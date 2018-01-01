Joel Kahn, M.D.

Joel Kahn, M.D.

Cardiologist

Dr. Joel Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity. He is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Michigan School of Medicine and is a professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He is owner of GreenSpace Cafe in Ferndale, Michigan. His books, The Whole Heart Solution, Dead Execs Don't Get Bonuses, and Vegan Sex are all available for sale now.

Practices and Articles

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

"Extreme in Diet, Moderate in Exercise, Abundant in Love." I do not buy into the "moderation in everything" or the "do what works for you" as a fall back. Wellness takes work and discipline 90% plus of the time. Health is not an accident for most of us. It is a conscious decision to get to the gym or mat, to choose a side of greens over fries, to skip dessert or an entire meal, and to express gratitude daily. The only place results come before work is in the dictionary and that applies to wellness to. You hope to get back proportionate to what you put in. How would it feel to wake up every day, have energy until bedtime, have no pain, take no medications, and feel like you were 20 even if 40 years past that? If that is worth it to you, work it, don't wait for it to fall in your lap.

What brought you into wellness?

Nutrition opened the door. My upbringing on a Kosher diet led to a choice in freshman year college to eat only a salad bar diet. Then reading "A Diet for A New America" in medical school and the publication of research by Dean Ornish, MD expanded my view to the prevention and reversal of disease and protection of animals and the environment. I keep nutrition in the center of my approach but achieved a university certification in functional medicine/cardiology to apply therapies focused optimization of sleep and stress management, nutraceuticals, mind-body practices, and even sauna therapy as a routine part of my patient care.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

No person is an island. Nearly 2,000 years ago Rabbi Hillel said "If I am not for myself, who will be? If I am only for myself, what am I? If not now, when?" I think You, We, All is of the same view that no person is an island. We are better together but at the same time must be strong to pull others up. We are a community of mindbodygreen, accepting of differences, celebrating the success of others, students, and friends focused on the improvement of ourselves and our fellow person.

What gets you up in the morning?

I wake up with gratitude, spend a few minutes reviewing that gratitude with prayer, and then focus on my MTP (massively transformative purpose) which is to prevent, detect, and reverse the #1 killer in the Western world. There is much to do, whether lecturing high school students, seeing patients from around the world, writing and speaking, doing interviewing, reading for self improvement, or loving on my family and family of rescue dogs. The energy lasts from AM to late in the PM, usually ending at my restaurants in suburban Detroit. It is a full but very fulfilling life.



Practices

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Dr. Joel Kahn
Functional Nutrition Program
$1599 $1399

Functional Nutrition Program

With Kelly LeVeque

Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Cardiologist & I Tried A Vegan Keto Diet. Here's What Happened

Joel Kahn, M.D.
I'm A Cardiologist & I Tried A Vegan Keto Diet. Here's What Happened
Integrative Health

Two New Studies Deemed Supplements Ineffective — Here's Why This Doctor Disagrees

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Two New Studies Deemed Supplements Ineffective — Here's Why This Doctor Disagrees
Integrative Health

What Stem Cells Really Are + How To Boost Them Naturally

Joel Kahn, M.D.
What Stem Cells Really Are + How To Boost Them Naturally
Functional Food

High-Fat Diets Are All The Rage. But Can They Also Be Dangerous?

Joel Kahn, M.D.
High-Fat Diets Are All The Rage. But Can They Also Be Dangerous?
Healthy Weight

On A Vegan Diet But Still Struggling With Your Weight? Here's What To Do

Joel Kahn, M.D.
On A Vegan Diet But Still Struggling With Your Weight? Here's What To Do
Functional Food

This Doctor Says Olive & Coconut Oil Are Bad For You. Here's Why

Joel Kahn, M.D.
This Doctor Says Olive & Coconut Oil Are Bad For You. Here's Why
Functional Food

This Food Is Causing Inflammation & Making You Age Way Faster

Joel Kahn, M.D.
This Food Is Causing Inflammation & Making You Age Way Faster
Food Trends

These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Veganism

Joel Kahn, M.D.
These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Veganism
Integrative Health

Have Cardiologists Been Getting This Wrong For Years? Here's What You Need To Know

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Have Cardiologists Been Getting This Wrong For Years? Here's What You Need To Know
Sex

Is This Crucial Activity Missing From Your Wellness Regimen?

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Is This Crucial Activity Missing From Your Wellness Regimen?
Recipes

Eat One Of These 5 Doctor-Approved Breakfasts Daily To Protect Your Heart

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Eat One Of These 5 Doctor-Approved Breakfasts Daily To Protect Your Heart
Food Trends

How To Get All The Benefits Of Fasting—Without Actually Having To Do It

Joel Kahn, M.D.
How To Get All The Benefits Of Fasting—Without Actually Having To Do It
Integrative Health

If You Have One Of These 6 Symptoms, You Might Have Early Heart Disease

Joel Kahn, M.D.
If You Have One Of These 6 Symptoms, You Might Have Early Heart Disease
Functional Food

Science Says These 8 Common Diseases Can Be Reversed By A Plant-Based Diet

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Science Says These 8 Common Diseases Can Be Reversed By A Plant-Based Diet
Integrative Health

The 10 Best Green Supplements & Their Benefits

Joel Kahn, M.D.
The 10 Best Green Supplements & Their Benefits
Integrative Health

Think Supplements Are BS? This Might Change Your Mind

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Think Supplements Are BS? This Might Change Your Mind
Integrative Health

Could You Be Deficient In Vitamin K?

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Could You Be Deficient In Vitamin K?

Is A Plant-Based Diet Enough To Keep You Healthy?

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Is A Plant-Based Diet Enough To Keep You Healthy?
Sex

This Is How Often You Should Be Having Sex For Optimal Health

Joel Kahn, M.D.
This Is How Often You Should Be Having Sex For Optimal Health
Functional Food

The Blood Sugar–Balancing Ingredient That Will Take Your Smoothie To A Whole New Level

Joel Kahn, M.D.
The Blood Sugar–Balancing Ingredient That Will Take Your Smoothie To A Whole New Level