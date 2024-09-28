Skip to Content
Recipes

A Vegan Chocolate Cherry Truffle Recipe To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Crystal Bonnet
Author:
Crystal Bonnet
September 28, 2024
Crystal Bonnet
Chef
By Crystal Bonnet
Chef
Crystal Bonnet is a professional raw vegan chef and founder of the raw culinary school Crystal Dawn Culinary. She also cooks and develops recipes for raw retreats and vegan restaurants across the globe.
Truffles
Image by Crystal Bonnet / Crystal Bonnet
September 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

These raw vegan chocolate truffles are made without dates and produce a creamy texture with an explosion of flavor. To elevate these decadent chocolate truffles, chopped dried tart cherries, cinnamon, and lemon zest are added since acidity balances out the chocolate well.

Finished with a chocolate dip for a professional look, these truffles are stunning but super simple to make. Replace the almond milk with coconut milk for a nut-free version.

Milk Chocolate Cherry Cinnamon Truffles

Yield: 30 truffles

Ingredients:

Cherry Truffle Filling

  • ⅓ cup (80 ml) almond milk, homemade or store-bought
  • ½ cup (48 g) cacao powder
  • ½ cup (120 ml) coconut nectar
  • 1½ tsp (3 g) lemon zest
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ⅛ tsp Himalayan salt
  • 6 drops vanilla extract
  • 6 drops black cherry extract (this is my favorite)
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) melted virgin coconut oil
  • ¼ cup (50 g) chopped and melted cacao butter
  • ¼ cup (50 g) chopped and melted cacao paste
  • 3 tbsp (23 g) chopped dried tart cherries

Truffle Coating

  • 2 vegan dark chocolate bars

Method:

For the truffle filling:

  1. In a blender, blend together the almond milk, cacao powder, coconut nectar, lemon zest, cinnamon, salt, vanilla, and black cherry extract until smooth. Add the melted coconut oil, melted cacao butter, and cacao paste, and blend again until combined. Add the chopped tart cherries and manually stir them into the mixture with a spatula.
  2. Transfer the chocolate truffle mixture to a shallow container; it is essential that it is shallow since the dried cherries will sink to the bottom, and you want them to be evenly distributed throughout the filling. Chill the mixture in the fridge for a minimum of 8 hours or overnight, until firm.
  3. Remove the filling from the fridge. Using the large end of a melon baller or small spoon, scoop out about 1½ teaspoons (8 g) of the filling and roll it into a ball, using your hands. I prefer to wear disposable gloves for this process, as the heat from your hands will melt the filling, making them difficult to roll. Transfer the rolled truffles to a container lined with parchment paper. Repeat this process for the entire batch of filling, then chill the truffles in the freezer for 4 to 6 hours to firm up and cool before coating.

For the coating:

  1. In a stainless steel or heatproof glass bowl, melt down the two vegan dark chocolate bars. Remove the bowl from the heat and let the chocolate sit at room temperature for 15 minutes to cool. If you use it while it is still hot, the truffles you're coating will melt. Transfer the chocolate to a small bowl for coating. 
  2. Coat each truffle by dipping it into the chocolate for a few seconds, removing the truffle with a fork, scraping the excess chocolate drip on the side of the bowl, and transferring the truffle to a tray lined with parchment paper. Repeat this process until all the truffles are coated in chocolate. 
  3. Transfer the remaining dark chocolate to a piping bag, cut off the tip to create a small hole, and drizzle the chocolate on top of all the truffles. By the time you're done, they should be set at room temperature and ready to eat. If not, place them in the fridge for 10 minutes to set. If not consumed immediately, store the truffles in the fridge for 1 week or in the freezer for 1 month. Note that if stored in the freezer, the chocolate will create condensation when thawing.

Adapted with permission from The Art of Raw Desserts by Crystal Bonnet. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Crystal Bonnet.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

