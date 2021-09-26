Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks
We're often told it's not good to eat right before we go to bed. But did you know if your body runs out of fuel, your brain will ramp up the cortisol production pathway? Should this happen in the middle of the night, it may just disrupt your sleep quality. As clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., made it clear on the mbg podcast, "You don't want to go to bed full, but you also don't want to go to bed hungry."
And one of the best ways to get your healthy bedtime snack in, while also setting yourself up for a good night's sleep, is with magnesium-rich foods. Magnesium is a mineral that's important for lots of functions in the body, including sleep,* so next time a bedtime craving hits, here are five options to grab for:
1. Bananas
Bananas are first on the list because they contain high amounts of not only magnesium but potassium as well. Both can encourage relaxation, which is just what you're looking for in a bedtime snack.
2. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate also has its fair share of magnesium, with just 1 ounce containing 64 milligrams (about 15% of the RDA). As if you needed another excuse for a little chocolate before bed.
3. A magnesium supplement
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
While not a snack, per se, mbg's sleep support+ can also be enjoyed daily as part of your wind-down routine.
The pioneering sleep formula pairs 120 mg of highly absorbable and gentle magnesium bisglycinate with jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA® to promote deep and restorative sleep.* Check out the mbg shop page to learn more about how this supplement can help calm the mind and promote relaxation faster than you can say "lights out."*
4. Nuts and seeds
From pumpkin seeds to cashews, your favorite nuts and seeds likely have a good amount of magnesium too, and grabbing a handful can be a quick way to go to bed satisfied.
5. Chickpeas
The mighty chickpea makes this list, too, with half a cup offering around 115 milligrams of magnesium per serving. Blend them up into a yummy hummus, roast them with your favorite seasoning for a crunchy snack, or eat them as is, and you'll be ready for bed in no time.
The bottom line.
There's nothing wrong with having a light snack before bed, as long as it's a good blend of healthy carbs, fats, and/or proteins. And when you throw a magnesium-heavy ingredient into the mix, you can rest easy knowing your bedtime snack is helping—not hurting—your quality of sleep.
