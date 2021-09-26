We're often told it's not good to eat right before we go to bed. But did you know if your body runs out of fuel, your brain will ramp up the cortisol production pathway? Should this happen in the middle of the night, it may just disrupt your sleep quality. As clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., made it clear on the mbg podcast, "You don't want to go to bed full, but you also don't want to go to bed hungry."

And one of the best ways to get your healthy bedtime snack in, while also setting yourself up for a good night's sleep, is with magnesium-rich foods. Magnesium is a mineral that's important for lots of functions in the body, including sleep,* so next time a bedtime craving hits, here are five options to grab for: