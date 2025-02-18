My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Fatigue and brain fog took over my days, but at night I was having a terrible time getting good sleep. My husband would say I was haunting the house because I would just walk around when I couldn't sleep. I was also incredibly depressed despite having many forms of support in my life, and I had zero energy. At this point, I was 20 pounds overweight and didn't recognize myself or feel good about the path I was heading down. I wasn't showing up for my family the way I wanted to, but I was also so drained it was hard to focus on what needed to be done.