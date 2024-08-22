Skip to Content
Integrative Health

I Tested The Best Infrared Sauna Blankets — These Actually Make You Sweat

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
August 22, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
August 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
The best infrared sauna blankets:

I love the health benefits of sweating it out (and I don't just mean in the gym). Regular sauna use is linked to a variety of health benefits, including pain relief1, post-exercise muscle recovery2, and improved heart function.

As a city-dweller with limited space and budget, I've turned to the best infrared sauna blankets to get my detox fix. Like infrared saunas, these blankets use thermal light to heat your core temperatures from within, and they're similar in size to a sleeping bag (albeit an extremely heavy one).

But while I love using my infrared sauna blanket, I know the dangers of poorly made designs: electrical issues, EMFs, and even toxic chemicals. That's why I've made it my mission to find the safest and most effective infrared sauna blanket on the market.

After vetting 25+ infrared sauna blankets, I found six designs that met my strict standards for low-EMF construction with trusted materials. From there, I worked with editors to test at least six different designs to find sauna blankets that unleashed the most sweat.

Why you should trust mindbodygreen

Our team spent over a year researching infrared sauna blankets and spoke to product designers to better understand how different models compare to one another. What’s more, we’ve actually used every single product included in our guide (sometimes even with multiple testers).

How do infrared sauna blankets work?

Infrared light is an invisible wavelength that's longer than red light—which has its own science-backed benefits.

Emitted by all objects in the universe (including the sun), infrared light can be felt as heat, which "penetrates human tissue, cells, and organs more easily than conventional heat," per Lana Butner, N.D., board-certified naturopathic doctor.

What does that mean for you? These blankets don't need to hit extreme temperatures to make you sweat. And in the long run, that actually makes them more beneficial to your health.

"People can be exposed to this type of heat for longer periods of time, allowing for a more intense sweat and longer durations of detoxification time," Butner adds.

My vetting criteria:

  • Quality: I focused on brands that were transparent about their product's materials and certifications—ideally offering third-party certifications for safety and/or materials.
  • Low EMF: I only included low-EMF options, as exposure to Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) from infrared light has been flagged by some consumer groups,
  • Testing: After vetting 25+ products, I narrowed down our testing selection to just 6 blankets. I then worked with editors for feedback for each product to understand how well the design heats up, how much you sweat, and how each product could be better.
  • Price: Finding quality sauna blankets isn't cheap, so I focused on designs that either offered payment plans or could be covered by an FSA/ HSA.
  • Trials: I stand by my recommendations—but I know the right product for me may be different than someone else's need. Each sauna blanket comes with a 30-day trial.

Comparing the best infrared sauna blankets

Sauna BlanketCostWarranty30-day trialLength (unfolded)Max temperature (Fahrenheit)FSA-eligibleThird-Party Testing Power
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket$7001 yearYes71 inches158 degreesYesYes600 watts
Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket$7001 yearYes71 inches176 degreeYesYes420 watts
Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket$5083 yearsYes75 inches176 degreesYesYes600 watts
Sun Home Saunas$5001 yearYes71 inches167 degreesNoNo500 watts
  • Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket laid flat on the floor with tester's feet
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket laid flat on the floor
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket controller held by tester's hand
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket zoom in
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Save 15% with code: MINDBODYGREEN
View on Bon Charge

Infrared Sauna Blanket by Bon Charge

Best for detoxing
Unfolded length
71 inches
Max temperature
176 degrees Fahrenheit
FSA Eligible
Yes
Warranty
1-year
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Highest max temperature (& heats up quickly)

Low-EMF heating elements

Holds various safety certifications for electrical & chemicals

Storage bag for easy transport

Available dual-voltage for those outside U.S.

Cons

Use more power than HigherDose (600 watts vs 400)

I'm already a huge fan of Bon Charge's science-backed wellness products—and its near-infrared sauna blanket is no exception. The quality is evident from the moment you unbox the non-toxic vegan leather blanket.

A low-EMF heating system warms up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit (the hottest on the market) and our commerce editor could feel how much warmer this blanket felt compared to other models. I'd argue the special heat-balancing layer, which senses temperature imbalances, actually makes a huge difference in how hot the blanket feels.

Although the design uses more energy to operate (600 watts), the velcro edges ensure it fully traps heat. And if you're too warm—an actual issue you might have with this design—the controller lets you easily adjust the temperature and length of your session.

My favorite part? Your order comes with a carrying case to make transport and storage extremely easy.

Read about our tester's full experience in our Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket review.

Tester takeaway

“As someone who doesn’t sweat easily, I’m impressed by the amount that drips out of me when I use this blanket. Where others left much to be desired, this one always leaves me feeling like I’ve released a ton of toxins." - senior commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante.
  • Best Infrared Sauna Blanket HigherDose Review with colleen in blanket
    Image by Colleen Wachob / mbg creative
Save 15% with code: MINDBODYGREEN
View on HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket by HigherDose

Most energy efficient
Unfolded length
71 inches
Max temperature
158 degrees Fahrenheit
FSA Eligible
Yes
Warranty
1-year
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Low EMF emissions

Tested for VOCs & Prop 65 toxins

ETL certified by Intertek to meet product safety standards

Cons

Not as hot as other options

Does not come with a storage bag

If you need another trustworthy brand in the biohacking space, New York-based HigherDose delivers with its best-selling infrared sauna blanket. The third-party tested blanket warms up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit—which is just warm enough to get your heart racing.

The construction layers a far-infrared heat panel on top of a detoxing panel of charcoal, clay, and magnets to balance heat and generate negative ions. And while I'm not personally huge on crystals, it's worth calling out that the bottom is just that: healing amethyst and tourmaline crystals.

Both mindbodygreen co-founder Colleen Wachob and commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante tested out this design for our guide. They loved how simple it was to use the blanket and noted how quickly it warmed up despite the lower wattage.

I'll just call out that although the blanket is made from waterproof polyurethane, Ferrante warns the optional Sauna Blanket Towel Insert shouldn't be optional. The blanket doesn't come with a bag either, which is a pain for storage.

Read about our tester's full experience in our HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket review.﻿

Tester takeaway

"I don't like complicated set-ups. This was one of the easiest that I have ever encountered. You literally plug in the blanket, and it's ready to go. The blanket also warms up really quickly; I started on the heat setting 6, which was perfect for me." — mindbodygreen co-founder Colleen Wachob.
  • Best Infrared Sauna Blanket Heat Healer
    Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
View on Heat Healer

Infrared Sauna Blanket by Heat Healer

Best infrared sauna blanket sans EMF
Unfolded length
75 inches
Max temperature
176 degrees Fahrenheit
FSA Eligible
Yes
Warranty - 1-year
3 years
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Extra long length for those over 6" with adjustable foot base

Highest max temperature

Third-party safety certifications

Built-in copper faraday shields to block EMFs

Lifetime trade-ins + free pillow & bag with purchase

Cons

Takes longer to heat up due to lower voltage

One of my biggest concerns with an infrared sauna blanket was excess exposure to electromagnetic fields3, which is why I was drawn to Heat Healer's Infrared Sauna Blanket. It incorporates a layer of EMF-blocking copper to reduce your risk.

I'm also a huge fan of the decision to skip PU in favor of a premium heat-resistant amide fabric (used in astronauts' spacesuits and firefighters' uniforms), which is tested by a third party to ensure the materials don't contain toxins.

Other standout elements include a built-in timer, adjustable heat settings, and a waterproof head pillow that won't absorb sweat. There's also a special layer of 96 smooth jade and tourmaline stones added to help more evenly disperse heat across the body—which, again, doesn't do much for me!

Not only does this blanket heat up to the same temperature as Bon Charge, but it's also slightly longer at 76 inches to accommodate taller folks, like my sister. What's more, I love that the brand stands behind its product with a lifetime trade-in program (which gives you a new blanket 50% off when you trade one in).

Tester takeaway

"While the heat offered by the blanket isn't smothering, it will make you sweat, especially if you're prone to extra perspiration like me. I found it was equivalent to a Barry's workout but less sweat than a hot yoga class."
  • Best Infrared Sauna Blanket Sun Home Sauna With Danielle in blanket
    Image by Danielle Vogle / mbg creative
Save $50 with code: MBG50
View on Sun Home Saunas

Infrared Sauna Blanket by Sun Home Saunas

Best low EMF infrared sauna blanket
Unfolded length
71 inches
Max temperature
167 degrees Fahrenheit
FSA Eligible
No
Warranty
1-year
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Comes with carrying bag

Variety of colorways

Can pick specific temperatures (instead of levels)

Cons

Shorter controller cord

Velcro closure is so strong, it can be hard to open

Temperature control in Celsius instead of Fahrenheit

No third-party testing available

If you want to spend slightly less, then I recommend the Sun Home Saunas Infrared Blanket. While it's not third-party tested like the other options on this list, it is built to be low-EMF.

I also love that the controller allows you to pick the exact temperature that you want instead of forcing you to pick between presets. This is also great for people who might be sensitive to heat, as you can opt for a lower temperature.

I docked points for the control unit. Our tester flagged that the unit only shows temperature in Celcius rather than Fahrenheit and needs a slightly longer cord.

That being said, there's plenty to love about the more affordable pick—which our tester compared to a luxury sleeping bag.

Read about our tester's full experience in our Sun Home Saunas Blanket review.

Tester takeaway

"I wish the controller was in Farenheit but otherwise I love this thing. I’ve wanted a sauna blanket for a while now, but I wasn’t sure if it was worth the investment. Turns out I know myself pretty well because I love this thing and I’m never going back." — former creative director Danielle Vogl

How to choose an infrared sauna blanket

Still not sure which design is right for you? Here are the top factors that I'd recommend considering before your purchase:

Size

Most infrared sauna blankets are built to accommodate an array of body shapes and sizes.

Portability

If you're hoping to take your blanket on the go, you'll want to consider how foldable and portable it is. A few options on our list come with carrying cases for easy storage and transport. Just note that higher-quality blankets also tend to be heavier.

Budget

FIRS blankets cost anywhere between $130 and $600; higher-tech options tend to cost over $300, which might feel steep—however, if you're hoping to use your blanket for a long time and want to be assured that you'll have access to customer service or a reliable warranty, spending the extra cash is worth it. 

Design

Decide what features are most important to you: Do you want a blanket that zips close or velcros? How easy is it to clean before storing it away? Do you care about added features like stones, crystals, or towels? And what about certifications or nontoxic materials? Determining your must-haves will help narrow your choices.

What are the benefits of an infrared sauna blanket?

  • Reduced pain
  • Increased collagen production
  • Improved cardiovascular health
  • Lower stress levels
  • Clearing toxins from the body

Infrared sauna blankets elevate your internal temperatures, which briefly puts your body into a state of stress. While typically, stress is considered bad for the body, certain types of strategic stressors could prove beneficial in a concept known as hormesis. This brief stint of stress triggers a cellular response that may improve how you manage stress and slow down aging.

As functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., previously told mbg, "When we stress our hormones out a little bit, we get great results in the long term. It's a concept written extensively in medicine." 

When it comes to FIRS specifically, the research is more limited. Studies have found far-infrared to be beneficial for reducing pain4 and improving cardiovascular health, as well as helping your body produce collagen5 (although expert opinions are mixed on whether infrared light is actually good for our skin). However, most research was completed in small and short-term trials, and further research is still needed to understand the full effects.

Are infrared sauna blankets safe?

Quality infrared sauna blankets are generally safe for regular use, but there are a few things to consider before making a purchase:

  • Saunas blanket should not be used by those who are actively trying to conceive or are pregnant, as well as those with preexisting conditions.
  • Exposure to low EMFs isn't universally deemed as dangerous, there's still more research needed to understand the effects of EMFs on humans, and the National Cancer Institute suggests keeping tabs on your exposure whenever possible.

For the safest sweat, always wear light clothing or a towel to create a barrier between the blanket and your skin, and follow the manufacturer's recommendations when it comes to temperature and duration of time spent in the blanket.

Infrared saunas vs blankets

Infrared sauna blankets and the best infrared saunas have similar benefits, but the right choice depends on factors like your budget, use-case, and (most importantly) space.

Fully-immersive infrared saunas don't allow heat to escape as easily, and you'll likely be more comfortable as you can change positions throughout your session and use your arms.

Infrared sauna blankets can stowed away when not in use and tend to be significantly less expensive. The options on our list (especially the Bon Charge sauna blanket) reach temperatures high enough to prompt the same deep sweat you'll feel in an enclosed sauna—but your head will be exposed.

Expert tips for maximizing your sauna use

Butner deems infrared sauna blankets a "fantastic alternative" to a full-body, closed system sauna—but she has a few tips for maximizing your usage.

1. Start Slow: She recommends starting with 10 to 15 minute sessions, warning that it's "not a competition" to maximize time.

2. Know When To Stop: Butner says it's also important to understand when to stop, warning "blankets shut off after 50 minutes, which is both for safety (electrical hazard) and to not overwhelm the body with the release of toxins."

3. Rehydrate: "Replete your water stores with alkaline electrolyte water," she advises. "Detox is all about having enough nutrients and enough hydration to adequately allow for toxins to flush out of your system, therefore, staying hydrated is key."

3. Relax: Butner's final words of wisdom: "Do not go for a long run or expect yourself to have total concentration capacity after an intense sweat session. Gift yourself the downtime after a sauna session and allow your parasympathetic nervous system to take over and promote the rest and digest actions that your body so lovingly deserves and craves."

FAQs

How often should I use an infrared sauna blanket?

It's recommended that you start slowly with fewer sessions, but most people can use an infrared sauna blanket up to four days a week safely. Be sure to read the manufacturer's recommendations about usage.

Are infrared sauna blankets worth it?

If you love the feeling of an infrared sauna, spending money upfront on a quality at-home blanket might save you some cash in the long run.

Does an infrared sauna blanket really work?

Results vary from person to person, but many users say they experience reduced pain, lower levels of anxiety, and even weight loss from regular infrared sauna blanket use.

Should you shower after an infrared sauna?

Yes! Similar to a sauna, these blankets will make you sweat. A shower is essential to cleansing your skin after a heavy sweat session. After all, sweating is one of the best ways to get rid of toxins—and a post-shower cleanse ensures you wash them away.

Why am I not sweating in my infrared sauna blanket?

Infrared saunas require lower temperatures than traditional saunas. That being said, there could be a few factors at play. Most importantly, your blanket needs adequate time to heat up before use (at least ten minutes). The max temperature could also be impacting your sweat; some brands have much smaller heat ranges. Finally, the amount of time spent in your blanket can impact how hot you feel. We'd recommend waiting at least 5 minutes before cranking up the heat.

The takeaway

Infrared sauna blankets are an easy way to bring the sweat-dripping sensation of a sauna into your home—as long as you find a trusted retailer with a low-EMF design that prioritizes non-toxic materials. I recommend the Bon Charge design for those who want to maximize their sweat, while the Heat Healer is great for those who are above 6 feet. Ultimately, I stand behind all of my recommendations on this list.

And if you're on a red-light kick, keep it going with our roundup of the best red light therapy devices for your skin.

Additional reporting by: Jamey Powell.

More On This Topic

