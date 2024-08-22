Infrared saunas require lower temperatures than traditional saunas. That being said, there could be a few factors at play. Most importantly, your blanket needs adequate time to heat up before use (at least ten minutes). The max temperature could also be impacting your sweat; some brands have much smaller heat ranges. Finally, the amount of time spent in your blanket can impact how hot you feel. We'd recommend waiting at least 5 minutes before cranking up the heat.