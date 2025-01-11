Advertisement
5 Nutrition Tips To Fall Asleep Faster (& Actually Sleep Soundly)
Advice on sleeping well often centers on improving sleep hygiene. That includes setting your bedroom to a nicely chilled (but not too chilled bedroom), limiting screen time, and establishing a nighttime routine.
But research shows what (and when) you eat impacts your slumber. The good news is, these nutrition tips for better sleep are relatively simple to add to your routine.
Eat a protein-rich dinner
Quality of the diet, especially in the meal closest to bedtime, may influence sleep architecture (such as time spent in deep sleep or light sleep).
Studies reveal that a low-protein diet (one consisting of 16% of a day’s calories coming from protein) is linked to poor sleep quality. However, that’s the average protein consumption1 in the U.S.!
So, making sure you’re getting enough of this key macronutrient throughout the day and at dinner is vital. For most folks, aim to get a minimum of 30 grams of protein per meal (others may benefit from 40 to even 50 grams).
As protein slows digestion, it’s best to eat this dinner at least 2 to 3 hours before lying down for the night. (Scarfing down say a steak dinner right before may feel uncomfortable and lead to more fitful sleep).
Check out this 3-day high-protein meal plan for dinner inspiration.
RELATED READ: How To Eat More Protein Without It Taking Over Your Life
Add more fiber to meals
The next adjustment is adding more fiber to meals. This includes dinner and throughout the day.
Nearly 95% of people in the U.S. are not getting the recommended 25-38 grams of fiber daily (average intake is around 16 grams for adults). And a low fiber diet has been linked to lighter, less restorative sleep.
Fiber has lots of different functions in the body: It helps you feel full, stabilizes blood sugar, and enriches the gut microbiome.
And the health of the gut microbiome may influence sleep through the gut-brain axis. A 2023 study concluded that the metabolism of fiber2 in the colon sets off a chain of reactions that improves the gut barrier, inflammatory pathways, and serotonin secretion (which is a precursor for melatonin and helps you feel calm).
Fiber is found in a variety of plant foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, and grains. Here’s our complete list of 25 high-fiber foods.
Take magnesium 1-2 hours before bed
Magnesium has received heaps of attention lately for sleep, and it actually does help.
Magnesium is an essential nutrient involved in more than 300 chemical processes in the body, including energy production, muscle function, and the regulation of neurotransmitters3 (plus and more).*
When it comes to falling asleep, magnesium helps4 in a couple of ways.* First, it aids in stress management5 and promotes a sense of calm—both of which are important for preparing to fall asleep.*
It activates receptors for gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that supports relaxation and sleep.*
Magnesium bis-glycinate is often considered the best form of magnesium for sleep and is why we included it in mindbodygreen's sleep support +.*
Magnesium bisglycinate is a highly absorbable and gentle form of magnesium that helps promote longer and deeper sleep.* It’s also paired with jujube seed extract (a fruit that has long been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine to aid sleep disorders) and PharmaGABA® (which has also been clinically shown to help the body sleep soundly6).*
Just take it an hour or two before bed to help you wind down.
It works!
Avoid late-night sugary foods
This one’s probably no surprise, but late-night sugary or carby snacks—like that bowl of ice cream, cookie, or candy bar—can spike your blood sugar. This gives you a burst of energy— negating your body’s signals that its time to slow down.
The subsequent blood sugar crash may also trigger the stress hormone cortisol, which also increases energy. In a healthy circadian rhythm, cortisol is at its lowest levels at night.
Instead, try these no-sugar chocolate truffles or this sleep-supporting smoothie if you have an evening sweet tooth.
Avoid that glass of water before bed
While drinking water later at night is not unhealthy in and of itself, waking up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom can interfere with overall sleep quality and well-being.
For some folks, drinking more than 8 ounces of water right before bed7 can increase the number of trips to the bathroom overnight.
It’s best to evenly space out your water intake throughout the day and be mindful of how much you’re consuming late at night. Urologist Vannita Simma-Chiang, M.D. previously told mindbodygreen that she recommends taking your last sip of water three to four hours before going to bed.
The takeaway
Improving your sleep requires more than just optimizing your sleep environment. Making adjustments to what and when you eat, in addition to what you supplement with helps you sleep soundly.*
