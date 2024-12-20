NMN vs. NR: What's The Difference Between These 2 Buzzy Supplements?

One area that has gained a lot of interest lately is nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme responsible for cell metabolic activity and energy production, and its role in slowing down the physical and mental changes of aging. We know that NAD+ decreases as we get older—but we also know you can support your levels through supplementation. This includes the buzzy nicotinamide riboside (NR) and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) supplements. While they both support the production of NAD+, there are differences in how they work and the science behind them.