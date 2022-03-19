4 Ways To Help Your Body Clear Out Modern Toxins (Cause There's A Lot)

In a perfect world, under perfect circumstances, healthy detoxification pathways would operate at peak performance and wouldn't require any support. Unfortunately, our modern world is filled with toxins and stressors that can overburden your intrinsic pathways and keep detoxification from running smoothly. It becomes a real balancing act.

“With the environment becoming increasingly contaminated with everything from heavy metals to plastics, we naturally increase our toxin load,” explains Minich. The more toxins we take in, the harder our detoxification organs need to work in order to keep our cells healthy, clear, and functioning optimally. When left unchecked, pollutants, chemicals, and other toxins from the air, water, and yes, even our food, can build up in our bodies and have major health implications over the long term.

“Not everyone has an issue excreting what they take in, but some people do. They may not have full capacity of their gut, liver, kidneys, or skin due to circumstances related to their environment, or from having key genetic variants for enzymes necessary for efficient metabolism of these compounds,” Minich says.

Thankfully, there are a number of healthy habits and practices that we can implement to actively support the body's detoxification efforts.