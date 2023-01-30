Although I’ve only had the Sun Home Sauna Infrared Blanket for about two months, my search for the high-tech wellness device started nearly two years ago. I wanted an option that was easy to use, easy to store, and designed to last.

It was also important for me to find a low-EMF device. While the effects of exposure to electromagnetic fields are still being studied, many wellness experts and consumer groups warn against excess exposure to EMFs (particularly those that are categorized as ionizing).

This blanket checks all the boxes, and I actually love it even more than I thought I would. There are a lot of trendy branded sauna blankets out there, but my excess research showed me the designs are all pretty similar in function at the end of the day—and the true difference comes from the small details.

For example, the Sun Home Blanket warms up 167 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a higher temperature than devices from HigherDose or Lifepro hit. The controller is also extremely intuitive to use; simply set your desired temperature and treatment time (up to 60 minutes).

Another element that sets Sun Home Sauna apart is the design. As a creative director, I’m also always on the hunt for something aesthetic. Most of the options on the market have a simple black exterior, but the Sun Home blanket is a rare purple color with a red trim that looks (and feels) luxe.