Homocysteine: What Is It & What Levels Are Normal?

If you think high homocysteine levels could be an issue you deal with, the first step is to run labs to test your levels, as well as methylation genetic testing. This genetic test can give you and your doctors more insight into why your homocysteine levels might be higher than normal. The more gene polymorphisms you have, the more susceptible you will be to methylation issues. When you know that you're at a higher risk for autoimmune disorders from genetic predisposition, you can understand your health case better and take the correct steps to overcome them, like making sure you're correcting any nutrient deficiencies, supporting the health of your immune system by eating an anti-inflammatory diet, getting plenty of sleep, moving your body regularly, and repairing your gut health.

Another helpful step is to see a functional medicine practitioner. Along with the homocysteine and methylation labs, a functional medicine practitioner will call for additional labs to get a better understanding of your entire health case to bring any other underlying health issues to light to help you reach optimal health.

If you want to start lowering your homocysteine levels right away, you can start by ensuring that you're consuming enough B vitamins. Activated forms of folate (methylfolate), B6 (oyridoxyl-5-phosphate), and B12 (methylcobalamine) are the best options to ensure healthy methyl pathways. Great foods to focus on to support healthy methylation pathways include green leafy vegetables, sulfur-rich vegetables like cabbage and broccoli sprouts, wild-caught fish, grass-fed beef, and organ meats like grass-fed liver.