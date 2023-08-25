Expanding on its skin-healing properties, both topical and oral nicotinamide may help treat acne as well—likely due to its anti-inflammatory properties. In a recent review13 , researchers found that six out of eight studies using topical nicotinamide led to a significant reduction in acne or at least performed as well as more mainstream acne creams. And, two of the studies using an oral form of this vitamin led to a significant reduction in acne. Some researchers believe this form of vitamin B3 may be an effective way to treat severe acne without antibiotics. (Just remember, getting your diet and stress in check is super important for clear skin!)