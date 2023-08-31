The blanket arrives in a fairly compact box, considering its size. When unboxing, you’ll first want to take it out of the plastic and roll it out. Make sure you’re setting the blanket up on a surface that’s heat-resistant and, of course, not flammable.

Operating the blanket is simple, with an attached remote control that allows you to turn the device on and off and choose from eight temperatures.

It’s recommended to wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in a sauna blanket. If you prefer to go fully nude (my method of choice), you’ll want to add the towel insert to your cart for maximum comfort and protection, or use a towel of your own.

Once set up and plugged into the wall, turn the blanket on using the remote control. Set your preferred temperature and let it preheat for 10 minutes.

Next, just slide in, zip it up, and enjoy your session. Experts suggest starting with 10 minutes and working up to a maximum of 30 to 45 minutes at a time. The blanket will automatically turn off after one hour.

Casey Kelley, M.D., founder, and medical director at Case Integrative Health in Chicago, previously told mindbodygreen it’s important to hydrate before and after each sauna session—and this goes for sauna blankets, too. “I like to add extra electrolytes and trace minerals to my water bottle when in the sauna as well to replace the good parts that can get lost in sweat,” she suggested.

You’ll also want to remove any jewelry before each use, to avoid it heating up and burning your skin.