The Routine That Puts You Back in Charge of Your Health

That’s why every batch of Vimergy dietary supplements is tested by independent, ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratories. You get what’s on the label—nothing more, nothing less. Every active ingredient is confirmed using industry-leading methods such as HPLC and ICP-MS to ensure verified purity and potency. All products are also tested to confirm they’re free from harmful contaminants like E. coli, Salmonella, yeast, and mold, so you can feel confident in what you’re putting in your body.