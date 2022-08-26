If you’re chasing a good night's sleep, you may focus on what you can do throughout the day to encourage better rest. Putting your screens away before settling into bed, cutting off caffeine early in the day, and dabbling in sleep-supporting supplements are all A+ options. Some people say certain foods can even encourage better rest, but when is the best time of day to eat them?

On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, we sat down with Ben Bikman Ph.D., a metabolic scientist with a doctorate in bioenergetics and author of Why We Get Sick, to chat all things blood sugar balance. In the episode, Bikman shares some critical advice for those looking to achieve better rest. Here, his go-to tip.