If You're Missing This Nutrient, You're Aging Way Faster

Glutathione is made by the body from three key amino acids: cysteine, glutamine, and glycine. Cysteine is the most crucial of these three building blocks, and it is usually the rate-limiting step in the production of glutathione. It is a sulfur-containing amino acid that contributes the important “sulfhydryl group” to glutathione. This sulfur component is what scavenges destructive molecules and helps convert them to harmless compounds.

Methylation is important to production and recycling of glutathione. Methylation refers to an important biochemical process that adds a methyl group (a single carbon and three hydrogens) to other molecules. This occurs all over the body and is in involved in many critical functions. One of those critical functions is production of glutathione. Methylation pathways depend on a lot of things, but adequate levels of vitamins B6, B12, and folate are particularly important.

Our body’s ability to create and recycle glutathione also depends on the function of glutathione S‐transferase (GST) genes. This family of genes encodes critical processes for detoxification of pharmaceuticals, environmental pollutants, heavy metals, and many other toxins via glutathione. During times of oxidative stress and high toxic load, these genes are upregulated. However, we did not evolve to handle such stressors, and these genes don’t always work that well. Common genetic variations, called single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), affect function for many people. SNPs of the glutathione S-transferase genes (like GSTT1, GSTM1, GSTP1) have been linked to increased risks for a multitude of environmental-related diseases—everything from asthma to cancer to infertility.

Here’s the problem: the demand for glutathione in our modern world often exceeds our ability to make it, and we end up depleted. Without enough glutathione, our body builds up too many reactive oxygen species and environmental toxins—the end result of which is DNA damage, oxidative stress, and chronic disease.