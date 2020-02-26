 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
20 Foods To Naturally Increase Your Brain Power

20 Foods To Naturally Increase Your Brain Power

David Perlmutter, M.D.
Neurologist & New York Times Bestselling Author By David Perlmutter, M.D.
Neurologist & New York Times Bestselling Author
Dr. Perlmutter is a Board-Certified Neurologist, four-time New York Times bestselling author, and fellow at the American College of Nutrition.
20 Foods to Naturally Increase Your Brain Power

Image by mbg Creative / Various, iStock

Last updated on February 26, 2020

We are all at risk for brain degeneration once we reach a certain age, but luckily there are plenty of ways to strengthen brain health earlier in life and protect ourselves down the line. Food choices may be the most influential variable we can control when it comes to the vitality and functionality of the brain. Here are 20 nutrient-rich foods that are as healthy for the body as they are for the mind:

1. Olive oil

High-quality olive oil is rich in polyphenols, which are powerful brain-protective antioxidants.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil enhances the ability of the brain's neurons to use energy and reduces the production of damaging free radicals. It's also a good source of saturated fats, which help the integrity and function of brain cell membranes.

3. Wild salmon

Sustainably sourced salmon is a terrific natural source of the omega-3 oil DHA, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining the health of brain cells and actually helps to stimulate the growth of brain cells in the brain's memory center.

4. Blueberries

Power-packed with brain-protective antioxidants, blueberries also help to reduce inflammation, a cornerstone of virtually all brain degenerative disorders.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Turmeric

The important role of turmeric in brain health has been described in the Vedic texts dating back more than 3,000 years, and the popular superfood acts to turn on the parts of our DNA that help reduce inflammation.

6. Eggs

Eggs are rich in choline, the precursor chemical for acetylcholine, one of the most fundamental neurotransmitters.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Dandelion greens

These underrated greens are rich in prebiotic fiber, the specific type of fiber that helps nurture the growth of brain-supportive gut bacteria.

8. Walnuts

In addition to being a wonderful source of fiber, walnuts are rich in a variety of nutrients that support brain health including vitamin E, omega-3 fats, copper, and manganese.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

9. Asparagus

Asparagus is high in folate and prebiotic fiber that supports brain-healthy gut bacteria.

10. Kimchi

The traditional Korean fermented dish is loaded with probiotic bacteria that promote brain health.

11. Jicama

Jicama, also known as Mexican yam, is high in vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin E. It's one of the best sources of prebiotic fiber out there.

12. Kale

There's a reason for the hype: Kale is a great low-carb vegetable that's rich in vitamins C, K, and A, as well as potassium and iron.

13. Broccoli

Broccoli is high in sulfurophane, a chemical that aids in detoxification, reduces inflammation, and fights damage from free radicals.

14. Avocado

High in monounsaturated fats to protect brain cells, avocado oil has also been shown to help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

15. Red wine

Red wine—when enjoyed in moderation—is rich in polyphenols that may actually boost brain blood flow.

16. Dark chocolate

Like red wine, dark chocolate is another crowd favorite that is also rich in polyphenols.

17. Spinach

Spinach is packed with brain-protective antioxidants along with vitamin K, folate, and lutein.

18. Almonds

Like fatty fish, almonds have high levels of brain-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and lots of brain-protecting vitamin E.

19. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of zinc—a mineral that plays an important role in memory and overall brain function.

20. Exercise

While technically not a food, I had to put it on the list. Research shows that everything from cardio to high-intensity interval training can boost memory and protect brain health down the line. One recent study found that a steady exercise routine—even one that starts later in life—can cut one's risk of developing dementia nearly in half.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

David Perlmutter, M.D.
David Perlmutter, M.D. Neurologist & New York Times Bestselling Author
David Perlmutter, M.D. is a board-certified neurologist and Fellow of the American College of Nutrition. He is the recipient of numerous awards for his innovative work in brain...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/foods-to-naturally-increase-brain-power

Your article and new folder have been saved!