5 Recipes That Can Support Your Body’s Natural Detoxification
While our bodies are naturally pretty good at working on detoxing all on their own, sometimes a little support doesn't hurt. The good news is that simple habits and delicious foods can help support the systems that facilitate your body's natural detoxification, including parsley, cilantro, dandelion root, licorice root, cayenne, turmeric, red pepper, garlic, lemon, lime, grapefruit, artichokes, beets, cruciferous vegetables, wheatgrass, milk thistle, spirulina, chlorella, and sea vegetables (like seaweed salad, nori, dulse).*
If you're wondering how you can easily get ingredients like these (even including those last three: spirulina, chlorella, and sea veggies) into your diet, that's where mbg's organic veggies+ comes in. A premium USDA certified organic blend with a whopping 31 ingredients, it includes those organic sea vegetables, plus dark leafy greens, root vegetables, berries, herbal botanicals, digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics.
Together, the blend helps to promotes a healthy gut microbiome, aid digestion and nutrient absorption, and—bet you can guess—support detoxification.* Below, find some of our favorite recipes featuring this simple superpower ingredient.
1. Buckwheat breakfast bowl
What better way to start your day than with a dish that's full of a variety of nutrients, like this breakfast bowl. Naturally gluten-free, organic veggies+ takes an already good-for-you dish to the next level.
Get the recipe here.
2. Tomato shakshuka
If savory breakfast is more your thing, this simple shakshuka should fit the bill. With a plenty of antioxidants and a good bit of protein, too, it's the perfect thing to jumpstart a healthy day.
Get the recipe here.
3. Apple-cinnamon green smoothie
For any-time-of-day detox support, try this apple-cinnamon smoothie. Our executive editor's go-to for quick lunches and more, it's got plenty of nutrients even without the addition of organic veggies+ (but of course, it's in there, too).
Get the recipe here.
4. 5-ingredient pumpkin soup
While we're talking easy lunch ideas, we can't forget this simple soup. You don't have to leave pumpkin in fall, we promise it's just as delicious in January, too (and if you really want, you can use butternut squash instead).
Get the recipe here.
5. Zucchini bread
Seeking a detox-supporting snack? This zucchini bread might be just the thing. Of course, being zucchini bread, it's already got some veggies going on—but registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN goes one better by adding organic veggies+.*
Get the recipe here
Loving the idea of boosting the benefits of your baked goods? All these recipes feature the same boosting ingredient.
