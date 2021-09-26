mindbodygreen

Functional Food
Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks

Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Image by Trent Lanz / Stocksy

September 26, 2021 — 10:26 AM

We're often told it's not good to eat right before we go to bed. But did you know if your body runs out of fuel, your brain will ramp up the cortisol production pathway? Should this happen in the middle of the night, it may just disrupt your sleep quality. As clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., made it clear on the mbg podcast, "You don't want to go to bed full, but you also don't want to go to bed hungry."

And one of the best ways to get your healthy bedtime snack in, while also setting yourself up for a good night's sleep, is with magnesium-rich foods. Magnesium is a mineral that's important for lots of functions in the body, including sleep,* so next time a bedtime craving hits, here are five options to grab for:

1. Bananas

Bananas are first on the list because they contain high amounts of not only magnesium but potassium as well. Both can encourage relaxation, which is just what you're looking for in a bedtime snack.

Advertisement

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate also has its fair share of magnesium, with just 1 ounce containing 64 milligrams (about 15% of the RDA). As if you needed another excuse for a little chocolate before bed.

3. A magnesium supplement

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(172)
sleep support+

While not a snack, per se, mbg's sleep support+ can also be enjoyed daily as part of your wind-down routine.

The pioneering sleep formula pairs 120 mg of highly absorbable and gentle magnesium bisglycinate with jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA® to promote deep and restorative sleep.* Check out the mbg shop page to learn more about how this supplement can help calm the mind and promote relaxation faster than you can say "lights out."*

Advertisement

4. Nuts and seeds

From pumpkin seeds to cashews, your favorite nuts and seeds likely have a good amount of magnesium too, and grabbing a handful can be a quick way to go to bed satisfied.

5. Chickpeas

The mighty chickpea makes this list, too, with half a cup offering around 115 milligrams of magnesium per serving. Blend them up into a yummy hummus, roast them with your favorite seasoning for a crunchy snack, or eat them as is, and you'll be ready for bed in no time.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

There's nothing wrong with having a light snack before bed, as long as it's a good blend of healthy carbs, fats, and/or proteins. And when you throw a magnesium-heavy ingredient into the mix, you can rest easy knowing your bedtime snack is helping—not hurting—your quality of sleep.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(172)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(172)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

Why You Should Try Mushroom Coffee + 7 Of The Best To Buy

Kristine Thomason
Why You Should Try Mushroom Coffee + 7 Of The Best To Buy
Functional Food

The 3 Supplements This Celebrity Nutritionist Never Leaves Home Without

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
The 3 Supplements This Celebrity Nutritionist Never Leaves Home Without
Integrative Health

Getting Vitamin D From The Sun Is Actually A Lot Harder Than You Think

Josey Murray
Getting Vitamin D From The Sun Is Actually A Lot Harder Than You Think
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As We Head Into Fall

Abby Moore
4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As We Head Into Fall
Integrative Health

Not All Vitamin D Supplements Are Created Equal: Here Are Our Top Picks

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Not All Vitamin D Supplements Are Created Equal: Here Are Our Top Picks
Integrative Health

Sleep Suffer On The Weekends? 5 Ways To Avoid "Social Jet Lag"

Emma Loewe
Sleep Suffer On The Weekends? 5 Ways To Avoid "Social Jet Lag"
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

5 Ways To Support Your Mental & Immune Well-Being—Yes, They're Connected

Abby Moore
5 Ways To Support Your Mental & Immune Well-Being—Yes, They're Connected
Integrative Health

OK, Do Sleep Supplements Actually Work? What The Experts Really Say

Emma Loewe
OK, Do Sleep Supplements Actually Work? What The Experts Really Say
Integrative Health

You're Probably Getting Even Less Vitamin D Than You Might Think

Josey Murray
You're Probably Getting Even Less Vitamin D Than You Might Think
Beauty

Dry, Damaged Hair? You're Going To Want To Check These Shampoos Out

Alexandra Engler
Dry, Damaged Hair? You're Going To Want To Check These Shampoos Out
Love

This Is What Narcissistic Abuse Looks Like—And Why It's So Harmful

Nafeesah Allen, Ph.D.
This Is What Narcissistic Abuse Looks Like—And Why It's So Harmful
Spirituality

This Week's Rare Transit Could Usher In Miracles, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Week's Rare Transit Could Usher In Miracles, Astrologers Predict
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/magnesium-foods-for-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!