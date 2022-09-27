5 Best Infrared Sauna Blankets & Why You Should Consider Adding Them To Your Routine
Infrared saunas boast plenty of potential health benefits—such as pain relief, better skin health, and improved post-workout recovery—and their popularity has soared in recent years. Not only are brick-and-mortar sauna studios popping up around the country, but it's also possible to purchase an infrared sauna for daily at-home treatments.
Of course, a full-size sauna isn't always accessible between the high price point and space needed to host it. Enter: The best infrared sauna blankets. These downsized versions of the popular well-being tech make it easier to bring the sweat-inducing sensation into your home.
Read on to uncover why adding an infrared sauna blanket to your routine could benefit your overall longevity—no fancy spa membership required.
What is an infrared sauna blanket?
Unlike traditional saunas, which heat the air, far-infrared light saunas (or FIRS) use thermal light to heat your core temperature from the inside out. That means instead of sitting in temperatures around 185 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll only have to put up with a temperature around 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
Infrared sauna blankets mimic the effects of sitting inside a far-infrared sauna or FIRS by incorporating infrared light into a sleeping-bag-like design. The vessel uses waterproof materials and a closure, such as Velcro or zippers, to create a closed space that traps heat. And before you ask: Yes, it's recommended you wear clothes or at least a towel to avoid direct skin contact with the blanket.
What are the benefits of an infrared sauna blanket?
Infrared sauna blankets elevate your internal temperatures, which briefly puts your body into a state of stress. While typically stress is considered bad for the body, certain types of strategic stressors could prove beneficial in a concept known as hormesis. This brief stint of stress triggers a cellular response that may improve how you manage stress and slow down aging.
As functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., previously told mbg, "When we stress our hormones out a little bit, we get great results in the long term. It's a concept written extensively in medicine."
When it comes to FIRS specifically, the research is more limited. Studies have found far-infrared to be beneficial for reducing pain and improving cardiovascular health, as well as helping your body produce collagen (although expert opinions are mixed on whether infrared light is actually good for our skin). However, most research was completed in small and short-term trials, and further research is still needed to understand the full effects.
No serious adverse effects have been reported, per a previous interview with Brent A. Bauer, M.D., a research director for the Integrative Medicine Program at Mayo Clinic, but children and expecting or lactating mothers should skip the trend for now until more research is completed. Of course, you should always check with your health care practitioner before starting a new routine.
How we picked:
We focused on brands that were transparent about their product's materials and certifications—although some brands shine brighter in this department than others on our list.
Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) from infrared light has been flagged by some consumer groups, so we opted for brands using low-EMF tech when possible.
We read hundreds of reviews to ensure that these products were well loved by customers (and to get the scoop on what they didn't love).
Many at-home infrared devices are on the pricey side—and these are no exception. We included selected high-tech options, as well as more affordable picks to work for every budget.
Our picks of the best infrared sauna blankets of 2022:
Best rated: Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Pros:
- Highly rated
- Low-EMF emissions
- Added layers of crystal
Cons:
- Pricey
- Some reviewers feel it's not hot enough
New York–based company HigherDose not only operates two infrared sauna locations, but it also sells a lineup of infrared products. The brand's bestseller is the Infrared Sauna Blanket, which uses a combination of charcoal, clay, and magnets to balance heat levels and increase circulation. Along with an automatic 60-minute shutoff, the blanket boasts a layer of healing amethyst and tourmaline crystals—if that's your thing.
When you're ready to use, simply set your desired temperature and slide into the blanket for a 30- to 40-minute session. You'll rest easy knowing the polyurethane cotton material is waterproof and the design itself is low-EMF.
What customers say:
Higher Dose's Infrared Sauna Blanket has over 2,000 reviews and most of them are glowing (pun intended!). A lot of people praise the quality of this blanket, and several say it's a worthwhile splurge to add the brand's Sauna Blanket Towel Insert (which is recommended if you want to sweat in the buff). On the con side, a few folks complain that their blanket didn't get hot enough for them.
Best adjustable: Sun Home Saunas
Pros:
- Adjustable temperature
- Low-EMF emissions
Cons:
- Shorter warranty period
Lower heat tolerance? This low-EMF pick offers an adjustable thermostat that allows you to find the right settings to induce a sweat without feeling like you're scorching. The durable design features industrial-grade Velcro to better lock in heat and comes in a handful of fun colorways.
When you're ready to use, simply set the timer for up to 60 minutes (the brand suggests starting small and working your way up). The portable pick is easy to wipe down post-use and easily fold for speedy storage.
What customers say:
Nearly all 200 reviewers gave this infrared blanket a perfect rating, calling it the "perfect day off solution" for relaxation and recovery. With many calling it the budget-friendly alternative to an actual sauna, it's made a "huge difference" for reviewers who describe feeling less stressed and more energized.
Best budget: LifePro Bioremedy Sauna Blanket
Pros:
- Longer length that better suits taller folks
- Armholes for multitasking
Cons:
- Not low-EMF
Although infrared blankets are far more affordable than a full sauna, they're still on the pricey side. However, this budget pick makes a great case for testing out the well-being trend with something more affordable before making a large financial commitment. Although it's less than $200, it boasts adjustable temperatures from 113 to 116 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as a timer. There are also two zippable armholes, which put multitasking back on the table during your session. The only downside? It's not low-EMF.
And while the standard 71-inch length of a sauna blanket might not cut it for taller folks, this LifePro design boasts an extra 5 inches. It's not a huge addition, but the added space can make all the difference for tall folks hoping to try out this popular tech. Plus, every purchase comes with two space blankets (what you see runners using after a race) to help trap heat inside for an extra bump of heat to your treatment—a bonus considering a few reviewers feel this blanket doesn't get hot enough.
What Customers Say:
There aren't a ton of reviews for this blanket on Amazon, but what is there is positive. Most reviewers say it's a quality blanket for a great price, and one reviewer writes, "My 6'7" built-like-a-brick-wall husband fits, if he was ANY taller it wouldn't work, but this is exciting!" On the con side, these reviews are pretty recent, so it's unclear how this less-expensive model will hold up over time.
Best sans EMF: Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket
Pros:
- Zero EMF exposure
- Third-party tested, nontoxic materials
- Includes pillow & carrying case
Cons:
- Heavier weight
- Higher price
If you're concerned about the potential adverse effects of electromagnetic fields, Heat Healer's Infrared Sauna Blanket should be your top pick. It incorporates an EMF blocking technology that eliminates any risk of exposure. The design also skips PU in favor of a premium heat-resistant amide fabric (used in astronauts' spacesuits and firefighters' uniforms), which is tested by a third party to ensure the materials don't contain toxins.
Other standout elements include a built-in timer, adjustable heat settings, and a waterproof head pillow that won't absorb sweat. There's also a special layer of 96 smooth jade and tourmaline stones added to help more evenly disperse heat across the body. Best of all, it comes with a sleek carrying case to take your treatment on the go—a low-risk venture between the three-year warranty and lifetime trade-in program (which gives you a new blanket 50% off when you trade one in).
What Customers Say:
Reviewers love this blanket, saying it's easy to use, clean, and fold up when it's time to store it away. There are also a lot of positive comments about the timer and heat adjustment settings, shipping, and customer service. The only negative comments were some folks saying they wished this blanket used a zipper instead of Velcro or that the remote cord was a little stiff.
How to choose an infrared sauna blanket:
Size
Most infrared sauna blankets are built to accommodate an array of body shapes and sizes.
Portability
If you're hoping to take your blanket on the go, you'll want to consider how foldable and portable it is. A few options on our list come with carrying cases for easy storage and transport. Just note that higher-quality blankets also tend to be heavier.
Budget
FIRS blankets cost anywhere between $130 and $600; higher-tech options tend to cost over $300, which might feel steep—however, if you're hoping to use your blanket for a long time and want to be assured that you'll have access to customer service or a reliable warranty, spending the extra cash is worth it.
Design
Decide what features are most important to you: Do you want a blanket that zips close or velcros? How easy is it to clean before storing it away? Do you care about added features like stones, crystals, or towels? And what about certifications or nontoxic materials? Determining your must-haves will help narrow your choices.
Are infrared sauna blankets safe?
Quality infrared sauna blankets are generally safe for regular use, but there are a few things to consider before making a purchase:
- While it's always important to talk with a health care practitioner before starting a new well-being routine, it's especially important if you're pregnant or have a preexisting condition.
- It's also best to look for products with low electromagnetic field (EMF) emissions. While exposure to low EMFs isn't universally deemed as dangerous, there's still more research needed to understand the effects of EMFs on humans, and the National Cancer Institute suggests keeping tabs on your exposure whenever possible.
- Always wear light clothing or a towel to create a barrier between the blanket and your skin, and follow the manufacturer's recommendations when it comes to temperature and duration of time spent in the blanket.
- Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Anytime you're inducing sweat, it's important to drink water to avoid dehydration.
FAQ
How often should I use an infrared sauna blanket?
It's recommended that you start slowly with fewer sessions, but most people can use an infrared sauna blanket up to four days a week safely. Be sure to read the manufacturer's recommendations about usage.
Are infrared sauna blankets worth it?
If you love the feeling of an infrared sauna, spending money upfront on a quality at-home blanket might save you some cash in the long run.
Does an infrared sauna blanket really work?
Results vary from person to person, but many users say they experience reduced pain, lower levels of anxiety, and even weight loss from regular infrared sauna blanket use.
The takeaway.
Infrared sauna blankets are an easy way to bring the sweat-dripping sensation of a sauna into your home. While they're on the pricier side, if you love the feeling of a sauna for post-workout recovery or just to relax in, a quality sauna blanket might be worth it. Just be sure to speak with your health care provider first if you're pregnant or have a chronic condition to ensure you're cleared for use. And if you're on a red-light kick, keep it going with our roundup of the best red light therapy devices for your skin.
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. Her past gigs include copywriting for Daily Burn, teaching cycle classes at Swerve, and covering fitness for Greatist. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.