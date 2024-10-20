Words matter—especially when it comes to health. Blease and Locher note that the way doctors, therapists, and even loved ones talk about symptoms can either amplify or diminish the nocebo effect. And, it’s not just what’s said, but also how it’s said. Nonverbal cues like body language and facial expressions can be just as impactful. Empathy and warmth during a conversation can calm anxiety and even ease physical discomfort. How health information is framed makes a difference too: focus on the risks, and you might trigger worry; focus on the positives, and you set the stage for better outcomes.