The Top 10 Health Benefits Of Turmeric (Plus, How To Use It In Everything)

Look for a bioavailable form of turmeric that will allow your body to absorb as many curcuminoids as possible so you can optimize your health benefits. A supplement with full-spectrum turmeric root extract and polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology (like mbg's turmeric ginger+) enhances bioavailability tenfold compared to common turmeric forms ensure you're getting the most out of turmeric's many perks.*†