," per Lana Butner, N.D., board-certified naturopathic doctor.
What does that mean for you? These blankets don't need to hit extreme temperatures to make you sweat. And in the long run, that actually makes them more beneficial to your health.
"People can be exposed to this type of heat for longer periods of time, allowing for a more intense sweat and longer durations of detoxification time," Butner adds.
My vetting criteria:
- Quality: I focused on brands that were transparent about their product's materials and certifications—ideally offering third-party certifications for safety and/or materials.
- Low EMF: I only included low-EMF options, as exposure to Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) from infrared light has been flagged by some consumer groups,
- Testing: After vetting 25+ products, I narrowed down our testing selection to just 6 blankets. I then worked with editors for feedback for each product to understand how well the design heats up, how much you sweat, and how each product could be better.
- Price: Finding quality sauna blankets isn't cheap, so I focused on designs that either offered payment plans or could be covered by an FSA/ HSA.
- Trials: I stand by my recommendations—but I know the right product for me may be different than someone else's need. Each sauna blanket comes with a 30-day trial.
Comparing the best infrared sauna blankets
|Sauna Blanket
|Cost
|Warranty
|30-day trial
|Length (unfolded)
|Max temperature (Fahrenheit)
|FSA-eligible
|Third-Party Testing
|Power
|HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
|$700
|1 year
|Yes
|71 inches
|158 degrees
|Yes
|Yes
|600 watts
|Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket
|$700
|1 year
|Yes
|71 inches
|176 degree
|Yes
|Yes
|420 watts
|Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket
|$508
|3 years
|Yes
|75 inches
|176 degrees
|Yes
|Yes
|600 watts
|Sun Home Saunas
|$500
|1 year
|Yes
|71 inches
|167 degrees
|No
|No
|500 watts
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Infrared Sauna Blanket by Bon Charge
Pros & Cons
Pros
Highest max temperature (& heats up quickly)
Low-EMF heating elements
Holds various safety certifications for electrical & chemicals
Storage bag for easy transport
Available dual-voltage for those outside U.S.
Cons
Use more power than HigherDose (600 watts vs 400)
I'm already a huge fan of Bon Charge's science-backed wellness products—and its near-infrared sauna blanket is no exception. The quality is evident from the moment you unbox the non-toxic vegan leather blanket.
A low-EMF heating system warms up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit (the hottest on the market) and our commerce editor could feel how much warmer this blanket felt compared to other models. I'd argue the special heat-balancing layer, which senses temperature imbalances, actually makes a huge difference in how hot the blanket feels.
Although the design uses more energy to operate (600 watts), the velcro edges ensure it fully traps heat. And if you're too warm—an actual issue you might have with this design—the controller lets you easily adjust the temperature and length of your session.
My favorite part? Your order comes with a carrying case to make transport and storage extremely easy.
Read about our tester's full experience in our Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket review.
Tester takeaway
- Image by Colleen Wachob / mbg creative
Infrared Sauna Blanket by HigherDose
Pros & Cons
Pros
Low EMF emissions
Tested for VOCs & Prop 65 toxins
ETL certified by Intertek to meet product safety standards
Cons
Not as hot as other options
Does not come with a storage bag
If you need another trustworthy brand in the biohacking space, New York-based HigherDose delivers with its best-selling infrared sauna blanket. The third-party tested blanket warms up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit—which is just warm enough to get your heart racing.
The construction layers a far-infrared heat panel on top of a detoxing panel of charcoal, clay, and magnets to balance heat and generate negative ions. And while I'm not personally huge on crystals, it's worth calling out that the bottom is just that: healing amethyst and tourmaline crystals.
Both mindbodygreen co-founder Colleen Wachob and commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante tested out this design for our guide. They loved how simple it was to use the blanket and noted how quickly it warmed up despite the lower wattage.
I'll just call out that although the blanket is made from waterproof polyurethane, Ferrante warns the optional Sauna Blanket Towel Insert shouldn't be optional. The blanket doesn't come with a bag either, which is a pain for storage.
Read about our tester's full experience in our HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket review.
Tester takeaway
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Infrared Sauna Blanket by Heat Healer
Pros & Cons
Pros
Extra long length for those over 6" with adjustable foot base
Highest max temperature
Third-party safety certifications
Built-in copper faraday shields to block EMFs
Lifetime trade-ins + free pillow & bag with purchase
Cons
Takes longer to heat up due to lower voltage
One of my biggest concerns with an infrared sauna blanket was excess exposure to electromagnetic fields3, which is why I was drawn to Heat Healer's Infrared Sauna Blanket. It incorporates a layer of EMF-blocking copper to reduce your risk.
I'm also a huge fan of the decision to skip PU in favor of a premium heat-resistant amide fabric (used in astronauts' spacesuits and firefighters' uniforms), which is tested by a third party to ensure the materials don't contain toxins.
Other standout elements include a built-in timer, adjustable heat settings, and a waterproof head pillow that won't absorb sweat. There's also a special layer of 96 smooth jade and tourmaline stones added to help more evenly disperse heat across the body—which, again, doesn't do much for me!
Not only does this blanket heat up to the same temperature as Bon Charge, but it's also slightly longer at 76 inches to accommodate taller folks, like my sister. What's more, I love that the brand stands behind its product with a lifetime trade-in program (which gives you a new blanket 50% off when you trade one in).
Tester takeaway
- Image by Danielle Vogle / mbg creative
Infrared Sauna Blanket by Sun Home Saunas
Pros & Cons
Pros
Comes with carrying bag
Variety of colorways
Can pick specific temperatures (instead of levels)
Cons
Shorter controller cord
Velcro closure is so strong, it can be hard to open
Temperature control in Celsius instead of Fahrenheit
No third-party testing available
If you want to spend slightly less, then I recommend the Sun Home Saunas Infrared Blanket. While it's not third-party tested like the other options on this list, it is built to be low-EMF.
I also love that the controller allows you to pick the exact temperature that you want instead of forcing you to pick between presets. This is also great for people who might be sensitive to heat, as you can opt for a lower temperature.
I docked points for the control unit. Our tester flagged that the unit only shows temperature in Celcius rather than Fahrenheit and needs a slightly longer cord.
That being said, there's plenty to love about the more affordable pick—which our tester compared to a luxury sleeping bag.
Read about our tester's full experience in our Sun Home Saunas Blanket review.
Tester takeaway
How to choose an infrared sauna blanket
Still not sure which design is right for you? Here are the top factors that I'd recommend considering before your purchase:
Size
Most infrared sauna blankets are built to accommodate an array of body shapes and sizes.
Portability
If you're hoping to take your blanket on the go, you'll want to consider how foldable and portable it is. A few options on our list come with carrying cases for easy storage and transport. Just note that higher-quality blankets also tend to be heavier.
Budget
FIRS blankets cost anywhere between $130 and $600; higher-tech options tend to cost over $300, which might feel steep—however, if you're hoping to use your blanket for a long time and want to be assured that you'll have access to customer service or a reliable warranty, spending the extra cash is worth it.
Design
Decide what features are most important to you: Do you want a blanket that zips close or velcros? How easy is it to clean before storing it away? Do you care about added features like stones, crystals, or towels? And what about certifications or nontoxic materials? Determining your must-haves will help narrow your choices.
What are the benefits of an infrared sauna blanket?
- Reduced pain
- Increased collagen production
- Improved cardiovascular health
- Lower stress levels
- Clearing toxins from the body
Infrared sauna blankets elevate your internal temperatures, which briefly puts your body into a state of stress. While typically, stress is considered bad for the body, certain types of strategic stressors could prove beneficial in a concept known as hormesis. This brief stint of stress triggers a cellular response that may improve how you manage stress and slow down aging.
As functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., previously told mbg, "When we stress our hormones out a little bit, we get great results in the long term. It's a concept written extensively in medicine."
When it comes to FIRS specifically, the research is more limited. Studies have found far-infrared to be beneficial for reducing pain4 and improving cardiovascular health, as well as helping your body produce collagen5 (although expert opinions are mixed on whether infrared light is actually good for our skin). However, most research was completed in small and short-term trials, and further research is still needed to understand the full effects.
Are infrared sauna blankets safe?
Quality infrared sauna blankets are generally safe for regular use, but there are a few things to consider before making a purchase:
- Saunas blanket should not be used by those who are actively trying to conceive or are pregnant, as well as those with preexisting conditions.
- Exposure to low EMFs isn't universally deemed as dangerous, there's still more research needed to understand the effects of EMFs on humans, and the National Cancer Institute suggests keeping tabs on your exposure whenever possible.
For the safest sweat, always wear light clothing or a towel to create a barrier between the blanket and your skin, and follow the manufacturer's recommendations when it comes to temperature and duration of time spent in the blanket.
Infrared saunas vs blankets
Infrared sauna blankets and the best infrared saunas have similar benefits, but the right choice depends on factors like your budget, use-case, and (most importantly) space.
Fully-immersive infrared saunas don't allow heat to escape as easily, and you'll likely be more comfortable as you can change positions throughout your session and use your arms.
Infrared sauna blankets can stowed away when not in use and tend to be significantly less expensive. The options on our list (especially the Bon Charge sauna blanket) reach temperatures high enough to prompt the same deep sweat you'll feel in an enclosed sauna—but your head will be exposed.
Expert tips for maximizing your sauna use
Butner deems infrared sauna blankets a "fantastic alternative" to a full-body, closed system sauna—but she has a few tips for maximizing your usage.
1. Start Slow: She recommends starting with 10 to 15 minute sessions, warning that it's "not a competition" to maximize time.
2. Know When To Stop: Butner says it's also important to understand when to stop, warning "blankets shut off after 50 minutes, which is both for safety (electrical hazard) and to not overwhelm the body with the release of toxins."
3. Rehydrate: "Replete your water stores with alkaline electrolyte water," she advises. "Detox is all about having enough nutrients and enough hydration to adequately allow for toxins to flush out of your system, therefore, staying hydrated is key."
3. Relax: Butner's final words of wisdom: "Do not go for a long run or expect yourself to have total concentration capacity after an intense sweat session. Gift yourself the downtime after a sauna session and allow your parasympathetic nervous system to take over and promote the rest and digest actions that your body so lovingly deserves and craves."
FAQs
How often should I use an infrared sauna blanket?
It's recommended that you start slowly with fewer sessions, but most people can use an infrared sauna blanket up to four days a week safely. Be sure to read the manufacturer's recommendations about usage.
Are infrared sauna blankets worth it?
If you love the feeling of an infrared sauna, spending money upfront on a quality at-home blanket might save you some cash in the long run.
Does an infrared sauna blanket really work?
Results vary from person to person, but many users say they experience reduced pain, lower levels of anxiety, and even weight loss from regular infrared sauna blanket use.
Should you shower after an infrared sauna?
Yes! Similar to a sauna, these blankets will make you sweat. A shower is essential to cleansing your skin after a heavy sweat session. After all, sweating is one of the best ways to get rid of toxins—and a post-shower cleanse ensures you wash them away.
Why am I not sweating in my infrared sauna blanket?
Infrared saunas require lower temperatures than traditional saunas. That being said, there could be a few factors at play. Most importantly, your blanket needs adequate time to heat up before use (at least ten minutes). The max temperature could also be impacting your sweat; some brands have much smaller heat ranges. Finally, the amount of time spent in your blanket can impact how hot you feel. We'd recommend waiting at least 5 minutes before cranking up the heat.
The takeaway
Infrared sauna blankets are an easy way to bring the sweat-dripping sensation of a sauna into your home—as long as you find a trusted retailer with a low-EMF design that prioritizes non-toxic materials. I recommend the Bon Charge design for those who want to maximize their sweat, while the Heat Healer is great for those who are above 6 feet. Ultimately, I stand behind all of my recommendations on this list.
And if you're on a red-light kick, keep it going with our roundup of the best red light therapy devices for your skin.
Additional reporting by: Jamey Powell.
