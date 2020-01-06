Healthy sleep is absolutely essential to a brain-healthy life. Sleep rejuvenates all the cells in your body, gives brain cells a chance to repair themselves, helps wash away toxins that build up during the day, and activates neuronal connections that might otherwise deteriorate due to inactivity. Skimping on sleep can affect your health in more ways than you might imagine.

Sleep deprivation decreases brain activity and limits access to learning, memory and concentration. A recent brain-imaging study showed that people who consistently slept fewer than seven hours had less overall brain activity.

Sleep problems are common in people who struggle with their thoughts and emotions. It can also be associated with many health risks including type-2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, stroke, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. Getting enough sleep every day is essential to brain function.

Some simple steps I suggest to make sure you get at least seven hours of sleep include going to bed at the same time each night and waking up at the same time each day, even on the weekends. Also avoid daytime naps that make the nighttime sleep cycle disruption worse. Make sure the temperature in your bedroom is not too hot, or too cold, and keep your room as dark as possible while sleeping.

These are just five simple things I do every day for better brain health that you can do, too. Once you incorporate these healthy brain habits into your life, you will feel more confident operating with a clearer mind that can make more productive decisions that are good for the rest of your body as well!