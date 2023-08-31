I Tested The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket & It's Worth The Hype (+ Save $140)
As critical as it is for our health, self-care is often the first thing to take the back burner. But what if you found an at-home practice that showed tangible benefits (e.g. glowy skin, deep relaxation, soothed muscles, and better sleep) with virtually zero effort?
The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket aims to do all of the above, with a deep, restorative sweat—and it’s currently 20% off for Labor Day with code LDW20.
Advertisement
Wellness enthusiasts, celebrities, influencers, and even longevity gurus such as Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, and Dave Asprey have touted this sauna blanket as the ultimate self-care item.
Always curious about the hottest (pun intended) wellness product, I put the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket to the test for the past two weeks—and I regret to inform you that it is worth the $600 price tag.
What is the HigherDose Sauna Blanket?
There are few things better than a true, endorphin-boosting sweat session. You know, that dripping wet, deep sweat that leaves you with a relaxed-yet-revitalized glow. This feeling alone is what led to my first sauna session, and ultimately to my sauna blanket rabbit hole.
Even if you’re new to the sauna blanket scene, you’re likely familiar with HigherDose. The brand aims to make ancient modalities, such as hot therapy, more accessible by offering a lineup of at-home products, like this low-EMF Infrared Sauna Blanket.
The sleek sleeping-bag-like design contains a combination of charcoal, magnets, clay, and amethyst and tourmaline stones to balance heat levels and increase circulation.
Using far infrared technology, which is a bit different from a traditional sauna, the HigherDose blanket heats the body internally, with less extreme temperatures. This particular blanket heats up (quite quickly, I might add) to a maximum of 158 degrees Fahrenheit.
The brand says the blanket is meant to elevate the body’s thermal energy, promote relaxation, boost circulation, and reveal glowing skin—all of which I’ve experienced (among other benefits).
Advertisement
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket Specs:
- Heat source: Infrared
- Max temperature: 158 degrees Fahrenheit
- Warranty: 1-year
- Return policy: 30 days
- Materials: Waterproof Polyurethane (PU), fireproof cotton
- Unfolded length: 71 inches
Potential benefits of infrared saunas
While research is still limited, experts, scientists, and researchers have linked infrared technology with a number of potential benefits—and people have been using saunas for thousands of years.
- Reduced pain1
- Increased collagen production2
- Improved cardiovascular health
- Lower stress levels
- Detoxification
Advertisement
Learn more about the health benefits of infrared saunas.
How much does the HigherDose Sauna Blanket cost?
On its own, the blanket costs $699. You can also choose to purchase the blanket with one insert for $788 or three inserts for $912.
The insert is essentially a super luxurious towel that serves two purposes: to keep you comfortable during your session and to make clean-up even easier. It’s made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and can be thrown directly in the washing machine.
I personally wish I got an insert with my blanket (and I’ll likely purchase one on its own for $89). Regular cleanup isn’t tough, but I’d much rather toss the insert in the wash than have to sop up my sweat after each use.
Advertisement
How to use the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
The blanket arrives in a fairly compact box, considering its size. When unboxing, you’ll first want to take it out of the plastic and roll it out. Make sure you’re setting the blanket up on a surface that’s heat-resistant and, of course, not flammable.
Operating the blanket is simple, with an attached remote control that allows you to turn the device on and off and choose from eight temperatures.
It’s recommended to wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in a sauna blanket. If you prefer to go fully nude (my method of choice), you’ll want to add the towel insert to your cart for maximum comfort and protection, or use a towel of your own.
Once set up and plugged into the wall, turn the blanket on using the remote control. Set your preferred temperature and let it preheat for 10 minutes.
Next, just slide in, zip it up, and enjoy your session. Experts suggest starting with 10 minutes and working up to a maximum of 30 to 45 minutes at a time. The blanket will automatically turn off after one hour.
Casey Kelley, M.D., founder, and medical director at Case Integrative Health in Chicago, previously told mindbodygreen it’s important to hydrate before and after each sauna session—and this goes for sauna blankets, too. “I like to add extra electrolytes and trace minerals to my water bottle when in the sauna as well to replace the good parts that can get lost in sweat,” she suggested.
You’ll also want to remove any jewelry before each use, to avoid it heating up and burning your skin.
Advertisement
How to clean the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
The brand recommends using a nontoxic disinfectant spray or wipe after each use. Just make sure the blanket is fully cooled down before folding it back up, which I’ve found takes about 30 minutes.
If you have the insert, there won’t be nearly as much sweat to sop up—so cleanup will be even easier.
How I tested the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
I received the HigherDose sauna blanket two weeks ago and have used it just about every other day, with the same routine each time.
I tend to crave my self-care time in the evening, once my workout is complete and I’ve finished the work day. Instead of opting for couch time, this is when I slid into my HigherDose blanket.
Some like to use the sauna blanket in bed, on the couch, or on a yoga mat, but I prefer a firm surface. I laid mine out directly on the wood floor, slid in, and enjoyed 45 minutes of relaxation on the maximum heat setting.
This is not my first sauna blanket rodeo, so beginners might want a lower temperature or shorter session. The blanket heats up incredibly quickly, which I loved! I’ve tried others that left me waiting for the heat, which never really cranked up.
While testing the HigherDose blanket, I used my sauna sessions as a chance to wind down. I’d either pop in my earbuds for a meditation, listen to a podcast, or let myself enjoy the silence after a hectic day.
After committing to this every other night, it didn’t take long for me to truly see the value of carving out time for self-care—especially with a product that actually works.
What I love about the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
I’ve tested three of the best infrared sauna blankets over the past year, and off the bat I could tell this one is incredibly high-quality. The materials feel durable, but the blanket itself is actually quite a bit lighter than others I’ve tried, which I appreciate for storage, setup, and transportation. Most are in the 20-pound range, which this one is just 15 pounds.
While the maximum temperature is a bit lower than some (158 degrees Fahrenheit compared to another blanket I own that heats up to 176), I still found myself in a deep sweat each time.
The restorative sweat I mentioned earlier? That’s exactly what the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket gives. I ended my sessions feeling relaxed-yet-rejuvenated.
I don’t know if it’s the act of getting still and quiet, or the infrared technology, but I feel incredibly calm when I’m in the blanket—and that’s saying a lot, since my mind tends to race at the end of the day.
What’s more, my Oura ring showed data-backed proof that these sessions improved my sleep (pictured below). I spent more time in a deep sleep, and felt refreshed in the morning. Even my readiness scores were higher on the days after I used the sauna blanket.
I’m a runner, currently in the peak weeks of training for my next marathon, and I’ve tried just about every recovery tool under the sun. I know which are worth the hype and this is one of them.
The relaxation I feel when using this blanket is both mental and physical. My muscles feel less tight and my body is at ease.
As someone who has used sauna blankets for some time now, I know the long term benefits are even better—but I’d be remiss not to mention the instant dewiness my skin shows after each session. Seriously, it’s reason enough to try the blanket for yourself.
What I'd change about the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
There’s not a lot I’d change about the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket itself. That said, I do wish it came with a bag or case.
While noticeably lighter than others, storage is limited in my New York City apartment and the blanket would be much easier to stow away if I had something to zip it up in.
Is the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket worth it?
Yes, the blanket comes at a fairly high cost—but, when compared to the amount of money I’d alternatively spend booking sauna appointments at a local spa or wellness center, my blanket will quickly pay for itself.
When you consider the slew of mental and physical health benefits, how easy it is to use, and the long-lasting quality, the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket is worth it.
Sauna blankets are an excellent way to reap these benefits, especially if you con't have the space for a full at-home infrared sauna.
The takeaway
Self-care should be easy, but the options can be overwhelming. The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket is one at-home tool that lives up to its claims. Currently marked down 20%, there’s never been a better time to make this investment in your health and longevity. Use code LDW20 at checkout.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.