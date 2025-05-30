Advertisement
5 Best NAD Supplements To Support Your Longevity + Expert Tips
Adopting a routine for healthy aging seems simple enough: eat a nutrient-dense diet, get plenty of movement, foster connections with others, and minimize stress.
But what are you doing to support your body on a cellular level? That’s where the best NAD+ supplements come into play.
- Best overall: Wonderfeel Youngr™ NMN**
- Best with resveratrol: Life Extension NAD+ Cell Regenerator™ and Resveratrol Elite™
- Most NAD+ precursors: Qualia NAD+
- Most potent NMN supplement: Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls™**
- Most potent NR supplement: Thorne NiaCel® 400
What is NAD+?
NAD+ or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is a coenzyme found in all living cells. The molecule plays a key role in mitochondrial function1—the powerhouse of the cell that’s responsible for turning food and oxygen into energy.
This essential cellular component is involved in more than 500 enzymatic processes in the body, and without it, life as we know it simply doesn’t exist. But as part of the normal aging process, our NAD+ levels start to decline in our 30s.
When these levels dip, it can have a noticeable impact on our bodies, explains cardiologist and longevity expert Anmol Kapoor, M.D.
“This coenzyme is a key ingredient that helps with cell metabolism, DNA repair, and cell resilience. As we all age, the level of NAD+ present within the cell level goes down,” explains Kapoor. “It delays the DNA repair process and cells become less resilient to stressors.”
The immediate impact of these underperforming cells is a noticeable lack of energy—but these underperforming mitochondria are also linked to various age-related health concerns.
“The whole discussion happening these days in the longevity and aging space is how we can replenish NAD+ levels, and if it could slow down the aging process,” he adds.
The potential benefits of boosting NAD+ levels
Increased interest in NAD+ has fast-tracked research into the potential benefits of supporting NAD+ levels.
While animal research is promising—with studies showing healthy levels of NAD can enhance metabolism, boost memory, and support a healthy lifespan—scientists are actively working to understand the impact on humans.*
Here’s what animal and human research suggests so far:
1. Support cognitive function and boost memory*
Low NAD levels impair your mitochondrial function, which prevents your brain from getting the essential energy it needs, per Harvard scientist and NAD expert Andrew Salzman, M.D. As a result, supporting healthy NAD+ levels should help boost cognitive health, including memory and focus.
Animal research found NMN supplementation boosted learning and memory in aged mice, with similar findings for NR.* These findings have made NAD+ precursors a promising way to promote cognitive health as we age.*
2. Promote metabolic health & promote healthy blood sugar levels*
Animal research on mice found that increasing your NAD+ levels with NR2 can support metabolism and weight maintenance (even with a high-fat diet)—but researchers haven’t yet duplicated the results in humans.*
Proteomic analysis of NMN shows more promise; the precursor induces metabolic rewiring to promote blood sugar balance (which aligns with animal research).*
3. Boost energy and promote physical performance*
A 6-week clinical trial found NMN supplementation (300 mg/day) increased aerobic capacity during exercise training, likely due to the enhanced use of oxygen by skeletal muscle.*
While preclinical research is still underway to show how NR supplementation impacts physical performance in humans, animal research found NR supplementation endurance capacity by up to 80% in mice.*
4. Encourage cardiovascular health*
NAD+ precursors have been shown to promote heart health by supporting proper blood vessel function and maintaining a healthy balance of oxidation in cells.* Specifically, NR supplementation restored myocardial NAD+ levels in mice models, which helps support long-term cardiovascular health.*
5. Promote longevity*
NMN administration in aged mice found that addressing the body’s natural NAD+ depletion could boost longevity by supporting cognitive and skeletal health3—which could boost overall longevity.*
Preclinical studies of NR supplementation show similar promise to boosting lifespan with improved mitochondrial resilience and healthier blood vessels4.*
How do NAD+ supplements work?
NAD+ supplements are formulated to support healthy NAD+ levels—but it’s not as simple as taking nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide.
"NAD itself cannot be swallowed and expected to cross the gut into the blood and get into our cells." explains Salzman.
First off, NAD+ is too large5 to enter your cells. Your body has to break down the molecule, transport the pieces into your cell, and then put the coenzyme back together. Additionally, Kapoor explains that NAD has a low bioavailability, and it struggles to get past the gut.
“That’s why we need precursors, like NMN and NR, which use nature’s own transport system to get into our cells,” Salzman adds.
While there are a handful of NAD+ precursors—such as nicotinic acid (NA), nicotinamide (NAM), nicotinamide riboside (NR), and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN)— we’re still in the early stages of understanding exactly how these precursors interact with our body. Some evidence suggests each precursor has its own specialized purpose (which explains why not all NAD+ precursors6 can increase NAD+ levels).
So what precursors can you trust? Early research points to nicotinamide riboside (NR) and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) as good options.
Both NAD+ precursors are part of the same conversion process. In order for NR to convert to NAD in the cells, it must first be converted to NMN. Both are clinically shown to be effective in increasing NAD+ levels—but their process differs.*
Nicotinamide Riboside (NR)
Nicotinamide Riboside (NR)
NR is a form of vitamin B3 that our bodies convert into NAD+. While NR is found in trace amounts in milk, it’s not enough to make the creamy beverage the fountain of youth.
Instead you’ll need to turn to NR supplementation. The bad news? Most NR is heavily preclinical. The good news? Emerging research in humans is promising.
Animal trials found NR could boost mitochondrial function, enhance muscle quality, and promote cognitive health. And while human trials are limited, they’ve found that taking 1,000 mg of NR per day can effectively increase NAD+ levels in the body.*
Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)
Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)
NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) is a precursor to NAD+ and preclinical research shows that it uses a special transporter protein, called SLc12a8, to enter the cell. This transporter acts as a "shuttle" that recognizes NMN and creates a pathway for it to cross the membrane and enter the cell. Once inside, NMN is rapidly converted into NAD, fueling critical cellular processes.
Similar to NR, NMN is considered safe and research shows the body can tolerate up to 2,000 mg of NMN per day—but you don’t need to load up on that much NMN. A comprehensive clinical trial found that taking 900 mg of NMN per day was the optimal dosage for supporting healthy NAD+ levels in the blood and boosting overall endurance and well-being.*
Forms of NAD+ supplements
When searching for an NAD+ supplement, you’ll come across three main at-home delivery systems: oral, liposomal, or sublingual.
Oral:
- The most commonly used and researched form
- Used in all leading scientific studies
Liposomal:
- Marketed as an advanced delivery method
- Currently lacks scientific evidence for effectiveness
Sublingual:
- Administered under the tongue for direct absorption into the bloodstream
- No clinical evidence currently supports its efficacy
- Considered speculative due to lack of data on absorption & bioavailability
Oral NMN and NR capsules are widely recognized for their convenient and non-invasive approach to increasing NAD+ levels–and it’s the most common form used in scientific research. This method is particularly appealing for those seeking a safe, gradual increase in NAD levels over time.
Our vetting criteria
As NAD+ supplements continue to trend, new formulations have hit the market. Here’s how we selected our top options.
NAD+ precursor
We only opted for brands with precursors that were shown in human trials to support healthy NAD+ levels.*
Innovation
We prioritized formulas with additional ingredients to promote healthy aging.*
Purity
We opted for brands without excipients like unwanted fillers, binders, or preservatives.
Cost
We considered the cost of these healthy aging supplements—including the amount of NMN or NR per serving—to provide an option for all budgets.
The best NAD supplements
Best overall: Wonderfeel Youngr™ NMN**
Pros:
- High-potency formula
- Boosted by antioxidants*
- Refillable glass bottle & plastic-free pouches
Cons:
- Customers report seeing results at different times
NAD precursor:900 mg of NMN
Serving:2 capsules
Cost per serving:$ 2.43
Dietary:VeganNo soyNo gluten
HSA/ FSA available:Yes
This advanced NAD support supplement takes a multiprong approach to boosting NAD+ levels and promoting cellular health.* Each serving delivers 900 mg of NMN with potent antioxidants, like ergothioneine from mushrooms, hydroxytyrosol from olives, and resveratrol from grapes.
The 900 mg NMN per serving is based on one of the most comprehensive (and largest!) clinical trials on NMN supplementation, ensuring a potent, effective dose that enhances NAD production, mitochondrial health, and cellular function.*
These antioxidants play double duty. They not only help to protect the NMN against oxidative stress to ensure it reaches your cells, but they’re also sirtuin activators.* Sirtuins are proteins that regulate biological pathways—and NAD+ primary healthy perks are thought to come from helping sirtuins do their job.
They also support healthy NAD+ levels by lowering the activity of NAD destroying enzyme, CD38, which increases as we age. Thus it optimizes cellular function and enhances resilience against aging and oxidative stress.*
“Just to give NMN without protecting against oxidant stress would be only half the story,” explains renowned Harvard scientist, Andrew Salzman, MD, who created the formula. “Our focus at Wonderfeel is on getting mitochondria back to full health. By giving antioxidants, we nurture, we potentiate the efficacy, we augment the effect of NMN.”*
The award winning formula of Wonderfeel Youngr™ rounds out the healthy aging supplement with 20 mcg of vitamin D per serving. This essential nutrient supports immune, bone, gut, and muscle health to further enhance the health perks of this cutting-edge formula.*
Other longevity boosting ingredients: Trans-resveratrol (100 mg), ergothioneine (4mg), olive oil extract (50 mg), vitamin D (20 mcg)
**Sponsored
Best with resveratrol: Life Extension NAD+ Cell Regenerator™ and Resveratrol
Pros:
- Adds bio-available forms of resveratrol
- Only 1 capsule per serving
Cons:
- Longer excipient list
- Plastic bottle
NAD precursor:300 mg of Niagen
Serving:1 capsule
Cost per serving:$ 1.47
Dietary:VeganNo soyNo gluten
HSA/ FSA available:No
Life Extension’s NR-based formula leans into resveratrol. This plant compound promotes healthy aging by supporting mitochondrial health, activating sirtuins, and enhancing cognitive performance.*
The only downside? Resveratrol has historically low bioavailability, which makes it hard for your body to utilize the ingredient. But by combining it with galactomannan fibers and fenugreek, Life Extensions increased the bioavailability by 10x in their patented Resveratrol Elite™.*
Other longevity boosting ingredients: Resveratrol Elite™ proprietary blend (55 mg), Bio-Quercetin® proprietary blend (14 mg), bio-fisetin proprietary blend (2.2 mg)
Most NAD+ precursors: Qualia NAD+
Pros:
- 3 NAD+ precursors
- Clinically shown to boost NAD+ levels up to 67%*‡
Cons:
- Lower dosage of Niagen
- Plastic bottle
- Only 28 servings per bottle
NAD precursor:300 mg of Niagen
Serving:2 capsules
Cost per serving:$ 2.46
Dietary:VeganNo soyNo gluten
HSA/ FSA available:No
Similar to other supplements on the list, Qualia NAD+ uses Niagen®, a patented form of NR backed by 25 years of research that’s clinically shown to boost NAD+ levels*—but that’s where the similarities end.
Qualia opted for two additional NAD+ precursors: niacinamide and nicotinic acid. It then rounded out the formula with 11 additional ingredients that directly (and indirectly) play a role in supporting the body’s production of NAD+, including resveratrol and magnesium. The final formula is clinically shown to help boost NAD+ levels up to 67%—enhancing muscle recovery, energy levels, and cognition.*‡
Other longevity boosting ingredients: Trans-resveratrol (50 mg), magnesium (50 mg), Coffeeberry® (40 mg)
Most potent NMN supplement: Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls™**
Pros:
- Great for supplement stacking
- High-potency serving
- Small, easy-to-swallow capsule
Cons:
- No healthy aging additions
NAD precursor:1000 mg of NMN
Serving:2 capsules
Cost per serving:$ 1.70
Dietary:VeganNo soyNo gluten
HSA/ FSA available:Yes
Biohackers with a robust supplement routine don’t always need the bells and whistles of complex formulas; they just want the benefits of an active ingredient. Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls™ fills this need with 99% pure NMN.
Each mini capsule has 500 mg of NMN, with the option to double up for a full 1000 mg serving of NMN. Best for those who care about purity and potency, this supplement is the simplest way to promote cellular energy, DNA repair, and overall well-being.*
Other longevity boosting ingredients: None
**Sponsored
Most potent NR supplement: Thorne NiaCel® 400
Pros:
- Great for supplement stacking
- High-potency serving
- Only 1 capsule
Cons:
- Plastic bottle
NAD precursor:415 mg of NR
Serving:2 capsules
Cost per serving:$ 2.33
Dietary:VeganNo soyNo gluten
HSA/ FSA available:No
Thorne’s NiaCel® 400 formula offers another simplified option for those with a preset supplement stack seeking out a pre-cursor with NR. It delivers 415 mg of NR per serving, which only requires one capsule.
However, this NSF sport certified formula also has 85 mg of betaine anhydrous. This amino acid derivative is a natural compound that supports healthy liver and cardiovascular function—and NR supplementation can increase the demand for methyl donors like betaine.*
Other longevity boosting ingredients: Betaine anhydrous (85mg)
Comparing the best NAD+ supplements
|Product Name
|NAD Precursor
|Price per Serving
|Serving Size
|Other Ingredients
|Wonderfeel Youngr™ NMN**
|900 mg NMN
|$2.43
|2 capsules
|"Trans-resveratrol (100 mg)
|olive oil extract (50 mg)
|ergothioneine (4 mg)
|vitamin D (20 mcg)"
|Life Extension NAD+ Cell Regenerator™ and Resveratrol Elite™
|300 mg Niagen®
|$1.47
|1 capsule
|"Resveratrol Elite™ (55 mg)
|Bio-Quercetin® (14 mg)
|bio-fisetin (2.2 mg)"
|Qualia NAD+
|300 mg Niagen® (plus niacinamide & nicotinic acid)
|$2.46
|2 capsules
|"Trans-resveratrol (50 mg)
|magnesium (50 mg)
|Coffeeberry® (40 mg)"
|Wonderfeel NMN Capsules™**
|1000 mg NMN
|$1.70
|2 capsules
|None
|Thorne NiaCel® 400
|415 mg NR
|$2.33
|2 capsules
|"Betaine anhydrous (85 mg)"
How to boost NAD+ levels naturally
Diet
You’ll find trace amounts of NMN in nutrient-dense foods like edamame and broccoli, while NR is found in trace amounts in cows milk—but these tiny amounts are far from the therapeutic doses used in research. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to naturally boost your body’s NAD+ levels.
Exercise
Research shows that older athletic adults had similar NAD+ levels to younger adults with the same activity levels (while those with limited physical activity levels had significantly lower levels). That’s because regular exercise supports mitochondrial function and energy metabolism.
Calorie restriction
Restricting calories7 (20 to 30 percent less than what you normally consume) and fasting8 have been shown to increase NAD+ levels and increase activation of SIRT1. If these eating plans feel extreme, early research suggests intermittent fasting diets and low-carb ketogenic diets9 could also boost NAD+ levels10.
Minimizing sun exosure
UV exposure from the sun damages cells—and your body needs to use NAD to repair. Protecting your skin from overexposure is an easy way to promote cellular health and avoiding the depletion of your body’s natural reserves.
FAQ:
Do NAD+ supplements really work?
The efficacy of your NAD+ supplement depends on the precursor selected. Both NR and NMN have human trials to show supplementation can boost NAD+ levels in blood and tissue*—but we still don’t know the exact effect of these increased NAD+ levels on cell function. More research is needed to fully understand the potential benefits of NAD+ supplements beyond trials on healthy individuals.
What causes NAD+ levels to drop?
NAD+ levels naturally decline as part of the aging process. However both oxidative stress and high-fat, high-sugar diets can impact levels.
What is the optimal dose of NAD precursors?
There is not an established recommended daily amount when it comes to NAD+ supplements—however early research suggests a good starting point.
NMN
Research shows that a safe and effective dose of NMN is between 600 to 1,200 mg of NMN, with doses under 400 mg yielding minimal benefits. While the body can tolerate up to 2,000 mg of NMN per day, longevity experts like physicians David Sinclair, PhD, and Andrea Salzman, M.D., stick to doses between 900 to 1,200 mg of NMN.
NR
Similar to NMN, research shows the body can tolerate between 100 to 2,000 mg of NR per day. Early clinical trials show that doses as small as 100 mg of NR per day (up to 1,000) can increase the NAD+ metabolome in humans.*
What’s the difference between NAD, NR, & NMN?
NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a vital coenzyme found in every living cell, essential for energy production, DNA repair, and overall cellular function.
NMN is a smaller, more bioavailable compound that acts as a precursor to NAD, meaning it helps the body produce more NAD from within. NMN is the immediate precursor to NAD.
NR (nicotinamide riboside) is the precursor to NMN, meaning it must first convert into NMN before it can be used to make NAD.
The takeaway
NAD+ is a vital coenzyme that supports cellular energy, DNA repair, and healthy aging, but its levels naturally decline as we age. Supplements containing NAD+ precursors, like NMN and NR, have shown promise in boosting NAD+ levels, with emerging research linking them to improved metabolism, cognitive function, and mitochondrial health.* While oral capsules of NMN and NR remain the most trusted forms, combining supplementation with lifestyle habits like exercise and a nutrient-rich diet offers a well-rounded approach to supporting longevity.*
