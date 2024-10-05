One of Todd’s top tips for great sleep is sticking to the “three-hour rule,” which means you should aim to finish your last meal at least three hours before bed. Why? If you’re digesting while trying to sleep, it can cause spikes in blood sugar, that leave you tossing and turning. Todd explains that as your glucose levels try to stabilize, it can lead to disruptions in your sleep cycle. So, the earlier you eat, the more time your body has to settle into a state of rest.