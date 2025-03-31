I Tested The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket For 2 Years & It's Worth The Hype
You know that dripping wet, endorphin-boosting sweat that leaves you with a relaxed-yet-revitalized glow? This feeling alone is what led to my first sauna session seven years ago, and ultimately down a sauna blanket rabbit hole (for a space- and money-saving option).
After hearing wellness enthusiasts, celebrities, influencers, and longevity gurus such as Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, and Dave Asprey specifically tout the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket as the ultimate self-care item, I needed to get my hands on one.
Two years of testing later and I'm a total sauna blanket fiend. I use the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket at least three times per week for 20 to 40 minutes per session—and I have the glowy skin, soothed muscles, and better sleep to show for it.
Keep reading for everything you need to know before spending $699 on the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket, including how it compares to a legit sauna session and other sauna blankets I've tested.
Psst: You can save 15% on your HigherDose purchase with code MINDBODYGREEN.
What is the HigherDose Sauna Blanket?
Even if you're new to the sauna blanket scene, you're likely familiar with HigherDose. The brand aims to make ancient modalities (such as heat therapy) more accessible with a lineup of at-home products, like this low-EMF Infrared Sauna Blanket.
Using far infrared technology, which is a bit different from a traditional sauna, the HigherDose blanket heats the body internally with less extreme temperatures. This particular blanket heats up (quite quickly, I might add) to a maximum of 158 degrees Fahrenheit.
The blanket is low EMF and uses ELF (extremely low frequency) currents to mitigate the potential harm of electromagnetic waves.
In addition to the far infrared technology, the sleek sleeping-bag-like design contains a combination of charcoal, magnets, clay, and amethyst and tourmaline stones to balance heat levels and increase circulation.
The HigherDose sauna blanket was one of the first infrared sauna blankets on the scene and although others have popped up since, this one is arguably still the most popular.
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket Specs:
- Heat source: Infrared
- Max temperature: 158 degrees Fahrenheit
- Warranty: 1 year
- Return policy: 30 days
- Materials: Waterproof Polyurethane (PU), fireproof cotton
- Unfolded length: 71 inches
What are the benefits of the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket?
While research is still limited, people have been using saunas for thousands of years—and experts, scientists, and researchers have linked infrared technology with a number of potential benefits:
- Reduced pain1
- Increased collagen production2
- Improved cardiovascular health
- Lower stress levels
- Detoxification
The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket is designed to bring all of these benefits into your home, without needing to invest in a full-size infrared sauna. It's meant to elevate the body's thermal energy, promote relaxation, boost circulation, and reveal glowing skin—all of which I've experienced (among other benefits).
How much does the HigherDose Sauna Blanket cost?
On its own, the blanket costs $699. You can also choose to purchase the blanket with one insert for $788 or three inserts for $912.
The insert is essentially a super-luxurious towel that serves two purposes: to keep you comfortable during your session and to make cleanup even easier. It's made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton and can be thrown directly into the washing machine.
I personally wish I got an insert with my blanket (and I'll likely purchase one on its own for $89). Regular cleanup isn't tough, but I'd much rather toss the insert in the wash than have to sop up my sweat after each use (there's a lot of it).
How to use the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
The blanket arrives in a fairly compact box, considering its size. When unboxing, you'll first want to take it out of the plastic and roll it out. Make sure you're setting the blanket up on a surface that's heat-resistant and, of course, not flammable.
A few things to keep in mind before you begin:
- It's recommended to wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in a sauna blanket.
- If you prefer to go fully nude (my method of choice), you'll want to wrap yourself in a towel for maximum comfort and easier cleanup.
- Remove any jewelry before each use to avoid it heating up and burning your skin.
- Casey Kelley, M.D., founder and medical director at Case Integrative Health in Chicago, previously told mindbodygreen it's important to hydrate before and after each sauna session—and this goes for sauna blankets, too.
Operating the blanket is simple, with an attached remote control that allows you to turn the device on and off and choose from eight temperatures.
How to use the blanket:
- Once set up and plugged into the wall, turn the blanket on using the attached remote control.
- Set your desired temperature, choosing from the eight preset options.
- Slide in, zip up, and enjoy your session
Experts suggest starting with 10 minutes and working up to a maximum of 30 to 45 minutes at a time. (The blanket will automatically turn off after one hour.)
How to clean the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
The brand recommends using a nontoxic disinfectant spray or wipe after each use. Just make sure the blanket is fully cooled down before folding it back up, which I've found takes about 30 minutes.
Again: There won't be nearly as much sweat to sop up f you have the insert, meaning cleanup will be even easier.
How I tested the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
I received the HigherDose sauna blanket about two years ago and I still use it at least three times per week with the same routine each time.
I tend to crave my self-care time in the evening, once my workout is complete and I've finished the workday. Instead of opting for couch time, this is when I slide into my HigherDose blanket.
Some like to use the sauna blanket in bed, on the couch, or on a yoga mat, but I prefer a firm surface. I lay mine out directly on the wood floor, slide in, and enjoy 20 to 40 minutes of relaxation on the maximum heat setting.
This is not my first sauna blanket rodeo, so beginners might want a lower temperature or shorter session. The blanket heats up quickly, which I love! I've tried others that left me underwhelmed from a heat standpoint.
Even after a couple weeks of committing to my sauna time every other night, it didn't take long for me to see the value. My skin was glowing, my mind felt more at ease, and my muscles were less sore than usual. And I was sleeping better, which improves my whole day.
What I love about the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
I've tested three of the best infrared sauna blankets over the past year, and off the bat I could tell this one is incredibly high-quality.
The materials feel durable, but the blanket itself is actually quite a bit lighter than others I've tried, which I appreciate for storage, setup, and transportation. Most are in the 20-pound range, while this one is just 15 pounds.
While the maximum temperature is a bit lower than some (158 degrees Fahrenheit compared to another blanket I own that heats up to 176), I still find myself in a deep sweat each time.
The restorative sweat I mentioned earlier? That's exactly what the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket gives. I end my sessions feeling relaxed yet rejuvenated.
I don't know if it's the act of getting still and quiet or the infrared technology, but I feel incredibly calm when I'm in the blanket—and that's saying a lot since my mind tends to race at the end of the day.
What's more, my Oura ring shows data-backed proof that these sessions improve my sleep (pictured below). On nights when I use the sauna blanket, I spend more time in a deep sleep and felt refreshed in the morning. Plus, my readiness scores are higher.
The relaxation I feel when using this blanket is both mental and physical. My muscles feel less tight and my body is at ease.
What I'd change about the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
While noticeably lighter than others, storage is limited in my New York City apartment, and the blanket would be much easier to stow away if I had something to zip it up in. All other sauna blankets I've tested come with at least a lightweight zip-up bag, so I'd love if this one did as well.
Additionally, while the blanket does get very steamy after about five to ten minutes, it doesn't heat up quite as quickly as others I've tested.
Is the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket worth it?
Yes, the blanket comes at a fairly high cost—but, when compared to the amount of money I'd alternatively spend booking sauna appointments at a local spa or wellness center, my blanket will quickly pay for itself. Plus, you can save 15% (over $100!) with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Sauna blankets are an excellent way to reap these benefits, especially if you don't have the space for a full at-home infrared sauna. When you consider the slew of mental and physical health benefits, how easy it is to use, and the long-lasting quality, the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket is worth it.
The takeaway
The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket is one at-home tool that lives up to its claims. Since adding it to my self-care routine, I've experienced glowing skin, better sleep, and a more relaxed body and mind. With our exclusive 15% discount code, there's never been a better time to make this investment in your health and longevity. Use code MINDBODYGREEN at checkout.