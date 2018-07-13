Two New Studies Deemed Supplements Ineffective — Here's Why This Doctor Disagrees

When it comes to determining the legitimacy of a study's results, the study design can offer important insights. A well-conducted study, or analysis of multiple studies, will have clearly stated criteria for inclusion in the study, use uniform and proven dosages of the studied therapy, and have a standard of quality for tested compounds to reduce bias. Unfortunately, the studies behind the two anti-vitamin headlines I mentioned do not seem to pass the test. Here's why.

In the large meta-analysis that spurred the headline "Omega-3 Supplements Don’t Protect Against Heart Disease," the range of omega-3 doses studied varied greatly. A combined EPA/DHA omega-3 dosage of 1,800 mg daily or higher is usually needed for a therapeutic outcome in subjects with diseases, which many of the participants had. And yet, there was no minimum daily dosage of omega-3 supplementation required to enter the analysis, and some of the studies supplied as little as 200 mg of omega-3. Also, some of the analyzed studies provided no DHA, which is a critical form of the omega-3 fatty acid known to lower inflammation. Can you imagine an analysis of the effectiveness of 1 mg of aspirin for heart attack prevention? Of course it would find low or no effect!

Similarly, in the study of multivitamins that led to the headline "Vitamin Pills and Supplements Aren’t Helping Most People," the type, quality, and doses of vitamins studied ranged widely. For example, when looking at the health effects of vitamin D, the study authors combined studies on vitamin D2, a version of the vitamin generally thought to be far less effective than vitamin D3, and vitamin D3, the form more commonly used in functional medicine clinics. This could have diluted the data and biased the results to show that vitamin D supplementation has no effect, when in fact it could be that the data on the effectiveness of vitamin D3 was negated by the data on the ineffectiveness of vitamin D2. Another way in which this study's results may have been biased is that when analyzing the effect of B vitamins, the authors pooled results from studies using inactive forms like cyanocobalamin B12 and active forms like folinic acid and methylcobalamin.

To me, it's pretty clear that both of these studies had design flaws that biased them to show negative results. Unfortunately, these and other studies like them tend to garner considerable press coverage, further confusing the public and stirring up distrust in vitamins and natural therapies.

So, back to the big question: Should you take vitamins? I believe that obtaining minerals, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids from diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and sources like flaxseed, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and nuts is the optimal route for nutrition. However, nutritional deficiencies are widespread with all dietary patterns, and certain disease conditions respond to supplements. Doing your research, identifying specialty providers of supplements, and asking for advice from health professionals with a focus on nutrition and micronutrients is wise. For me, I take high-quality supplements daily based on nutritional testing verified by follow-up testing.

