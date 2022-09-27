Infrared sauna blankets elevate your internal temperatures, which briefly puts your body into a state of stress. While typically stress is considered bad for the body, certain types of strategic stressors could prove beneficial in a concept known as hormesis. This brief stint of stress triggers a cellular response that may improve how you manage stress and slow down aging.

As functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., previously told mbg, "When we stress our hormones out a little bit, we get great results in the long term. It's a concept written extensively in medicine."

When it comes to FIRS specifically, the research is more limited. Studies have found far-infrared to be beneficial for reducing pain and improving cardiovascular health, as well as helping your body produce collagen (although expert opinions are mixed on whether infrared light is actually good for our skin). However, most research was completed in small and short-term trials, and further research is still needed to understand the full effects.

No serious adverse effects have been reported, per a previous interview with Brent A. Bauer, M.D., a research director for the Integrative Medicine Program at Mayo Clinic, but children and expecting or lactating mothers should skip the trend for now until more research is completed. Of course, you should always check with your health care practitioner before starting a new routine.