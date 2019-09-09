The Top 10 Health Benefits Of Turmeric (Plus, How To Use It In Everything)

Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory herb that’s been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments. This root, which is a cousin to ginger, is native to Southeast Asia and sometimes called "Indian Saffron" because of its beautiful golden color. It also gives curry powder its yellow pigment.

If you’ve done even a little clicking around the wellness corner of the internet, you’ve likely encountered articles about turmeric and its awesomeness, but knowing how to actually fit it into your everyday life? Not always so obvious.

Turmeric’s active compound, curcumin, has been extensively studied for its disease-fighting potential and preventive health benefits. While many of these studies focus on very concentrated preparations of curcumin supplements, whether it be in powder, tablet, or extract form, intended for therapeutic dosing, eating turmeric as part of your day-to-day diet can be the best way to enjoy those benefits. Read on to learn more about how to use turmeric to boost your health and wellness.