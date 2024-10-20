Advertisement
Why Your Mindset Could Be Hurting Your Health – And How to Fix It
Have you ever been told you might experience a side effect from a medication, and suddenly you start noticing it? That's the sneaky power of your mind at work, thanks to something called the nocebo effect. And it might just be controlling more of your health than you think. In the episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, researchers and co-authors of The Nocebo Effect, Charlotte Blease, Ph.D., and Cosima Locher, Ph.D., break down this fascinating phenomenon and explain how your mindset can shape your physical well-being in ways you’d never expect.
What is the nocebo effect?
The nocebo effect is often referred to as the "evil twin" of the placebo effect. When we expect bad outcomes—like side effects from medication or pain from a medical procedure—our bodies can manifest those symptoms, even if no real harm exists. Blease and Locher explain that it’s a learned response that starts as early as age four, subtly influencing the way we interpret physical sensations throughout life.
From an evolutionary standpoint, our brains are wired to expect the worst as a survival mechanism. Our ancestors relied on this anticipation to stay alive, constantly preparing for danger. But in our modern world, we’re not outrunning predators anymore—yet our brains still act as if we are. When we hear about possible side effects or stress about a medical diagnosis, this heightened state of alert can trigger physical symptoms, making us feel worse than we should.
Train your brain for the better
So how do you stop your mind from tricking you into feeling bad? Locher explains that the first step is awareness. Recognizing that your expectations can influence how you feel is a game-changer. From there, you can practice reframing your thoughts. Rather than stressing over every possible side effect, focus on the positives. You might even decide to skip reading the entire fine print on your meds and ask your doctor to highlight the essentials instead.
Mindfulness and self-regulation are key tools in this process. With consistent practice, you can train your brain to anticipate the good and minimize the negative. So yes, “thinking yourself well” is more possible than you might think!
The power of communication
Words matter—especially when it comes to health. Blease and Locher note that the way doctors, therapists, and even loved ones talk about symptoms can either amplify or diminish the nocebo effect. And, it’s not just what’s said, but also how it’s said. Nonverbal cues like body language and facial expressions can be just as impactful. Empathy and warmth during a conversation can calm anxiety and even ease physical discomfort. How health information is framed makes a difference too: focus on the risks, and you might trigger worry; focus on the positives, and you set the stage for better outcomes.
But it’s not just about others—how we talk to ourselves plays a major role in shaping our health outcomes. If we approach challenges with a mindset of resilience and positivity, we’re more likely to feel empowered, rather than defeated. Ultimately, the words we hear, the signals we pick up on, and the stories we tell ourselves form a powerful feedback loop that influences our overall well-being. By recognizing this, we can start to take control and shift our mindset in ways that promote better health.
The takeaway
Ultimately, the nocebo effect isn’t something to be afraid of—it’s something to be aware of. By acknowledging the power of your mind and mindset, you can flip the script on how you feel. Information is powerful, but it’s how you process it that really makes the difference. So, next time you start worrying about symptoms or potential side effects, remember: your mind has a bigger role in this than you realize. And you have the power to change the narrative.
