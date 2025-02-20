Advertisement
I’ve Tested 3 Sauna Blankets: This One Instantly Boosts My Mood, Recovery, & Sleep Score
I’ll admit it: I’m usually the first to hop on the latest wellness trend, but many of them don’t live up to the hype. The Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket is a rare exception—and its hype has held up through two years of testing.
After testing hundreds of wellness products over the years (including many of the most popular sauna blankets), this blanket has become my secret weapon for stress relief, muscle recovery, and better sleep.
My Oura Ring consistently shows that even a single session spikes my HRV, lowers my resting heart rate, and improves my sleep quality. More importantly, I truly feel the difference.
Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket: the pros, the cons, and how it compares to the other sauna blankets I’ve tested.
But first, what’s the science behind infrared saunas?
We all know recovery is just as important as staying active—and a fun byproduct of my job is always staying up to date on science-backed recovery routines. One of which is infrared saunas.
Infrared saunas have been linked with speedier muscle recovery1, lower stress levels, improved cardiovascular health, detoxification, and even skin support2
After hearing so many experts tout these perks and diving deep into the research myself, I discovered sauna blankets: the wellness-enthusiast-approved hack to reap these benefits at home (for a lower cost and with less space required).
And so my love story with Bon Charge began.
How I use the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket
Again, I've been using the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket for about two years. At this point, it’s not just an occasional habit; it’s a core part of my well-being and recovery routine—and I can seriously tell a difference when I’m not being consistent with it.
Whenever I see a dip in my HRV or sleep score, I notice my body is taking longer to recover after workouts, or I’m feeling more stressed than usual, I increase my sauna blanket sessions and I see an (almost) immediate improvement.
Here’s exactly how I use the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket:
- I typically use the blanket three to five times per week for about 20 to 30 minutes per session, depending on how I’m feeling. Again, if I’m extra sore from a long run or I’m noticing a decline in my Oura scores, I try to get in my blanket more frequently and stay in for a little longer.
- I’ve experimented with morning, afternoon, and evening sessions in my sauna blanket, but nighttime is my favorite time to use the blanket. I tend to use it about an hour before bed, which really helps me wind down and shift my mind and body into a more relaxed state.
- I lay the blanket on my wood floor, put on lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and place the brand's towel insert inside to absorb sweat. Some nights, I’ll close my eyes and focus on deep breathing; other nights, I’ll listen to a podcast or calming playlist. And yes, sometimes I'll watch TV.
- I love that you can choose the temperature (from 140 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit) and set the duration using the remote control. I typically set the temperature to the highest setting (175 degrees Fahrenheit), because I love working up the deepest sweat possible.
- Per expert recommendations, I always make sure to drink a lot of water before and after my sauna blanket sessions. I’ll sometimes add electrolytes if my sweat was particularly intense.
- Directly after my time in the sauna blanket, I’ll take a cool shower to tap into the power of combining hot and cold therapy.
While this may sound like a lengthy routine, it’s truly the most relaxing way to end my day. And, of course, it’s those aforementioned benefits that keep me coming back.
Why I keep coming back to the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket
The results speak for themselves
It’s typically very hard for me to stick with a routine that doesn’t show immediate physical results (likely why I’m not the best with meditation)—and that’s why I love that the Bon Charge blanket showed its value almost immediately. What’s more, the device offers long-term benefits as well.
As soon as I slide into my sauna blanket, I feel my body and my mind relax. Even just the act of replacing my typical evening of Netflix on the couch with 20 minutes in my sauna blanket helped me feel calmer and more at ease.
Recently, after a week or so away from my blanket, I used it again and that night I slept better than I had in weeks. I saw my HRV go from 100 the night before to 127, my resting heart rate dipped from 41 to 39, and my overall Oura Readiness Score jumped from 78 to 94—and there was nothing else I did differently that day.
In addition to the sleep and heart health benefits I’ve experienced, I also see a significant improvement in my mood and stress levels when I’m consistent with the sauna blanket, and my body is able to bounce back more quickly after workouts.
It heats up so quickly
Even after all this time, I’m still impressed by how quickly this blanket heats up and how much I sweat. (Warning: You will sweat a lot.) Unlike other sauna blankets I’ve tested, this one actually gets hot enough to almost mimic the full sauna experience—which is a huge reason it continues to be a staple in my routine, even though I own multiple other options.
I don't sweat easily, but I wind up drenched each time I use it (trigger warning for the sweat photo below). I swear I can feel the toxins leaving my body every time.
The design is comfortable, durable, and easy to use
This, in my opinion, is the best-designed sauna blanket on the market. It’s so comfortable to lay in, and feels incredibly durable.
I love the velcro closure because when I’m hot and sweaty I don’t want to fuss with a zipper. I also appreciate that the remote control is easy to use, with the ability to customize your session based on temperature and duration.
Why does HRV matter?
What I’d change about the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket
While I don’t think there is any way around this, I do wish this sauna blanket was more portable. It does come with a bag for easy storage and to make portability slightly easier, but (at nearly 20 pounds) it’s simply too heavy to travel with.
Again, this is going to be the case with any sauna blanket—but I do look forward to the day when they might be a bit more travel-friendly.
The takeaway
I’ve tested countless products that aim to improve your well-being, and few stick in my routine for the long haul.
Whether I’m winding down after a stressful day, hoping to speed up muscle recovery, or prioritizing deeper sleep, the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket is my go-to at-home tool for improving my well-being.
If you’re curious about trying it yourself, use code MINDBODYGREEN for 15% off. Your sleep scores and your longevity will thank you.
