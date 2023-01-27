If standing upright or sitting in a tent is not your idea of relaxation, you’ll love the Sunlighten Solo System Portable Sauna. This dome-shaped design offers space for you to fully lay down while you soak up the infrared heat. The Solo System includes a cushy, memory foam mat and two domes to slide over yourself and adjust to your ideal fit. When you’re finished, the lightweight mat and domes stack together to save space. The whole set can be easily stored in a closet or packed into the car—just note: this pick is a bit heavy, which might limit how often you’ll want to travel with it.

In addition to the five infrared heaters in the domes and four in the pad, this sauna includes an LED therapy feature. There are 16 colors to rotate between, with four color-changing modes and four brightness settings. You can use the attached console to set a timer and set the temperature on each of the two domes (up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit).

Reviews on the Sunlighten website are mostly from partners in the wellness space, so to get a true idea of how this sauna is received, we went to the third-party review site, Trustpilot, where this brand has 4.4 out of 5 stars overall and more than 1,300 reviews. One person who purchased the Solo System writes, “We just purchased our first Sunlighten solo sauna to use while traveling. I love it. It was very easy to set up and easy to store when not in use.”

It’s worth mentioning that buying this sauna requires a conversation with a sales rep (versus others that can be at your door in a few clicks). While this may seem daunting, Sunlighten's customer service and warranty get rave reviews. If you’re a true infrared sauna lover, you may benefit from going with this brand, which clearly goes the extra mile to keep customers.