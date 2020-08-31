Why Sweating Is The Best Way To Get Rid Of Toxins

While most of us assume that sweating during a workout or in a sauna may be good for us, my hunch is that most of us don’t know why. The fact is, sweating is one of the best ways to remove toxins from our body and medical research can actually explain how this happens.

We live in a world where industrial toxins have become so prevalent that none of us are free of exposure. In fact, the umbilical cord blood of a newborn baby can be sampled and will reveal an average of over 200 synthetic chemicals, some of them with carcinogenic potential.

Heavy metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium and arsenic are abundant in our environment and endocrine disruptors such as phthalates and bisphenol A can be found in our blood and urine.

What does the science say about removing these risks to our health through our sweat pores?