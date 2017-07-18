The internet is a double-edged sword. On one hand it's a fantastic way to get great information right at your fingertips (just like this article!). But on the other hand there's so much conflicting information—especially about vitamins and supplements—that it can be confusing to even know where to start.

There are so many supplements on the market—multivitamins, omegas, vitamin D, and B vitamins, just to name a few—that it can be overwhelming to know what the uses and benefits are and which ones are right for you. As a functional medicine practitioner, I typically see a wide range of well-intentioned but unnecessary supplements. Oftentimes there are only really a handful of vitamins and supplements that need to be considered to optimize your overall health. So let's cut through the confusion! Here is your essential guide to vitamins, their uses and benefits, and how to incorporate them into your existing routine.