As we get older, even if we are healthy, all of our organs undergo changes with each passing decade. And our brains are no exception. Age-related changes to the brain are not necessarily indicative of disease or degeneration, though. They can also be due to lifestyle factors.

When we suffer from chronic exposures, stress, and unhealthy living, brain cells can swell and become damaged. The mitochondria of the cells can become dysfunctional, and the strength and density of connections may be less than optimal. What's more, inflammation can influence epigenetic changes and genetic expression, ultimately changing the brain environment into an inhospitable one.