"Your body values nutrients. It's like if someone offered me a $100 bill; I'm going to take it and tuck it away. And if someone offers me five $100 bills the next day, I'm going to take those and tuck them away too, and now my money purse is larger, more stuffed. Same with our body and nutrient inputs," Ferira says, adding, “it’s a situation of too much of a good thing.”