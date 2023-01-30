I Tried The Sun Home Sauna Infrared Blanket & Regret Not Buying It Sooner
My obsession with infrared sauna blankets started 2 years ago. I loved the infrared saunas at my gym and yoga studio, but I hated paying up to $50 for every session. Eager to maximize the amount of time spent in the sauna’s cocoon of warmth (and even more eager to save cash), I began to consider alternatives.
As a New York City resident, I knew a full-size sauna was out of the question, but even smaller, portable options felt too bulky for my space. Then I started to see infrared sauna blankets popping up. They use the same infrared technology, but package it into a compact (and more affordable) design.
I spent years debating whether or not to make the investment until I finally got my hands on a sample of the Sun Home Sauna Infrared Blanket—and my only regret is not getting one sooner.
What makes Sun Home Sauna's Blanket different?
Although I’ve only had the Sun Home Sauna Infrared Blanket for about two months, my search for the high-tech wellness device started nearly two years ago. I wanted an option that was easy to use, easy to store, and designed to last.
It was also important for me to find a low-EMF device. While the effects of exposure to electromagnetic fields are still being studied, many wellness experts and consumer groups warn against excess exposure to EMFs (particularly those that are categorized as ionizing).
This blanket checks all the boxes, and I actually love it even more than I thought I would. There are a lot of trendy branded sauna blankets out there, but my excess research showed me the designs are all pretty similar in function at the end of the day—and the true difference comes from the small details.
For example, the Sun Home Blanket warms up 167 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a higher temperature than devices from HigherDose or Lifepro hit. The controller is also extremely intuitive to use; simply set your desired temperature and treatment time (up to 60 minutes).
Another element that sets Sun Home Sauna apart is the design. As a creative director, I’m also always on the hunt for something aesthetic. Most of the options on the market have a simple black exterior, but the Sun Home blanket is a rare purple color with a red trim that looks (and feels) luxe.
My experience with the Sun Home Infrared Sauna Blanket.
The blanket arrived at my apartment in a cardboard box, and it was super easy to carry up my fourth floor walkup. When I opened the package, the blanket was folded and packed away nicely in the included storage bag.
I didn’t notice any odors during the unboxing, and I loved that the blanket was ready to use right away. Considering I’ve been yearning for one of these wellness tools for years, I decided to give it a test run immediately.
The directions were easy to follow and the interface was definitely intuitive. I set the temperature at 113 degrees Fahrenheit—the initial recommendation for beginners—and got ready to relax.
The blanket took at least 10 minutes to heat up, which taught me an important lesson for future sessions. You should always add an extra 15-minute warm up period to your desired sauna session time to ensure you get every last minute of infrared rays.
The effect of the blanket was similar to those of a full-sized sauna. The only real difference is that you’re lying down in a sleep bag (fully clothed) instead of sitting on a bench . This means your head isn’t exposed to the infrared light, but I think this actually allows me to stay in the blanket even longer than I would stay in a typical sauna.
I should note the blanket felt slightly cooler than an actual sauna, even at the highest temperature. Ultimately, I think that’s a good thing; if the blanket was any warmer, it would have been uncomfortable to stay inside.
The benefits of the Sun Home Infrared Sauna Blanket.
If I’m feeling anxious or stressed, I find that Sun Home Sauna's blanket really helps me feel more relaxed. The entire experience is super calming, even though it elevates your heart rate slightly.
The effects also go beyond instant zen; I believe the blanket has been essential in helping with post-workout recovery. My flexibility has improved since incorporating the blanket into my movement routine, and I’ve noticed better circulation in my hands and feet.
While these experiences are anecdotal, science does back a few perks. Research has found that far-infrared light can be beneficial for reducing pain1 and improving cardiovascular health, as well as helping your body produce collagen2.
The cons of the Sun Home Infrared Sauna Blanket.
There is plenty to love about the Sun Home Sauna Blanket, but I have a few qualms with the design. I find the velcro really hard to pull apart, and I think a zipper might be an easier option—especially once your hands are covered in sweat.
I also wish there was a preheat setting. As I previously mentioned, it takes about 15 minutes for the blanket to warm up, and the safety auto shut-off occurs at the 60-minute mark. That means the longest treatment option is 45 minutes, and I’d love to use it for just a little bit longer.
The only thing keeping me from investing in an infrared sauna blanket (aside from the high price tag) was that I wanted to be 100% sure that I would work it into my wellness routine if I was going to invest in one. Now that I have the Sun Home Sauna Blanket, I can’t imagine my wellness routine without it. Luckily, you won’t have to either! The brand is currently offering $50 off with promo code MBG50.
