The Best Eating Habits For Sleep Quality, From A Sleep Expert
We all know the classic sleep advice—dim the lights, avoid screens, and keep your room cool. But what if the secret to better sleep is hiding on your dinner plate? According to Todd Anderson, sleep expert and co-founder of Dream Performance and Recovery, your meal timing and food choices can have a bigger impact on your sleep than you think.
How to time your meals
One of Todd’s top tips for great sleep is sticking to the “three-hour rule,” which means you should aim to finish your last meal at least three hours before bed. Why? If you’re digesting while trying to sleep, it can cause spikes in blood sugar, that leave you tossing and turning. Todd explains that as your glucose levels try to stabilize, it can lead to disruptions in your sleep cycle. So, the earlier you eat, the more time your body has to settle into a state of rest.
Be mindful of late-night sugar cravings
We’ve all been there—craving something sweet before bed. But Todd advises against reaching for that bowl of ice cream, as foods high in refined sugars and carbs can cause blood sugar spikes followed by crashes. This glucose rollercoaster disrupts your body's natural rhythm, making it harder to drift off into deep, restorative sleep. Instead, try these no-sugar chocolate truffles or this sleep-supporting smoothie!
Can’t help but eat late? Do this
Life doesn’t always let us follow the three-hour rule. Whether you’re grabbing a late dinner with friends or squeezing in a meal after a busy day, Todd has advice for those situations, too. He suggests going for high-fiber, low-glycemic options that have a good balance of protein and healthy fats. Think lean meats, veggies, or nuts. These types of meals help keep your blood sugar balanced, ensuring you can still get your beauty rest, even after a late night out.
Stay flexible
The best part? Todd isn’t about rigid rules that get in the way of enjoying life. Todd emphasizes the importance of not letting your strict sleep schedule take away from building connections with loved ones. Sleep is crucial, but so is balance. If dinner plans run late, don’t stress. Just make mindful food choices, enjoy your time with loved ones, and know that flexibility is a key ingredient in both a healthy life and a solid night’s sleep.
The takeaway
When it comes to sleep, timing your meals can make all the difference. Try to finish eating at least three hours before bed to avoid any late-night disturbances. Skip those high-glycemic foods that spike your blood sugar and interrupt your precious snooze time. If you’re eating late, go for a well-rounded meal with protein, healthy fats, and fiber to keep things steady. But don’t stress about being perfect. Enjoy that late dinner with friends! Life’s about balance, and the best sleep routine is one that lets you live fully and rest deeply.
