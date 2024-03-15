With 4.9 out of 5 stars and 390 reviews on the brand’s website, most customers adore this portable sauna.

People have great things to say about its quality design, non-toxic materials, and easy setup. One reviewer writes, “I love that it's now a lot more portable—I can fit the whole thing (minus the infrared panel) in my suitcase!”

A few taller folks say they wish this was more accommodating to their height, and some reviewers call out that the infrared bulbs are not adjustable. Still, with a 100-day trial and free returns, the pros outweigh the cons, at least enough to test it for yourself.