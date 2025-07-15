Advertisement
The Routine That Puts You Back in Charge of Your Health
At the edge of the East River in Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City, a foreboding sculpture of the Statue of Liberty embodies an unsettling message: Mouth agape and eyes open, she’s consuming an overflow of oversized, candy-colored pills and capsules. This installation, unveiled in May of this year, is titled Lady Liberty’s Mouth of America.
It’s a powerful visual metaphor for a larger truth many already feel in their bodies: the current approach to health care is not working. Burdened by short-term fixes, rushed appointments, and wellness routines built on reaction rather than prevention, many Americans are left feeling that their well-being is out of their control.
But what if it didn’t have to be that way?
That’s the question at the core of the We Can Save Ourselves initiative, which produced The Mouth Of America campaign. From the team at the supplement brand Vimergy, it is a movement to help people take back their health. In their view, the future of health isn’t reactive. It’s personal, proactive, and rooted in daily choices that support your body’s natural ability to thrive.
Reframing health: From reaction to reclamation
In our modern busy world, it’s easy to neglect your own well-being. From packed schedules with no room for downtime to the endless digital scroll that demands our attention, many Americans feel they don’t have the time, energy, or resources to invest in their own health.
Even worse: many people feel they haven’t been taught how to holistically support their bodies—only how to react when things start spiraling out of control.
Rest assured that reclaiming your health doesn’t have to mean overhauling your life. It begins with the understanding that small, consistent steps matter.
The supplement brand Vimergy was founded by people who understand this on a personal level. Born out of real health challenges, the brand’s mission is built on a simple idea: the body wants to help itself.
This is where We Can Save Ourselves comes in: a movement grounded in empowerment. The food we eat, the thoughts we think, the habits we keep, and the nutrients we give our bodies—all of these are daily opportunities to choose vitality.
And you have the right tools, making those choices becomes a whole lot easier.
A healthier future starts with you
We Can Save Ourselves isn’t just a campaign or slogan. It’s a reminder that every decision we make—what we put in our bodies, how we care for our minds, and the rituals we commit to—has the power to move us toward a more balanced, energized life.
And the best part? You don’t have to do it alone. With clean, thoughtfully formulated supplements and a mission that puts people before protocols, Vimergy is here to support every step of your journey.
You don’t have to wait for the system to change. You can change your routine today.
What empowered wellness looks like: The daily practice
Small, science-backed daily steps can build momentum toward balance and vitality. Health isn’t out of reach: It’s in your routine.
That’s why every batch of Vimergy dietary supplements is tested by independent, ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratories. You get what’s on the label—nothing more, nothing less. Every active ingredient is confirmed using industry-leading methods such as HPLC and ICP-MS to ensure verified purity and potency. All products are also tested to confirm they’re free from harmful contaminants like E. coli, Salmonella, yeast, and mold, so you can feel confident in what you’re putting in your body.
Just as important as what goes in is what gets left out. Vimergy products are formulated without organic solvents including alcohol, preservatives, binders, surfactants, emulsifiers, flow agents, natural or synthetic colors and flavors, dairy, eggs, soy, or other non-functional materials. It’s clean, effective nutrition you can trust.
Have a mindful morning
How you start your day matters: Support mental clarity and sustainable energy with Vimergy Brain Body Recharge, which includes CoQ10, vitamin D3, and vitamin K2.*
Support inner resilience
Immunity is an act of proactive resilience. Mullein, thyme, and zinc work together in Vimergy Total Immune Blend as daily self-care—so the body can stay healthy by supporting immune readiness.*
Keep grounded through busy days
Packed schedules and hectic days aren’t always something you can control, but you can control how you react to it. Help calm the nervous system with Vimergy Organic Liquid Lemon Balm. This 10x concentrated extract promotes emotional steadiness with a relaxed, content mind.*
Enhance full body vitality
B vitamins are foundational to cognitive, cellular, metabolic, and cardiovascular health. Vimergy Organic Liquid B12 uses methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin, two naturally occurring, metabolically active and highly absorbable forms of B12.*
Prioritize rest
Quality sleep and restorative downtime is the foundation for optimal health. Establish a nighttime routine with the help of Vimergy Restful You Liquid Melatonin, which supports a healthy sleep cycle.*