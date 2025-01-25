Advertisement
Swap Your Sleepy Girl Mocktail For mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery
It’s been a minute since the sleepy girl mocktail first went viral. And over the last year or so, many of us have experimented with this simple concoction of seltzer, magnesium, and tart cherry juice before bed to improve our sleep. But I’m guessing it didn't quite work as you had hoped.
While magnesium and tart cherries are two ingredients that can absolutely help you feel calm and sleepy, the benefits depend on their quality and dose.*
Not choosing the right 100% tart cherry juice (adding too much or not enough of it), or adding a too-low dose of poor-quality magnesium powder will not give you the sleep of your dreams.
What’s the solution? Upgrading the recipe of your nightly magnesium drink with mindbodygreen’s magnesium+ rest & recovery.
Your new nightly must-have
magnesium+ rest & recovery is a powdered supplement that combines readily absorbable (and gentle on the stomach) magnesium with 100% tart cherry powder. Both ingredients are provided in science-backed doses to help you actually take advantage of their many benefits.
Because magnesium and tart cherry are truly a synergistic duo for sleep, recovery, and relaxation.*
What to expect when taking magnesium nightly
Many of us (43% of U.S. adults1, to be exact) aren’t getting the magnesium we need through diet alone. This essential mineral is involved in over 300 chemical reactions in the body, so low levels of this mineral can have widespread effects. This includes difficulty sleeping2, tense muscles, and feelings of stress.
When it comes to falling asleep, magnesium supplements help3 by promoting a sense of calm through activating receptors for gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that supports relaxation and sleep.*
That feeling of relaxation isn’t short-lived. Research shows that magnesium can help us stay asleep longer.
Magnesium also plays an important role in muscle health. If you're physically active, magnesium supplements have been shown to improve performance and fitness while helping to reduce muscle soreness4 afterward.*
mindbodygreen’s magnesium+ rest & recovery provides 230 milligrams of magnesium—an effective dose to help achieve optimal magnesium levels and reap these sleep and recovery benefits.*
Tart cherry powder is the perfect addition
Tart cherries and tart cherry powder actually have a lot of overlapping benefits of magnesium. This fruit also supports sleep quality5, exercise, recovery, and muscle soreness, but it does so differently than magnesium.*
A 100% tart cherry powder is bursting with beneficial polyphenols that bolster the body’s antioxidant defenses—calming oxidative stress and inflammatory pathways.*
These antioxidant properties support speedier muscle tissue repair post-exercise—lessening feelings of muscle soreness—and also help create an internal environment that lets your brain and body relax and drift more easily to sleep.*
magnesium+ rest & recovery provides 480 milligrams of CherryPure®—a clinically studied tart cherry powder bade from 100% Montmorency tart cherries. Studies show that 480 milligrams is the dose most effective to improve soreness6, recovery7, and inflammatory markers8.*
And customers love this combo of magnesium and tart cherry.
A lifesaver for this tired mom
“As a working mom, sleep is something I never get enough of—and when I do, it’s rarely restful. I decided to try magnesium+ rest & recovery after hearing great things, and I am SO glad I did.
Within the first week, I noticed I was falling asleep faster and waking up without that groggy, "dragging through the day" feeling. My mind used to race with my never-ending to-do list, but this has helped me wind down at night and actually feel relaxed.
I also love that it helps with muscle recovery since chasing kids and squeezing in workouts isn’t easy. The taste is great, and it’s become a small nightly ritual I actually look forward to. If you’re a busy mom trying to juggle it all, try adding this to your routine!”*
—Lise
So good!
“Love this product, I feel refreshed every morning since taking it.”*
–Juan
Mom-Life Hack: My sleep has improved
“My chiropractor recommended I start taking a magnesium blend to help with muscle recovery. Not only has it helped with my muscles, but I LOVE THE TASTE and my sleep has improved according to my Apple watch. I wake up feeling refreshed and well-rested. This has been a great addition to my evening routine after putting my daughter to bed. I look forward to taking this every night, and will 100% be putting this on a subscription.”*
–Moorea T.
The takeaway
magnesium+ rest & recovery is the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day. Just mix one stick pack in 8 ounces of water (or seltzer) and sip an hour or two before bed. The mixed berry flavor provides the perfect amount of sweetness (and none of the tartness like the juice from the sleepy girl mocktail). Learn more about the product here.
